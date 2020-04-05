Successfully reported this slideshow.
Семинар 14. Корреляцийн шинжилгээ түүний хэрэглээ Жишээ бодлого ба бодолт Бодлого 1 Хувийн байшин худалдахад зуучилдаг нэг...
            n i n i ii n i ii yyxx yyxx rxy 1 1 22 1 ))(( , 𝑟𝑥𝑦 = 𝑥𝑦̅̅̅̅−𝑥̅ 𝑦̅ 𝜎 𝑥 𝜎 𝑦 , 𝜎 𝑥 = √ 𝑥2̅̅̅ − 𝑥...
Үр дүнг харуулбал n xi yi ρx ρy di di 2 1 2500 9400 2 9 -7 49 2 2800 9000 3 8 -5 25 3 3700 7800 6.5 5.5 1 1 4 3700 7600 6....
8.0 19 19        VДД VДД rФ хүчтэй эерэг хамааралтай Бодлого 4 Ижил төрлийн бүтээгдэхүүн үйлдвэрлэдэг гурван үйлдвэ...
− Квадрат зэрэг дэвшүүлээд гарсан тоог тухайн баганых нь дүнд хувааж доод талд нь бичнэ Бүтээгдэхүүний чанар Үйлдвэрийн хэ...
Дүн 30 30 30 90 1.082 − Харилцан нөлөөллийн үзүүлэлт Ф2 -г дээрх нийлбэрээс нэгийг хасч тодорхойлно. 082.01082.12  27....
6 51 253 29 69 7 115 93 75 113 8 46 137 23 38 9 156 51 47 97 Дүн - - - - Гурав ба түүнээс дээш тооны шинж тэмдгийн хамаарл...
2. Нэгэн тодорхой төрлийн эмийн доз ба өвчтөний эдгэрэх хугацаа хоёрын хамаарлыг хэсэг эрдэмтэд судалжээ. Үүний үр дүнг да...
Хавсралт 2. Стьюдентийн t тархалт dfp 0.40 0.25 0.10 0.05 0.025 0.01 0.005 0.0005 1 0.324920 1.000000 3.077684 6.313752 12...
Корреляцийн шинжилгээ, түүний хэрэглээ

  1. 1. Семинар 14. Корреляцийн шинжилгээ түүний хэрэглээ Жишээ бодлого ба бодолт Бодлого 1 Хувийн байшин худалдахад зуучилдаг нэгэн компанийн менежер байшингийн үнэнд түүний хэмжээ хэрхэн нөлөөлдгийг судалжээ. Байшингийн хэмжээ гэдэгт өрөөний тоог авч үзсэн байна. Түүний цуглуулсан мэдээ Байшингийн худалдах үнэ (1000$) Өрөөний тоо 1 90.4 3 2 127.3 4 3 109.6 3 4 131.2 7 5 81.3 1 6 107.9 5 7 135.8 6 8 97.8 2 9 116.7 5 10 164.8 9 11 88.8 2 12 120.5 6 13 109.8 5 a) Шугаман корреляцийн коэффициентийг ол Дараах томьёонд үндэслэн хүснэгтээ зохионо                            n i n i ii n i n i ii n i n i n i iiii yynxxn yxyxn r 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 1 1 n y x xi*yi xi 2 yi 2 1 90.4 3 271.2 9 8172.16 2 127.3 4 509.2 16 16205.29 3 109.6 3 328.8 9 12012.16 4 131.2 7 918.4 49 17213.44 5 81.3 1 81.3 1 6609.69 6 107.9 5 539.5 25 11642.41 7 135.8 6 814.8 36 18441.64 8 97.8 2 195.6 4 9564.84 9 116.7 5 583.5 25 13618.89 10 164.8 9 1483.2 81 27159.04 11 88.8 2 177.6 4 7885.44 12 120.5 6 723 36 14520.25 13 109.8 5 549 25 12056.04 1481.9 58 7175.1 320 175101.3 92.0 9.14813.175101135832013 9.1481581.717513 22 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 1 1                                n i n i ii n i n i ii n i n i n i iiii yynxxn yxyxn r өрөөний тоо, байшингийн худалдах үнэ 2 хоорондоо маш хүчтэй хамааралтай байна. Эсвэл дараах томьёонуудыг ашиглаж болно. Үр дүн адилхан.
  2. 2.             n i n i ii n i ii yyxx yyxx rxy 1 1 22 1 ))(( , 𝑟𝑥𝑦 = 𝑥𝑦̅̅̅̅−𝑥̅ 𝑦̅ 𝜎 𝑥 𝜎 𝑦 , 𝜎 𝑥 = √ 𝑥2̅̅̅ − 𝑥̅2, 𝜎 𝑥 = √ 𝑦2̅̅̅ − 𝑦̅2 b) Тооцсон коэффициентийг таамаглалаар шалга α=0.05 0:0 ρH 0:1 ρH 59.7 92.01 213 92.0 1 2 22        r n rtтооц 201.2025.0,112/05.0,213,   tttt knонол  /стьюдентийн тархалтын хүснэгтийг ашиглана, энэ тархалтыг хэрхэн харахыг лекц 8 дээр заасан болно/ tтооц≥tонол H0 таамаглалыг хүлээн зөвшөөрөхгүй r=0.92 ач холбогдолтой буюу х ба у хувьсагчид хоорондоо хамааралтай байна. Бодлого 2 “Далай ээж” хүнсний захын алимны нийлүүлэлт ба 1кг-ын дундаж үнийг 10 өдрийн турш ажиглаж дараах мэдээг авав. Нийлүүлэлтийн хэмжээ (кг)-yi, дундаж үнэ (төг)-xi гэж тэмдэглэв. n yi xi 1 2500 9400 2 2800 9000 3 3700 7800 4 3700 7600 5 4800 6400 6 5000 6000 7 4300 7000 8 3600 7800 9 3200 8400 10 2400 9600 a) Хамаарлын хүчийг Спирмений рангийн корреляцийн коэффициент ашиглаж тооц. Дараах үе шатаар гүйцэтгэнэ  Шинж тэмдэг тус бүрийг багаас нь эхрүү нь эсвэл ихээс нь багаруу нь 1-ээс n хүртэл дэс дугаар оноодог. Х хувьсагчийн хувьд ранг өгье 2400 2500 2800 3200 3600 3700 3700 4300 4800 5000 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Хэрэв нэг шинж тэмдгийн хэмжигдэхүүнүүд тэнцүү байвал нэг ижил эрэмбэтэй байх ёстой бөгөөд энд харгалзах рангуудын арифметик дунджаар тооцон олдог. 3700, 3700-г 6, 7 р дугаар дээр байна. Гэхдээ тэнцүү байгаа учраас (6+7)/2=6.5 /6.5, 6.5 гэсэн эрэмбэ өгч дараагийн утгыг 8-аас эхлэн дугаарлана Энэ дугаар дээр үндэслэн хоёр шинж тэмдгийн хоорондох хамаарлын хүчийг Спирмений рангийн корреляцийн коэффициентоор тооцдог. У хувьсагчийг мөн адил тооцно.
  3. 3. Үр дүнг харуулбал n xi yi ρx ρy di di 2 1 2500 9400 2 9 -7 49 2 2800 9000 3 8 -5 25 3 3700 7800 6.5 5.5 1 1 4 3700 7600 6.5 4 2.5 6.25 5 4800 6400 9 2 7 49 6 5000 6000 10 1 9 81 7 4300 7000 8 3 5 25 8 3600 7800 5 5.5 -0.5 0.25 9 3200 8400 4 7 -3 9 10 2400 9600 1 10 -9 81 326.5 di=ρx-ρy 978.0 )110(10 5.3266 1 )1( 6 1 22 1 2         nn d r n i i s урвуу маш хүчтэй хамааралтай байна. Бодлого 3 Дараах мэдээллийг ашиглан үзүүлэлтүүдийн хоорондын хамаарлын хүчийг Фехнерийн тэмдгийн корреляцийн коэффицентээр тодорхойл. Фермерийн аж ахуйн 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Тракторын тоо 2 3 5 5 6 8 9 10 11 12 Хагалсан талбай мян.га 0.8 1.1 3.0 3.1 2.6 2.5 5.8 4.5 4.6 5.0 Үл хамаарах хувьсагч ба хамаарах хувьсагчийн утга тус бүрийн дунджаасаа ихийг нь нэмэх, багыг нь хасах тэмдгээр ялгаж хоёр хэмжигдэхүүний тэмдэг давхцсан ба үл давхцсан тохиолдлыг тодорхойлдог. 1.7 10 71   n x x , 3.3 10 33   n y y Жишээ нь х1=2 нь х̅=7.1 бага байгаа учир (-), y1=0.8 нь y̅=3.3 бага байгаа учир (-) эхний утган дээр хоёулаа хасах байгаа учир тэмдэг давхацсан /Д/ байна гэх мэтчлэн 10 утгыг тооцно. n x y x-x y-y Давхацсан /Д/ ба үл давхацсан /ҮД/ 1 2 0.8 - - Д 2 3 1.1 - - Д 3 5 3 - - Д 4 5 3.1 - - Д 5 6 2.6 - - Д 6 8 2.5 + - ҮД 7 9 5.8 + + Д 8 10 4.5 + + Д 9 11 4.6 + + Д 10 12 5 + + Д Нийт 71 33 Д- x,y –ын дунджаасаа хэлбэлзэх хэлбэлзлийн давхацсан тэмдгийн тоо ҮД- x,y –ын дунджаасаа хэлбэлзэх хэлбэлзлийн үл давхцсан тэмдгийн тоо
  4. 4. 8.0 19 19        VДД VДД rФ хүчтэй эерэг хамааралтай Бодлого 4 Ижил төрлийн бүтээгдэхүүн үйлдвэрлэдэг гурван үйлдвэрээс түүврээр бэлэн бүтээгдэхүүн сонгон авч чадлаар нь ангилав Бүтээгдэхүүний чанар Үйлдвэрийн хэмжээ Дүн Том Дунд жижиг Дээд ангилал 10 12 20 42 1-р зэрэг 18 16 9 43 Чанаргүй 2 2 1 5 Дун 30 30 30 90 a) Пирсоны ба Чупровын харилцан хамаарлын коэффициентоор хамаарлын хүчийг үнэл. Хоёроос дээш варианттай хоёр чанарын шинж шинж тэмдэг өгөгдсөн үед корреляцийн коэффициентийг олоход Пирсоны ба Чупровын коэффициентор олно. 2 2 1    Пr ,   11 21 2   kk rЧ  k1- вариантын тоо баганаар k2- вариантын тоо мөрөөр Ф2 - хүснэгтийн харилцан нөлөөллийн үзүүлэлт /тооцож гаргана/ Ф2 -г олохдоо дараах дарааллыг баримтална − Хүснэгтийн нүд бүхэн дээр давталтуудыг байрлуулна Бүтээгдэхүүний чанар Үйлдвэрийн хэмжээ Том Дунд Жижиг Дүн Дээд ангилал 10 12 20 42 1-р зэрэг 18 16 9 43 Чанаргүй 2 2 1 5 Дүн 30 30 30 − Давталтыг квадрат зэрэгт дэвшүүлж доод талд нь хаалтанд бичнэ Бүтээгдэхүүний чанар Үйлдвэрийн хэмжээ Том Дунд Жижиг Дүн Дээд ангилал 10 12 20 100 144 400 1-р зэрэг 18 16 9 324 256 81 Чанаргүй 2 2 1 4 4 1 Дүн 30 30 30 90
  5. 5. − Квадрат зэрэг дэвшүүлээд гарсан тоог тухайн баганых нь дүнд хувааж доод талд нь бичнэ Бүтээгдэхүүний чанар Үйлдвэрийн хэмжээ Том Дунд Жижиг Дүн Дээд ангилал 10 12 20 42 100 144 400 3.33 4.80 13.33 1-р зэрэг 18 16 9 43 324 256 81 10.80 8.53 2.70 Чанаргүй 2 2 1 5 4 4 1 0.13 0.13 0.03 Дүн 30 30 30 90 − Дээрх хуваасан утгуудыг мөрийн дагуу нэмж дүнд бичнэ. Бүтээгдэхүүний чанар Үйлдвэрийн хэмжээ Том Дунд Жижиг Дүн Дээд ангилал 10 12 20 42 100 144 400 21.46 3.33 4.80 13.33 1-р зэрэг 18 16 9 43 324 256 81 22.03 10.80 8.53 2.70 Чанаргүй 2 2 1 5 4 4 1 0.29 0.13 0.13 0.03 Дүн 30 30 30 90 − Дээрх нэмсэн утгуудаа мөр бүрийн дүнд хуваана Бүтээгдэхүүний чанар Үйлдвэрийн хэмжээ Том Дунд Жижиг Дүн Дээд ангилал 10 12 20 42 100 144 400 21.467 3.33 4.80 13.33 0.51 1-р зэрэг 18 16 9 43 324 256 81 22.033 10.80 8.53 2.70 0.512 Чанаргүй 2 2 1 5 4 4 1 0.29 0.13 0.13 0.03 0.06 Дүн 30 30 30 90 − Нийт дүнгийн нүдэнд дээрх хуваасан утгуудын нийлбэрийг бичнэ Бүтээгдэхүүний чанар Үйлдвэрийн хэмжээ Том Дунд Жижиг Дүн Дээд ангилал 10 12 20 42 100 144 400 21.467 3.33 4.80 13.33 0.51 1-р зэрэг 18 16 9 43 324 256 81 22.033 10.80 8.53 2.70 0.512 Чанаргүй 2 2 1 5 4 4 1 0.300 0.13 0.13 0.03 0.06
  6. 6. Дүн 30 30 30 90 1.082 − Харилцан нөлөөллийн үзүүлэлт Ф2 -г дээрх нийлбэрээс нэгийг хасч тодорхойлно. 082.01082.12  27.0 082.1 082.0 1 2 2      Пr сул хамааралтай байна k1=3, k2=3       14.0 1313 08.0 11 21 2      kk rЧ  сул хамааралтай байна Бодлого 4 Хүмүүсийн өдөр тутмын ямар нэг сонинг уншдаг байдал нь тэдний наснаас хир зэрэг хамааратгай болохыг судлах зорилгоор дараах мэдээллийг цуглуулав. Нас Сонин уншдаг байдал Дүн Огт үгүй Уншдаг 16-34 насны 6 44 50 36-58 насны 1 11 12 Дүн 7 55 62 Хоёр варианттай хоёр чанарын шинж тэмдэг өгөгдсөн үед хамаарлын хүчийг ассоциацийн /ras/ ба контингенцийн /rcon/ коэффициентоор тооцдог. 2-р шинж тэмдгийн утга 1-р шинж тэмдгийн утга нэг хоёр дүн нэг a b a+b хоёр c d c+d дүн a+c b+d n a,b,c,d - шинж тэмдгүүдийн давталт n - давталтын нийт тоо /n=a+b+c+d/ Нас Сонин уншдаг байдал Дүн Огт үгүй Уншдаг 16-34 насны 6 44 50 36-58 насны 1 11 12 Дүн 7 55 62 2.0 144116 144116        bcad bcad ras сул хамааралтай байна      05.0 5571250 144116        dbcadcba bcad rcon сул хамааралтай байна Бодлого 5 Аж ахуйн нэгжүүдийн бүтээгдэхүүн үйлдвэрлэлт, үндсэн хөрөнгө, эргэлтийн хөрөнгө, ажиллагчдын тоо гэсэн шинж тэмдгүүдийн хамтын хамаарлын хүчийг Конкордацийн коэффициентоор тооц № Бүтээгдэхүүн үйлдвэрлэлт Үндсэн хөрөнгө Эргэлтийн хөрөнгө Ажилчдын тоо 1 32 24 28 43 2 45 186 39 47 3 69 58 40 73 4 109 47 70 92 5 34 83 36 49
  7. 7. 6 51 253 29 69 7 115 93 75 113 8 46 137 23 38 9 156 51 47 97 Дүн - - - - Гурав ба түүнээс дээш тооны шинж тэмдгийн хамаарлын хамтын хүчийг Конкордацийн коэффициентоор хэмждэг. Спирмений рангийн коэффициентийн нэгэн адил шинж тэмдгүүдийн утгуудад дэс дугаар буюу ранг өгдөг. № Бүтээгдэхүүн үйлдвэрлэлт Үндсэн хөрөнгө Эргэлтийн хөрөнгө Ажилчдын тоо РУ Рх1 Рх2 Рх3 Рi Рi 2 1 32 24 28 43 1 1 2 4 8 64 2 45 186 39 47 3 8 5 2 18 324 3 69 58 40 73 6 4 6 7 23 529 4 109 47 70 92 7 2 8 8 25 625 5 34 83 36 49 2 5 4 3 14 196 6 51 253 29 69 5 9 3 6 23 529 7 115 93 75 113 8 6 9 9 32 1024 8 46 137 23 38 4 7 1 1 13 169 9 156 51 47 97 9 3 7 5 24 576 Дүн - - - - - - - - 180 4036 R- рангуудын квадрат дундаж хэлбэлзэл Pi - хамаарлын хүчин зүйл бүрийн рангуудын нийлбэр m- шинж тэмдэгийн тоо n - ажиглалтын нэгж Бие даан бодох бодлого 1. Хүүгийн жин (кг)-у, түүний өндрөөс(см)-х хэрхэн хамаардгийг суддахаар дараах түүвэр судалгааг хийжээ. n y x 1 65 165 2 60 170 3 70 165 4 75 180 5 71 170 6 72 169 7 68 172 8 69 175 9 80 185 10 85 190 Хамаарлын хүчийг корреляцийн шугаман коэффициент ашиглаж тооц.   436 9 180 4036 2 2 2    n P PR i i     454.0 994 4361212 3232       nnm R rk
  8. 8. 2. Нэгэн тодорхой төрлийн эмийн доз ба өвчтөний эдгэрэх хугацаа хоёрын хамаарлыг хэсэг эрдэмтэд судалжээ. Үүний үр дүнг дараах хүснэгтэд өгөв. n Эмийн доз (гр) Хугацаа (цаг) 1 1.2 25 2 1.0 40 3 1.5 10 4 1.2 27 5 1.4 16 a) Хамаарлын хүчийг рангийн корреляцийн коэффициентоор тооц. b) Фехнерийн тэмдгийн корреляцийн коэффицентээр тодорхойл. 3. 20 оюутны хичээл таслалт болон сурлагын байдал 2-ын хамаарлыг тооц. Хичээлийн ирц Сурлагын байдал Дүн Сул Дунд Сайн Хичээл их тасалдаг 3 1 0 4 Бага зэрэг тасалдаг 4 3 2 9 Огт тасалдаггүй 1 2 4 7 Дүн 8 6 6 20 Хичээлийн ирц болон сурлагын байдал нь хоорондоо хир зэрэг хамааралтай болохыг Пирсоны ба Чупровын коэффициентоор үнэл. 4. Хүмүүсийн хөдөлмөр эрхлэлтийн байдал нь тэдний хүйснээс хэр хамааралтай болохыг дараах өгөгдөлийг ашиглан ассоциацийн /ras/ ба контингенцийн /rcon/ коэффициентоор тодорхойл. (1000 хүн). Хөдөлмөр эрхлэлт Хүйс Дүн Эр Эм Ажил эрхэлдэг 417 392 809 Ажил эрхэлдэггүй 18 21 39 Дүн 435 413 848 Нэмэлтээр үзэх бичлэг /заавал орж үзээрэй бодлого бодоход илүү дөхөм болно/: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iTFU043SW40 - Спирмений рангийн корреляцийн коэффициент https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=atLZNGsTN6k – шугаман корреляцийн коэффициент https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z_0c8UuHdCM&t=1723s – шугаман корреляцийн коэффициент https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=THjS0CbGDJY - шугаман корреляцийн коэффициент 1-р хэсэг https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-U9Qfhv2LFA - шугаман корреляцийн коэффициент 2-р хэсэг
  9. 9. Хавсралт 2. Стьюдентийн t тархалт dfp 0.40 0.25 0.10 0.05 0.025 0.01 0.005 0.0005 1 0.324920 1.000000 3.077684 6.313752 12.70620 31.82052 63.65674 636.6192 2 0.288675 0.816497 1.885618 2.919986 4.30265 6.96456 9.92484 31.5991 3 0.276671 0.764892 1.637744 2.353363 3.18245 4.54070 5.84091 12.9240 4 0.270722 0.740697 1.533206 2.131847 2.77645 3.74695 4.60409 8.6103 5 0.267181 0.726687 1.475884 2.015048 2.57058 3.36493 4.03214 6.8688 6 0.264835 0.717558 1.439756 1.943180 2.44691 3.14267 3.70743 5.9588 7 0.263167 0.711142 1.414924 1.894579 2.36462 2.99795 3.49948 5.4079 8 0.261921 0.706387 1.396815 1.859548 2.30600 2.89646 3.35539 5.0413 9 0.260955 0.702722 1.383029 1.833113 2.26216 2.82144 3.24984 4.7809 10 0.260185 0.699812 1.372184 1.812461 2.22814 2.76377 3.16927 4.5869 11 0.259556 0.697445 1.363430 1.795885 2.20099 2.71808 3.10581 4.4370 12 0.259033 0.695483 1.356217 1.782288 2.17881 2.68100 3.05454 4.3178 13 0.258591 0.693829 1.350171 1.770933 2.16037 2.65031 3.01228 4.2208 14 0.258213 0.692417 1.345030 1.761310 2.14479 2.62449 2.97684 4.1405 15 0.257885 0.691197 1.340606 1.753050 2.13145 2.60248 2.94671 4.0728 16 0.257599 0.690132 1.336757 1.745884 2.11991 2.58349 2.92078 4.0150 17 0.257347 0.689195 1.333379 1.739607 2.10982 2.56693 2.89823 3.9651 18 0.257123 0.688364 1.330391 1.734064 2.10092 2.55238 2.87844 3.9216 19 0.256923 0.687621 1.327728 1.729133 2.09302 2.53948 2.86093 3.8834 20 0.256743 0.686954 1.325341 1.724718 2.08596 2.52798 2.84534 3.8495 21 0.256580 0.686352 1.323188 1.720743 2.07961 2.51765 2.83136 3.8193 22 0.256432 0.685805 1.321237 1.717144 2.07387 2.50832 2.81876 3.7921 23 0.256297 0.685306 1.319460 1.713872 2.06866 2.49987 2.80734 3.7676 24 0.256173 0.684850 1.317836 1.710882 2.06390 2.49216 2.79694 3.7454 25 0.256060 0.684430 1.316345 1.708141 2.05954 2.48511 2.78744 3.7251 26 0.255955 0.684043 1.314972 1.705618 2.05553 2.47863 2.77871 3.7066 27 0.255858 0.683685 1.313703 1.703288 2.05183 2.47266 2.77068 3.6896 28 0.255768 0.683353 1.312527 1.701131 2.04841 2.46714 2.76326 3.6739 29 0.255684 0.683044 1.311434 1.699127 2.04523 2.46202 2.75639 3.6594 30 0.255605 0.682756 1.310415 1.697261 2.04227 2.45726 2.75000 3.6460 inf 0.253347 0.674490 1.281552 1.644854 1.95996 2.32635 2.57583 3.2905

