self improvement audio books free download [Russian Edition] Understand Yourself

  LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. success audio books [Russian Edition] Understand Yourself free download Sometimes we commit acts that we can not forgive ourselves for a long time. ​ Remembering them, you feel shame, resentment, fear, discontent with yourself. Scrolling over and over again, we try to forget, justify, replay, invent another scenario. ​ But the real decision and liberation from the burden of the past lies in the acceptance of oneself and their actions. ​ This audiobook will help you: ​ - cope with heavy memories; ​ - accept and forgive yourself; ​ - recover from severe stress; ​ - rework your negative experience.
  3. 3. success audio books [Russian Edition] Understand Yourself free download Written By: Mihail Reymarov. Narrated By: Mihail Reymarov Publisher: AB Publishing Date: July 2017 Duration: 0 hours 17 minutes
