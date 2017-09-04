¿Qué es Internet? MSc. María Dolores Villamar
Internet es una red de redes que permite la interconexión descentralizada de computadoras a través de un conjunto de proto...
orígenes del internet
¿Qué nos permite hacer el internet? ● Utilizar el e-mail o correo electrónico, para intercambiar mensajes de correo de una...
  1. 1. ¿Qué es Internet? MSc. María Dolores Villamar
  2. 2. Internet es una red de redes que permite la interconexión descentralizada de computadoras a través de un conjunto de protocolos denominado TCP/IP. Tuvo sus orígenes en 1969, cuando una agencia del Departamento de Defensa de los Estados Unidos comenzó a buscar alternativas ante una eventual guerra atómica que pudiera incomunicar a las personas. Tres años más tarde se realizó la primera demostración pública del sistema ideado, gracias a que tres universidades de California y una de Utah lograron establecer una conexión conocida como ARPANET (Advanced Research Projects Agency Network).
  3. 3. orígenes del internet
  4. 4. ¿Qué nos permite hacer el internet? ● Utilizar el e-mail o correo electrónico, para intercambiar mensajes de correo de una forma sencilla y muy rápida, sin importar en qué parte del mundo estén los usuarios. ● Dar a conocer nuestro negocio o actividad al mundo, mediante el servicio World Wide Web, el cual, mediante páginas multimedia (texto, gráficos y sonido) proporciona un escaparate permanente para presentar nuestra empresa o actividad. ● Crear nuestros propios servicios, desde donde podemos ofrecer información directa sobre nuestros productos, ofertas y servicios. ● Gracias a las páginas Web de otras empresas, podemos encontrar posibles colaboradores para futuros negocios..

×