Do you want to have glowing skin but don’t know your skin type? Read this PDF to find out how you can identify the same before visiting experts. https://bit.ly/32qUX2R

Published in: Health & Medicine
  1. 1. How to know if you are eligible for a Glowing Skin Treatment? They say that the first impression is the last. So, what the one striking feature in that entire impression? The glowing skin, of course. Irrespective of your age, skin tone, or even the skin texture, if your skin is glowing, you are automatically looking beautiful. But if you don’t take care of the skin, it is bound to start looking dull very soon. Getting a glowing skin treatment in Faridabad from experts can give you the radiance you have been looking for, but before that, you would have to understand your skin type first.
  2. 2. How to identify skin type? As a person, you might have felt your skin to be either oily, dry, or sensitive over the years as you kept using various makeup products. But, have you ever noticed if you got any breakouts or rashes once you used a particular product? Following all the steps mentioned here will tell help you understand the skin type you have, thus ensuring you get the best treatment for the same: 1. First off, cleanse your face properly with lukewarm water so that all the dirt and makeup after a long day is rinsed off. 2. Next, keep your skin that way for a few hours without even applying a moisturizer. This will give your skin enough time to go back to its normal state. 3. You can then look into the mirror and see what kind of skin type you have. If your skin feels tight and rough, you have dry skin; if it feels oily, you have oily skin, and if it is a heady mix of both, you have combination skin. Alternatively, you can also take a blotching paper at this stage and rub it on a few regions of your face and hold it against light to judge the oiliness in the paper. Basic Skin Types Typically, there are four fundamental skin types which men and women identify with:  Normal – Also known to be a well-balanced skin type, you will be able to see no blemished on your smooth and soft textured skin. The blood circulation would be smooth, and there will be fine pores on your skin. You need to remember that people with normal skin might have dry skin once he or she ages.  Dry – To keep things simple, those with dry skin type produces less sebum than normal. Since the sebum production is less, the skin is unable to hold the moisture in, making it feel dry and flaky as well.
  3. 3.  Oil – This skin type, interestingly, produces more sebum than required. The reason people have oily skin starts from stress, intake of medication, hormonal imbalances, and even genetics. You can identify those with oily skin by the glossy shine on their face, clearly visible pores, and the excessive acne on their face.  Combination - The thing with combination skin is very tricky as you might find a very oily T-zone when the rest of your face is dry. Identification of this type of skin type is easy as you would be able to see impurities on face, breakouts, pores, and dry cheeks. Tips to Attain Glowing Skin at Home Glowing skin treatment in Faridabad includes several factors which can turn any skin type to be radiant. However, taking care of your skin should be of utmost importance with the help of a regular CTM (cleansing-toning- moisturizing) routine and not using any chemical soap. Your skin needs to be protected from the pollution and dirt outside. Using sun protection (SPF 15 and higher) cream can save you from the harmful rays of the sun. Try to use it as liberally as you can to ensure the best results. Along with this, try not to use excessive products on your skin to save it from external chemical side-effects. Why take help from professionals? Twachaa by Saraswat™ is a Faridabad, Delhi NCR based clinic that ensures the best treatment for glowing treatment. It is run by two of the most reputable ABHRS (American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery) certified doctors in the country. Dr Preeti Saraswat has completed her PGDCC from the University of Greifswald; Germany is one of the finest Clinical Cosmetologists trained to perform several laser treatments. Dr Satya Saraswat is a Gold Medalist in Plastic Surgery with a speciality in providing customized treatment plans for the best and most natural-looking results.
  4. 4. Conclusion: Undergoing glowing skin treatment in Faridabad like Chemical Peels or Dermabrasion can give you excellent results in no time. Twachaa by Saraswat™ uses modern equipment to perform the procedures with minimum to no downtime at transparent rates. Should you want to know more, you can send an email to info@twachaa.com. Source: https://www.twachaa.com/blog/glowing-skin-treatment/ Twachaa By Saraswat™ Email ID: info@twachaa.com Phone No.: 09205252523 Visit Us: https://www.twachaa.com/ Stay Connected Via: https://twitter.com/twachaabysrswat https://www.facebook.com/twachaabysaraswat/ https://in.pinterest.com/twachaabysaraswat/ https://www.instagram.com/twachaabysaraswat/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFYYPrHD2LH1lwnMyHL2z3A

