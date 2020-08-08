Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sypnosis Alger, années 90. Nedjma, 18 ans, étudiante habitant la cité universitaire, rêve de devenir styliste. A la nuit t...
Réalisatrice: Mounia Meddour Elle est née en 19782. Elle effectue des études supérieures en école de journalisme, puis se ...
Actrices LYNA KHOUDRI SHIRINE BOUTELLA AMIRA HILDA DOUAOUDA ZAHRA DOUMANDJI
LYNA KHOUDRI 0 Lyna Khoudri est née à Alger. Son père était alors journaliste à la télévision algérienne et sa mère profes...
Zahra Doumandji 0 Zahra Doumandji (en arabe : ‫زهرة‬ ‫دومانجي‬), est une actrice et scientifique franco-algérienne, née en...
0 Un hymne à la vie et à l’émancipation de la femme algérienne dans les années 90. 0 Un film bouleversant et touchant sur ...
Même si le sujet a souvent été traité, (ici l'espace temps se situe au début des années 90 lorsque le FIS prend plus de po...
Avec une trame simple, la cinéaste algérienne qui avait 20 ans dans les années 90, montre au-delà de l’époque, le sort de ...
  1. 1. Sypnosis Alger, années 90. Nedjma, 18 ans, étudiante habitant la cité universitaire, rêve de devenir styliste. A la nuit tombée, elle se faufile à travers les mailles du grillage de la Cité avec ses meilleures amies pour rejoindre la boîte de nuit où elle vend ses créations aux « papichas ", jolies jeunes filles algéroises. La situation politique et sociale du pays ne cesse de se dégrader. Refusant cette fatalité, Nedjma décide de se battre pour sa liberté en organisant un défilé de mode, bravant ainsi tous les interdits.
  2. 2. Réalisatrice: Mounia Meddour Elle est née en 19782. Elle effectue des études supérieures en école de journalisme, puis se forme au cinéma et à l'audiovisuel en France où elle obtient un diplôme au Centre européen de formation à la production de films (CEFPF), en réalisation de fiction en 2002 puis en réalisation documentaire en 2004. Suite à ces formations, elle réalise plusieurs documentaires, tels que Particules élémentaires en 2007, ou encore La Cuisine en héritage en 2009, puis en 2011 Cinéma algérien, un nouveau souffle, un documentaire sur la nouvelle génération de réalisateurs algériens . Cette même année 2011, elle réalise son premier court-métrage de fiction, Edwige . Ce court-métrage reçoit une mention spéciale aux Journées cinématographiques d’Alger.
  3. 3. 0 Enfin, en 2019, son premier long- métrage de fiction, Papicha, tourné au printemps 2018, est réalisé et est retenu dans la sélection du festival de Cannes. Dans Papicha, la jeune femme personnage principal, Nedjma, est passionnée de mode, et tente d’organiser un défilé dans sa résidence universitaire en 1990. 0 C’est une façon d’évoquer une décennie de violences et de terrorisme, les années 1990, en Algérie. Il est présenté au festival de Cannes dans la section « Un certain regard » et reçoit également trois prix au festival du Film francophone d’Angoulême. 0 Ce film est aussi nominé pour les César 2020 dans la catégorie du Meilleur premier film , et son actrice Lyna Khoudri, est également retenue dans la liste du potentiel Meilleur espoir féminin. 0 Finalement, le 28 février 2020, lors de la soirée des César, le film décrochera deux César. César du meilleur premier film et un César du meilleur espoir féminin pour l'actrice principale.
  4. 4. Actrices LYNA KHOUDRI SHIRINE BOUTELLA AMIRA HILDA DOUAOUDA ZAHRA DOUMANDJI
  5. 5. LYNA KHOUDRI 0 Lyna Khoudri est née à Alger. Son père était alors journaliste à la télévision algérienne et sa mère professeure de violon. La famille quitte l'Algérie pour Aubervilliers suite à la guerre civile. 0 Lyna Khoudri obtient un bac théâtre puis une licence d'arts du spectacle. Elle est admise au Théâtre national de Strasbourg mais doit y renoncer pour tenir un rôle dans le long métrage Les Bienheureux. Pour les Les Bienheureux de Sofia Djama, elle obtient le prix à la Mostra de Venise 2017 de la meilleure actrice, dans la section Orrizonti. 0 Elle obtient aux Césars 2020 le César du meilleur espoir féminin pour son rôle dans Papicha. 0 Elle s'est tout particulièrement investie pour ce rôle, travaillant pendant plusieurs années en lien avec sa ré réalisatrice Mounia Meddour, qui reçoit à cette occasion le César du meilleur premier film.
  6. 6. Zahra Doumandji 0 Zahra Doumandji (en arabe : ‫زهرة‬ ‫دومانجي‬), est une actrice et scientifique franco-algérienne, née en1991 à Batna en Algérie. Elle commence sur les planches du théâtre de Batna en 2001. 0 Elle fait ses premiers pas dans le monde du cinéma en 2012 dans le film Harraga Blues de Moussa Haddad. 0 En 2019, elle devient docteur en biologie de l’Université de Lorraine et elle est l’une des actrices principales du film Papicha de Mounia Meddour, sélectionné au Festival de Cannes dans la catégorie un certain regard. 0 Depuis septembre 2019, Zahra Doumandji entreprend une formation en chirurgie dentaire au sein de l’Université de Strasbourg.
  7. 7. 0 Un hymne à la vie et à l’émancipation de la femme algérienne dans les années 90. 0 Un film bouleversant et touchant sur le droit des femmes et la liberté ! 0 Un petit bijou inspiré de l’histoire de sa réalisatrice Mounia Meddour, porté par de formidables jeunes actrices solaires avec en tête Lyna Khoudri dont on a pas fini d’entendre parler Allociné Critiques
  8. 8. Même si le sujet a souvent été traité, (ici l'espace temps se situe au début des années 90 lorsque le FIS prend plus de pouvoir et sème la terreur), il s'agit avant tout d'un film sur la femme, sur la condition de la femme dans les pays musulmans. Une société patriarcale cadenassée dans des états souvent religieux. Ici, l'héroïne et ses amies rêvent de mode et sont passionnées de couture, à l'heure ou le hijab devient une règle. Le spectateur sait où il va, sans grande surprise. Mais des films comme "Papicha" resteront toujours indispensables pour montrer que l'on peut se battre, que l'on doit se battre, même si la route sera longue. Allociné
  9. 9. Avec une trame simple, la cinéaste algérienne qui avait 20 ans dans les années 90, montre au-delà de l’époque, le sort de ces femmes payant au centuple le prix de leur liberté. A travers cette chose en apparence si anodine, vouloir être belle, qui soudain cristallise la transgression, devient une subversion majeure et catalyse la haine. SudOuest

