Ludovic Bergery  Ludovic Thibault- Bergery est un acteur de cinéma et de télévision français, et est aussi scénariste et ...
Filmographie
Actrices et acteurs Emmanuelle Béart Vincent Dedienne Sandor Funtek Eva Ionesco
 Emmanuelle Béart fait ses premiers pas à l'écran à 7 ans dans La Course du lièvre à travers les champs (1972). Partie ét...
 Connue pour ses engagements de citoyenne, l'actrice s'investit tout autant dans ses rôles, que ce soit pour une comédie ...
{ Né en Saône-et-Loire, officiellement à Mâcon. Fils unique, il passe une enfance plutôt solitaire à Lugny, un village du ...
 Après des débuts au théâtre du Petit Hébertot avec son spectacle S'il se passe quelque chose... Vincent Dedienne part en...
{ Son père, artiste, est originaire de Hongrie, tandis que sa mère, également artiste, est issue d'un milieu francophone. ...
{  Tibo Vandenborre (1971) est un acteur flamand.Vandenborre a joué son premier rôle principal dans une série télévisée l...
{ Eva est devenue célèbre grâce aux photos artistico-érotiques que sa mère a prises d'elle avant qu'elle ait 10 ans. Après...
{ Marie Zabukovec est une actrice et scénariste, connue notamment pour Interrail (2018), K.O. (2017) et À Bientôt Pierre B...
{ Un beau portrait de femme, grâce à l’interprétation très émouvante et juste d’Emmanuelle Béart. Le blog du cinéma C R I ...
L' étreinte
May. 14, 2021

Vidéo pédagogique

  1. 1. { L’étreinte Ludovic Bergery
  2. 2. Margaux a perdu son mari et commence une nouvelle vie. Elle s’installe chez sa sœur et s’inscrit à l’université pour reprendre des études de littérature. Mais rapidement, elle ressent le besoin d’autres émotions. Elle part en quête d’amour, au risque de s’y perdre... Sypnosis
  3. 3. { Pour évoquer la cause du vide éprouvé par son héroïne, le réalisateur a choisi le deuil, auquel il a lui-même été confronté très jeune : « Ce rapport à la mort, aux fantômes et à l’absence m’est très personnel ». Il précise : « je trouvais plus fort d’imaginer qu’elle a vécu avec un homme malade, avec l’idée de la mort qui s’approche et va inexorablement arriver. »
  4. 4. { Pour son premier long-métrage, Ludovic Bergery a choisi d’adopter le point de vue d’une femme. Une évidence selon lui : « Peut-être parce que j’ai une façon très féminine d’aborder le sentiment et le rapport au corps… Eprouvées par une femme, il me semble surtout que cette détresse et cette solitude sont d’emblée plus âpres, aiguës. Le temps qui passe et le fait de vivre seul sont des poids plus lourds à porter pour une femme car l’intimité des femmes est davantage exposée au contexte social. » Point de vue féminin
  5. 5. { Il était important pour le réalisateur de ne pas montrer son personnage principal comme victime de sa solitude. Il voulait montrer une héroïne qui se confronte au réel, aussi difficile soit-il : « Margaux n’est pas épargnée par les situations qui se présentent à elle, mais elle y va, de manière très frontale. […] Margaux est une femme qui cherche. Et qui se cherche, et qui cherche les autres. Elle assume la confrontation, elle se livre à un duel avec le réel durant lequel beaucoup de portes lui sont fermées ». Une héroïne active
  6. 6. { Ludovic Bergery n’a pas peur de filmer le silence qui a selon lui « quelque chose de très particulier et je trouve que cette suspension du temps n’est pas assez souvent filmée au cinéma. Il y a des gens avec lesquels on peut être silencieux et d’autres avec lesquels on ne peut pas. C’est un bon test, d’ailleurs ! » L’importance du silence
  7. 7. { L’allemand Le personnage de Margaux entreprend des études de littérature allemande. Le réalisateur explique les raisons qui l’ont poussé à choisir ce domaine en particulier : « Parce que Thomas Mann, Tonio Kruger, l’ambiguïté, l’ambivalence, le rapport humain… Il y a quelque chose de délicatement frontal dans la littérature allemande. Till, le professeur que rencontre Margaux, est spécialiste de Kleist. Pour moi, Kleist c’est Le prince de Hambourg, Penthésilée, les femmes, la cruauté romanesque... »
  8. 8. Ludovic Bergery  Ludovic Thibault- Bergery est un acteur de cinéma et de télévision français, et est aussi scénariste et réalisateur.  Il a été formé au Conservatoire du Centre de Paris, au Conservatoire du 16e et au Conservatoire du 10e.
  9. 9. Filmographie
  10. 10. Actrices et acteurs Emmanuelle Béart Vincent Dedienne Sandor Funtek Eva Ionesco
  11. 11.  Emmanuelle Béart fait ses premiers pas à l'écran à 7 ans dans La Course du lièvre à travers les champs (1972). Partie étudier à Montréal, elle y croise, dans une boite de nuit, Robert Altman, qui l'engage pour un film qui ne verra pas le jour.  De retour en France, elle tourne dans L'Amour en douce et Un amour interdit.  Mais le personnage qui lui apporte la célébrité est celui de la sauvage Manon des Sources pour Claude Berri, avec à la clé un César du Meilleur second rôle en 1987.
  12. 12.  Connue pour ses engagements de citoyenne, l'actrice s'investit tout autant dans ses rôles, que ce soit pour une comédie commerciale (Disco, 2008) ou un film-trip hors-normes (Vinyan). Emmanuelle Béart revient aux drames sentimentaux avec Ça commence par la fin (2009), une relation de couple tumultueuse avec et par Michaël Cohen, puis avec Bye Bye Blondie (2010) de Virginie Despentes, l'histoire d'un amour homosexuel adolescent qui se répercute sur la vie des protagonistes, devenues adultes. En parallèle, la comédienne bouleverse dans la peau d'une malade du cancer en phase terminale, vivant ses derniers instants dans Ma compagne de nuit.  Occupée par ses nombreux engagements humanitaires, Emmanuelle Béart se fait plus rare au cinéma dans les années 2010. Elle collabore tout de même deux fois avec Jeanne Balibar, dans Par exemple, Electre et surtout Merveilles à Montfermeil, une comédie politique dans laquelle la comédienne incarne la nouvelle maire de la ville du 93.
  13. 13. { Né en Saône-et-Loire, officiellement à Mâcon. Fils unique, il passe une enfance plutôt solitaire à Lugny, un village du Haut-Mâconnais1. Vers l'âge de 7 ans, il découvre sa passion pour le théâtre et le one- man-show. Il écrit son premier spectacle à l'âge de 14 ans. Il commence des études universitaires d'arts du spectacle et de lettres modernes à Lyon tout en suivant des cours de théâtre dans une petite école, La Scène sur Saône. Il joue Hervé Guibert, qu'il interprète aux portes de la mort dans un spectacle, Mais tous les ciels sont beaux, adapté du dernier journal d’hospitalisation de l’auteur. Il joue également aux côtés de Denis Lavant dans Le roi s'amuse de Victor Hugo. Il occupe l'un des rôles principaux dans Je marche dans la nuit sur un chemin mauvais d'Ahmed Madani. Vincent Dedienne
  14. 14.  Après des débuts au théâtre du Petit Hébertot avec son spectacle S'il se passe quelque chose... Vincent Dedienne part en tournée à partir du 14 février 2015 en France, Suisse et Belgique. Il était de retour au Café de la Danse à la rentrée 2015 pour jouer son spectacle.  En 2016, après une tournée dans toute la France, il joue d'avril à octobre son spectacle tous les lundis au Théâtre de l'Atelier à Paris, et tout le mois de juillet 2016 au Festival Off d'Avignon.  Fin 2016 et début 2017, il se produit lors de douze représentations au Trianon à Paris à guichets fermés. En 2017, il joue en juin au Théâtre de l'Atelier puis quatre dates du 1er au 4 octobre à l'Olympia et fêtera les dernières de son spectacle aux Folies Bergère fin décembre 2017.  En 2021, Vincent Dedienne revient au seul-en-scène avec un nouveau spectacle attendu pour février.  Vincent Dedienne est ouvertement homosexuel, sujet qu'il aborde sur scène.
  15. 15. { Son père, artiste, est originaire de Hongrie, tandis que sa mère, également artiste, est issue d'un milieu francophone. Son premier rôle principal est dans K contraire [fr] (originellement L'enkas ou The Truk) (2019). Sandor Funtek
  16. 16. {  Tibo Vandenborre (1971) est un acteur flamand.Vandenborre a joué son premier rôle principal dans une série télévisée lors de la diffusion en 2008 de De Smaak van De Keyser, dans le rôle du jeune Jacques Marchoul.  Il a également joué des rôles importants dans les longs métrages Rundskop de Michaël R. Roskam , The Invader de Nicolas Provost et The Treatment de Hans Herbots.  Au théâtre, il a dansé dans Tanzung de la compagnie Bloet avec Jan Decorte, Taka Shamoto et Sigrid Vinks.En 2012, il a été nommé aux Flemish Film Awards pour le meilleur acteur de soutien pour son rôle de Kris dans L'envahisseur. Tibo Vandenborre
  17. 17. { Eva est devenue célèbre grâce aux photos artistico-érotiques que sa mère a prises d'elle avant qu'elle ait 10 ans. Après son rôle dans Maladolescenza en 1977, qui a contribué à l'expansion de sa popularité, la jeune fille de 12 ans est devenue indépendante de sa mère. Elle entre à la prestigieuse école des Amandiers, dirigée par Patrice Chéreau et Pierre Romans. Dans les années 1980, Eva Ionesco a été l'une des héroïnes du film L'amoreuse, réalisé par Jacques Doillon en 1987.À cette époque, elle est déjà une figure familière du cinéma français, apparaissant dans des rôles secondaires dans des films tels que Vive la République, La patinoire et dans des courts métrages. Dans les années 1990, Eva continue de montrer ses talents d'actrice, en travaillant de préférence avec des réalisateurs débutants, comme Hervé Le Roux dans Grand Bonheur en 1993 et Pascal Bonitzer dans Encore en 1996. Eva Ionesco
  18. 18. { Marie Zabukovec est une actrice et scénariste, connue notamment pour Interrail (2018), K.O. (2017) et À Bientôt Pierre Bellemare (2018). Marie Zabukovec
  19. 19. { Un beau portrait de femme, grâce à l’interprétation très émouvante et juste d’Emmanuelle Béart. Le blog du cinéma C R I T I Q U E Le film dessine subtilement tous les états d’âme de Margaux dont le cœur se comporte plutôt comme celui d’une adolescente dans le corps d’une femme mûre. Ainsi, au gré de ses rencontres avec des hommes (Tibo Vandenborre ou Yannick Choirat), Margaux ose, regrette, tergiverse, fait preuve de maladresse et d’attachement inapproprié, hésite entre le trop peu et le trop. Une question de curseur personnel et émotionnel déréglé en somme.

