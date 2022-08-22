Foundation of Guayaquil.pptx

1.
InJulywe celebrate the
The founding
process of
Guayaquil took
place between
1534 and 1547
2.
• The first was on August 15, 1534 by Diego de
Almagro and Sebastián de Benalcazar.
• The second is due to Francisco de Zaera in
1536.
• And the final one was on July 25, 1538, by
Francisco de Orellana.
3.
On July the city celebrates
with parades , fireworks,
special shows, music,etc.
People enjoy holidays going on trips, public shows, visit
interesting points of the city and eat traditional food
4.
This
cartoon was
created in
1918 and is
the icon of
the city, it
even has its
own song.
Juan Pueblo represents a
man from Guayaquil who
looks impeccable.