Luna Elsa Diringer
  Luna vit près de Montpellier et travaille dans une exploitation maraîchère. Elle est belle, drôle, elle dévore la vie....
 La réalisatrice Elsa Diringer  Elsa Diringer est née en 1982 à Strasbourg et a grandi à Montpellier.  Après une prépa ...
  ROD PARADOT  ARADOT Acteurs et actrices LAËTITIA CLÉMENT LYNA KHOUDRI FRÉDÉRIC PIERROT JULIETTE ARNAUD
  Lætitia Clément est aussi lumineuse à l’écran que spontanée et naturelle dans l’exercice de l’interview, et très proba...
 Rod Paradot  Rod Paradot est en CAP de menuiserie quand la réalisatrice Emmanuelle Bercot jette son dévolu sur lui pour...
LYNA KHOUDRI  Lyna Khoudri est née à Alger en 1992. Elle grandit dans une famille qui aime la culture. La future comédien...
  Grâce à sa performance, Lyna remporte le prix Orizzonti de la meilleure actrice à la Mostra de Venise 2017. Ce rôle en...
FRÉDÉRIC PIERROT Après une année de Maths Sup, Frédéric Pierrot part aux États-Unis où il découvre avec émerveillement le ...
  Mais ce sont les auteurs de la jeune génération (et notamment les femmes) qui sauront le mieux exploiter son talent. M...
 Juliette Arnaud  Juliette Arnaud est née à Saint-Étienne. Son père est chef de chantier et sa mère est professeur de le...
 Critiques  Magnifique film magistralement interprété par la très belle et naturelle Laetitia Clément à qui je souhaite ...

  Rebelle et déboussolée, Luna quitte l’adolescence par la violence (vol, viol en réunion dont elle n’est pas la victime...
  C’est l’histoire d’une fête qui tourne mal, d’une jeune ado sans cervelle comme on en connaît tous, ne pire ni meilleu...
Luna
Vidéo pédagogique

  1. 1. Luna Elsa Diringer
  2. 2.   Luna vit près de Montpellier et travaille dans une exploitation maraîchère. Elle est belle, drôle, elle dévore la vie. Elle serait prête à tout pour garder l’amour de Ruben. Au cours d’une soirée trop arrosée avec ses amis, ils agressent un jeune inconnu. Quelques semaines plus tard, celui-ci réapparait dans la vie de Luna. Elle va devoir faire des choix. Synosis
  3. 3.  La réalisatrice Elsa Diringer  Elsa Diringer est née en 1982 à Strasbourg et a grandi à Montpellier.  Après une prépa littéraire et un master en études cinématographiques à l’université Paris 8, elle travaille comme assistante son sur des films d’Alain RESNAIS, Nicole GARCIA, René FÉRET...  En 2009, elle réalise son premier court- métrage, Ada , produit par Lazennec et sélectionné au Festival de Clermont- Ferrand en compétition. Suivront de nombreux courts-métrages réalisés au sein du collectif Tribudom qui travaille avec les habitants des quartiers dits « sensibles » du Nord-est parisien. Parmi eux, C’est à Dieu qu’il faut le dire, coproduit par Agat Films & Cie, est sélectionné dans de nombreux festivals et nominé aux Lutins du court-métrage.  Luna (2017) est son premier long- métrage.
  4. 4.   ROD PARADOT  ARADOT Acteurs et actrices LAËTITIA CLÉMENT LYNA KHOUDRI FRÉDÉRIC PIERROT JULIETTE ARNAUD
  5. 5.   Lætitia Clément est aussi lumineuse à l’écran que spontanée et naturelle dans l’exercice de l’interview, et très probablement dans sa rencontre, ce dimanche, à 14 heures avec le public alésien. “Le cinéma a tout chamboulé dans ma vie. J’adorerais continuer, mais j’assure quand même mes arrières”, dit la jeune fille qui aura 19 ans en septembre et passe actuellement les concours d’école d’infirmière. LAËTITIA CLÉMENT
  6. 6.  Rod Paradot  Rod Paradot est en CAP de menuiserie quand la réalisatrice Emmanuelle Bercot jette son dévolu sur lui pour en faire le héros de son nouveau film, La Tête haute.  Le jeune homme n’a jamais joué la comédie et se retrouve propulsé au centre d’un long-métrage réunissant des pointures du cinéma français comme la légendaire Catherine Deneuve, Benoît Magimel et Sara Forestier.  La Tête haute raconte l’histoire de Malony de son enfance à la fin de son adolescence. Perturbé et violent, le jeune homme est suivi par une juge pour enfant incarnée par Catherine Deneuve et un éducateur campé par Benoît Magimel.  Le film est projeté en ouverture du Festival de Cannes 2015 .
  7. 7. LYNA KHOUDRI  Lyna Khoudri est née à Alger en 1992. Elle grandit dans une famille qui aime la culture. La future comédienne se réfugie alors en France avec ses parents. Elle se passionne pour le théâtre, obtenant une licence en arts du spectacle. Lyna intègre ensuite le théâtre national de Strasbourg.  Avant cela, la jeune femme a travaillé en tant que surveillante au lycée de Drancy. C'est lorsque son contrat n'est pas revenouvelé qu'elle décide de se lancer dans des études d'art et de faire du théâtre.  Elle fait ses premiers pas à la télévision dans des séries. En 2017, à 25 ans, l'actrice se révèle dans Les Bienheureux de Sofia Djama. Dans ce film, qui fait écho à sa propre histoire, Lyna interprète Feriel, fille du personnage campé par Sami Bouajila.
  8. 8.   Grâce à sa performance, Lyna remporte le prix Orizzonti de la meilleure actrice à la Mostra de Venise 2017. Ce rôle engagé, qui met notamment en avant les femmes algéroises, permet à l'actrice de recevoir de nombreuses propositions. Entre-temps, la jeune comédienne s'implique dans l'association 1000 visages, créée par la réalisatrice de Divines, Houda Benyamina. Cette organisation aide les jeunes issus de milieux défavorisés à se faire une place dans les métiers du cinéma.  Après une apparition dans Luna en 2018, Lyna décroche le premier rôle de Papicha, présenté dans la section Un Certain Regard au Festival de Cannes 2019.
  9. 9. FRÉDÉRIC PIERROT Après une année de Maths Sup, Frédéric Pierrot part aux États-Unis où il découvre avec émerveillement le monde du spectacle. A son retour en France, il décide de prendre des cours de comédie, tout en travaillant comme machino sur les plateaux de cinéma. Après une première apparition à l'écran en 1986 dans Manège, un court-métrage de Jacques Nolot, il tourne en 1989 dans La Vie et rien d'autre de Bertrand Tavernier, un cinéaste qui fera par la suite régulièrement appel à lui. Comédien exigeant et passionné, Frédéric Pierrot est bientôt à l'affiche de deux œuvres qui retracent de grands combats pour la démocratie : la guerre d'Espagne avec Land and Freedom de l'Anglais Ken Loach (1995) puis la Révolution des Œillets au Portugal avec Capitaines d'avril de l'actrice Maria de Medeiros.
  10. 10.   Mais ce sont les auteurs de la jeune génération (et notamment les femmes) qui sauront le mieux exploiter son talent. Motard dans Circuit Carole d'Emmanuelle Cuau (1995), il campe des individus dépressifs dans La Vie moderne de Laurence Ferreira Barbosa (2000) et dans Imago de Marie Vermillard. Avec son côté terrien, l'acteur apparaît dans des œuvres qui s'éloignent des rives du réalisme comme Les Sanguinaires de Laurent Cantet, Inquiétudes de Gilles Bourdos ou encore Les Revenants de Robin Campillo (2004). Il retrouve pour la quatrième fois la caméra de Bertrand Tavernier pour sa Holy Lola.  Plusieurs seconds rôles se succèdent alors, notamment dans Les Fourmis rouges (2006) de Stephan Carpiaux, puis dans Parlez-moi de la pluie d'Agnès Jaoui (2007) et Il y a longtemps que je t'aime (2008) de Philippe Claudel.  En 2011, il tourne dans deux films importants présentés au Festival de Cannes : La guerre est déclarée de Valérie Donzelli et Polisse de Maïwenn qui lui vaut une nomination aux César.  En 2013, on le trouve dans Jeune et jolie de François Ozon et, en rôle principal, dans Le Prochain Film, comédie à tonalité autobiographique de René Féret.  En 2018, on le trouve à nouveau à l'affiche d'un film d'Agnès Jaoui pour Place publique.
  11. 11.  Juliette Arnaud  Juliette Arnaud est née à Saint-Étienne. Son père est chef de chantier et sa mère est professeur de lettres classiques1.  Elle entame un cursus de science politique, mais elle arrête un an plus tard.  Juliette Arnaud a été formée au Cours Florent, où elle a rencontré Christine Anglio et Corinne Puget avec qui elle a joué dans la pièce Arrête de pleurer Pénélope.  Elle est la partenaire, l'ex-compagne et l'amie de l'acteur humoriste Michaël Youn.  En 2019, elle fait partie de l'équipe des rédactrices du nouveau mensuel féministe satirique Siné Madame, dès son lancement.
  12. 12.  Critiques  Magnifique film magistralement interprété par la très belle et naturelle Laetitia Clément à qui je souhaite un bel avenir d'actrice.  Rod Paradot que j'avais très apprécié dans Tête Haute confirme, dans un rôle différent, son talent.  Le film est lumineux dans une région haute en couleur, accent & soleil. Les personnages sont attachants. Belle leçon de pardon!  Allociné
  13. 13.
  14. 14.   Rebelle et déboussolée, Luna quitte l’adolescence par la violence (vol, viol en réunion dont elle n’est pas la victime mais complice, avortement) et entre dans le monde adulte par l’espérance (un travail, un amour naissant).  C’est l’été, le sud, le soleil est au zénith, il jette sa lumière crue sur la chronique brûlante des jours funambules de la jeune fille en quête d’indépendance. Elle vit seule avec sa mère, de pas grand-chose, elle marche sur un fil, au bord du vide et des déséquilibres, entre solitude et révolte.  Le récit tient sur peu d’intrigue, peu de profondeur, la réalisation d’Elsa Diringer a peu d’idées fortes, mais la caméra ne lâche pas son héroïne et dans sa proximité, possède l’énergie brute de Laëtitia Clément.  Cette nouvelle actrice impose son beau tempérament à l’errance sentimentale et existentielle de son personnage. Il y a en elle le dur, le doux, les contrastes changeants d’un naturel déconcertant. À son côté, il y a Rod Paradot, revenu la tête haute, moins indompté, moins cabré, mais toujours un peu farouche : il est amoureux et vibrant, il est troublant et superbe.  Bande à part
  15. 15.   C’est l’histoire d’une fête qui tourne mal, d’une jeune ado sans cervelle comme on en connaît tous, ne pire ni meilleure. Mais ce soir là elle commet un acte irréparable, sans en prendre conscience le moins du monde .  Mais tout comme son petit chien qu’elle souhaiterait voir disparaître à certains moments de l’histoire, le destin va frapper à la porte : la victime refait surface , à son travail.  A partir de là c’est un choix cornélien qu’elle doit faire. Choix qui nous tient en haleine jusqu’à la dernière minute de film. La lumière du film , les paysages de zones périurbaines , peu filmées au cinéma , sont magnifiques.  Un beau film sur l’adolescence et plus fondamentalement sur la nature humaine et la violence qui sommeille en nous tous . A voir avec vos ados !!  Sens Critique

