Stéphane Demoustier
Lise, 18 ans, vit dans un quartier résidentiel sans histoire et vient d'avoir son bac. Mais depuis deux ans, Lise porte un...
• Stéphane Demoustier, né en 1977 à Lille, est un producteur et réalisateur français. • Diplômé de sciences politiques et ...
• 2008 : Première (court métrage) • 2010 : Dans la jungle des villes (court métrage) • 2011 : Bad Gones (court métrage) • ...
Roschdy Zem Melissa Guers Anaïs Demoustier Chiara Mastroianni Annie Mercier
Mélissa Guers est une actrice française. Elle débute au cinéma dans La fille au bracelet de Stéphane Demoustier (2018). Po...
• Fils d'immigrés marocains, Roschdy Zem prend des cours de théâtre et se passionne pour le football. Si sa première expér...
• En 2006, il reçoit le prix d'interprétation masculine au Festival de Cannes pour Indigènes : collectivement, avec les au...
• Chiara Mastroianni est née en 1972 à Paris. Fille de l’actrice Catherine Deneuve et de l'acteur italien Marcello Mastroi...
• En 2009, elle obtient le rôle principal dans deux long- métrages; Un chat un chat et Non ma fille tu n’iras pas danser. ...
• Anaïs Demoustier naît le 29 septembre 1987 à Lille. Elle grandit à Villeneuve-d'Ascq, à côté de Lille. ... • Ses prestat...
• Alors, Lise est-elle innocente ou coupable, cette adolescente de 16 ans, jugée 2 années après l'assassinat de sa meilleu...
J'ai adoré !!! La fille au Bracelet est à la fois un film de procès efficace et le portrait passionnant d'une adolescente ...
Vidéo pédagogique

Published in: Education
  1. 1. Stéphane Demoustier
  2. 2. Lise, 18 ans, vit dans un quartier résidentiel sans histoire et vient d'avoir son bac. Mais depuis deux ans, Lise porte un bracelet car elle est accusée d'avoir assassiné sa meilleure amie.
  3. 3. • Stéphane Demoustier, né en 1977 à Lille, est un producteur et réalisateur français. • Diplômé de sciences politiques et d'HEC, il commence sa carrière au Ministère de la Culture, dans le département de l'architecture, où il produit et réalise des documentaires, avant de décider de quitter son poste pour se lancer dans le cinéma. En 2005-2006, il suit la formation de l'Atelier Ludwigsburg-Paris (de), organisée par la FEMIS et la Filmakademie Baden-Württenberg . • Cofondateur de la société de production Année Zéro avec sa sœur Jeanne Demoustier, Stéphane Demoustier a réalisé plusieurs courts- métrages, avant de réaliser son premier long métrage, Terre battue, sorti en 2014. Il est également le frère de la comédienne Anaïs Demoustier et de Camille Demoustier (créatrice de bijoux).
  4. 4. • 2008 : Première (court métrage) • 2010 : Dans la jungle des villes (court métrage) • 2011 : Bad Gones (court métrage) • 2011 : Des nœux dans la tête (court métrage) • 2012 : Fille du calvaire (court métrage) • 2014 : Les Petits Joueurs (court métrage) • 2014 : Terre battue • 2018 : Allons enfants • 2019 : La Fille au bracelet
  5. 5. Roschdy Zem Melissa Guers Anaïs Demoustier Chiara Mastroianni Annie Mercier
  6. 6. Mélissa Guers est une actrice française. Elle débute au cinéma dans La fille au bracelet de Stéphane Demoustier (2018). Pour obtenir ce rôle, la jeune femme, alors étudiante et gymnaste, a répondu à une annonce de casting sur Facebook… Elle est entrée dans un rôle trouble, avec facilité, forte de sa proximité générationnelle avec le personnage. Mélissa Guers
  7. 7. • Fils d'immigrés marocains, Roschdy Zem prend des cours de théâtre et se passionne pour le football. Si sa première expérience cinématographique remonte à 1987 (une figuration dans Les Keufs), le jeune homme, ne pense pas encore à devenir acteur. Repéré par un assistant d'André Techiné, il tient des petits rôles dans ses films J'embrasse pas (1991) et Ma saison préférée (1991), et se produit épisodiquement au théâtre. Roschdy Zem a 30 ans lorsque sa carrière prend véritablement son envol, et ce grâce à N'oublie pas que tu vas mourir de Xavier Beauvois et à En avoir ou pas de Laetitia Masson. Le cinéma d'auteur s'entiche alors de ce garçon robuste et plein de sensibilité, qui apparaît chez Chéreau (Ceux qui m'aiment prendront le train).
  8. 8. • En 2006, il reçoit le prix d'interprétation masculine au Festival de Cannes pour Indigènes : collectivement, avec les autres interprètes principaux du film. La même année, il sort Mauvaise Foi, son premier long métrage en tant que réalisateur. • En 2011, il sort son deuxième film en tant que réalisateur, Omar m’a tuer . Son troisième, Bodybuilder, situé dans l'univers du culturisme, sort en 2014. • En 2016, il réalise son quatrième long métrage, Chocolat, adapté de l'histoire du clown Chocolat. • En avril 2018, il a entamé le tournage de son cinquième long métrage en tant que réalisateur, Persona non grata, avec Nicolas Duvauchelle et Raphaël Personnaz. Roschdy Zem totalise à ce jour près de 90 films et séries tournés. • Le 28 février 2020 il remporte le César du meilleur acteur pour son rôle du Commissaire Daoud dans le film Roubaix, une lumière.
  9. 9. • Chiara Mastroianni est née en 1972 à Paris. Fille de l’actrice Catherine Deneuve et de l'acteur italien Marcello Mastroianni . Elle rejoint son père en Italie durant les vacances scolaires et le suit sur les tournages. En 1987, elle fait une apparition à ses côtés dans Les Yeux noirs de Nikita Mikhalkov • En 1993 elle accepte le rôle offert par le réalisateur André Téchiné, Ma saison préférée. Elle décroche des rôles secondaires avant d’obtenir le premier rôle dans La lettre de Manoel de Oliveira en 1999. • Durant la décennie suivante, elle multiplie les collaborations et tourne sous la direction de Raoul Ruiz (Le temps retrouvé), Valeria Bruni- Tedeschi (Il est plus facile pour un chameau), ou encore Christophe Honoré (Les chansons d’amour). En 2007, elle prête sa voix au film d’animation de Marjane Satrapi, Persepolis.
  10. 10. • En 2009, elle obtient le rôle principal dans deux long- métrages; Un chat un chat et Non ma fille tu n’iras pas danser. Fidèle, l’actrice retrouve ses réalisateurs fétiches régulièrement, Christophe Honoré (Les biens-aimés), Marjane Satrapi (Poulet aux prunes), Raoul Ruiz (Les lignes de Wellington). • En 2016, elle varie les registres à l’affiche de la comédie, Good luck Algeria de Farid Bentoumi. • Parallèlement, Chiara Mastroianni a participé à deux reprises aux albums de Benjamin Biolay; Home (2004) et Volver (2017).
  11. 11. • Anaïs Demoustier naît le 29 septembre 1987 à Lille. Elle grandit à Villeneuve-d'Ascq, à côté de Lille. ... • Ses prestations sur grand écran continuent d'être remarquées et Anaïs est nommée pour le César du meilleur espoir féminin en 2009 pour Les Grandes Personnes et en 2011 pour D'amour et d'eau fraîche.
  12. 12. • Alors, Lise est-elle innocente ou coupable, cette adolescente de 16 ans, jugée 2 années après l'assassinat de sa meilleure amie ? • Quand Mélissa, Guers, qui joue le rôle de la jeune accusée, a posé la question à son metteur en scène, Stéphane Demoustier, ce dernier lui a répondu que c'était à elle de décider et de garder son choix secret. • La fille au bracelet, malgré son titre, ne raconte pas la vie d'une jeune femme en attente de son passage au tribunal mais bel et bien son procès, tourné d'une manière sobre et intense, sans cesser de se poser la question de la culpabilité ou non de Lise, avec des arguments à charge mais en gardant le plus de neutralité possible pour ne pas influencer le verdict que chaque spectateur sera nécessairement amené à délivrer in fine, en son âme et conscience.
  13. 13. J'ai adoré !!! La fille au Bracelet est à la fois un film de procès efficace et le portrait passionnant d'une adolescente d'aujourd'hui Porté par des comédiens brillants, c'est aussi la découverte d'une actrice à suivre: Mélissa Guers Alice L. Allociné

