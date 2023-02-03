Successfully reported this slideshow.
Feb. 03, 2023
forests.ppt

Feb. 03, 2023
Environment

It is related to rules related to forest made for protection of it from getting damaged.

It is related to rules related to forest made for protection of it from getting damaged.

Environment
forests.ppt

  1. 1. THEMATIC SLIDES
  2. 2. FORESTS
  3. 3. FORESTS • Tai National Park, Côte d`Ivoire • Kisangani, D.R. of Congo • Itampolo, Madagascar • British Columbia, Canada • Gaspe Peninsula, Canada • Angangueo, Mexico • Country Boundary, Guatemala/Mexico • Olympic Peninsula, United States • Washington D.C., United States
  4. 4. FORESTS • Papua, Indonesia • Demilitarized Zone, Korea • Oudomxay, Laos • Arkhangelsk, Russia • Sakhalin, Russia • Lappi, Finland • Iguazú, South America • Rondônia, Brazil • Valdivian, Chile
  5. 5. FORESTS 1900 3.18 1950 1.85 1960 1.45 1970 1.17 1980 0.97 1990 0.82 2000 0.64 Earth’s shrinking forestland (Ha per capita) 1900-2000
  6. 6. FORESTS • Worldwide, the total forest area in 2005 is just under 4 billion hectares; the rate of deforestation is about 13 million hectares per year. The net change in forest area in the period 2000-2005 is estimated at -7.3 million hectares/year CIDA 2006; WRI 2005; WWF 2005 • Tropical forests are home to about 50% of all plant and animal species on the planet • Forests cover almost one-third of the earth's land surface; the global area of forest systems has been reduced by one half over the past three centuries • Approximately 1.5 billion tonnes of wood is harvested for fuel annually worldwide • Forests are among the most notable storehouses of biological diversity on the land - they house over two-thirds of known terrestrial species; they also harbour the largest share of threatened species
  7. 7. Deforestation in Tai National Park Côte d`Ivoire These images show deforestation rates in the area, believed to be one of the highest in the world • 1988: Shows destruction of small forest fragments • 2002: The lighter green strip bisecting the images is the result of extensive deforestation and intensive cultivation
  8. 8. Steady deforestation of dense forest cover in Kisangani, Congo • 1975: The city and surrounding areas are clearly visible • 2001: The cleared area around the city has grown and become consolidated, spreading along rivers and roads
  9. 9. Changes in narrow coastal plain of Itampolo Madagascar • 1973: Shows heavily forested area, home to unique and rare plant and animal species • 2001: The burning of forest to clear land for dry rice cultivation has led to disappearance of forest area (seen as tan)
  10. 10. Impact of logging in British Columbia Canada • 1975-1999: Shows the impact of logging on reasonably pristine landscape
  11. 11. The changes in the forest due to logging between 1993 and 2000 Forests along Gaspe Peninsula Canada
  12. 12. Angangueo – an important habitat for monarch butterflies, Mexico • 1986: Images show degradation of forest area • 2001: Between 1984 and 1999, 38% of forests were degraded
  13. 13. Different land use practices visible across country border, Mexico/Guatemala • 1974 - 2000: Conversion of forest to agriculture • Now country border can be seen even from space
  14. 14. Disappearing temperate forests of Olympic Peninsula, United States • 1974: Shows patchwork of purple and pink, indicating clear-cutting • 2000: Evidence of good re-growth of trees in forest reserve areas
  15. 15. Dramatic tree loss in Washington D.C. United States • Satellite images showing the dramatic loss of trees in the District moved Mrs. Casey to action • Casey Trees Endowment Fund was created to restore the tree cover of the District of Columbia
  16. 16. Conversion of forests into palm plantations in Papua, Indonesia • 1990: a new human presence, earth colored roads provide access to the forest • 2000: rectilinear patterns cover 10,000 ha • 2002: Cleared area nearly doubles since 2000
  17. 17. Forest in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) Korea Images reveal significant burn scars in the DMZ
  18. 18. Deforestation in Oudomxay, Laos • 1975: Image shows continuous forest cover • 2000: Forest cover dotted with cleared patches
  19. 19. Disturbances in forest cover in Arkhangelsk Russia • In some places, large sections of the forest have been clear-felled • Other places show a block pattern, where sections of relatively undisturbed forest are left between clear- felled sections
  20. 20. Boreal forests of Sakhalin, Russia Area burned due to forest fire in Boreal region
  21. 21. Exploited Lappi forests in Finland Images show results of logging in the northeastern areas of the country The patches of tan in the 2002 image signify clearcut areas
  22. 22. Iguazú – home to endangered rain forests Argentina • 1973: Forest cover is extensive throughout the region • 2003: Extensive deforestation in Paraguay
  23. 23. Converting forests to farmlands in Rondônia Brazil • 1975 - Healthy natural vegetation • 1989 - “Fishbone” pattern on the landscape indicates agriculture fields • 2001 - Agriculture continues to replace forest cover
  24. 24. Regular monitoring of Amazon rainforests Almost one fifth of the Amazon rainforest has been cleared. Between August 2003 and August 2004 alone, 26, 000 square km were cleared; 6% higher than the previous 12 months Deforestation was worst in the state of Mato Grosso
  25. 25. Indigenous vs. exotic forests in Valdivian, Chile Small scale logging of native forests, livestock and agriculture have been replaced by large scale timber production • 1975-2001: Show changes in land use during the last 30 years
  26. 26. One Planet Many People: Atlas of Our Changing Environment Thank You! Free Downloads: www.na.unep.net Purchase: www.Earthprint.com FORESTS

