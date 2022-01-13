Successfully reported this slideshow.
Recruiting & HR
Jan. 13, 2022
How to hire remote developers

Recruiting & HR
Jan. 13, 2022
23 views

Turing is a data-science-driven deep jobs platform helping companies spin up their engineering teams in the cloud at the push of a button. Based in Palo Alto, California, it is a fully remote company of 500+ people who help connect world-class remote software engineers with world-class companies.

Turing makes the remote hiring journey easy and rewarding for both companies and developers. With Turing, companies can hire pre-vetted, Silicon Valley-caliber remote software talent across 100+ skills in 3-5 days. Also, Turing democratizes opportunities for remote developers from around the world by offering them high-quality software jobs with top US firms.

Turing's Intelligent Talent Cloud uses AI to source, vet, match, and manage over a million developers worldwide. This, in turn, helps organizations save valuable time and resources as they build their dream engineering team in a matter of days.

Want to know more about hiring remote developers? Head here: http://turing.com/s/q5fu5B

How to hire remote developers

  1. 1. HOW TO HIRE REMOTE DEVELOPERS? What companies need to know! THE COMPLETE GUIDE
  2. 2. Why companies should hire remote developers Get access to the best global talent Reduce infrastructure expenses Get higher productivity from remote developers Improve overall efficiency of the project Round-the-clock availability for continuous development, integration, and deployment Easy to find developers even for a specific tech stack or niche technology Benefits of remote hiring:
  3. 3. Challenges in hiring remote teams It is not easy to become a remote-first company. Companies often face the following challenges: Difficulty in finding the best developers from a large global talent pool Lack of a robust vetting mechanism to measure the technical skills and qualifications of the applicants Inability to manage the remote development team effectively
  4. 4. You can hire remote developers through two approaches. Traditional approach Modern approach
  5. 5. Traditional approach
  6. 6. Improve your branding by growing your presence on LinkedIn, Indeed, Quora, and more Highlight your company as the place to work for, to remote developers Tell how your remote work culture is better than the competition—work benefits, timings, and flexibility Ensure you are visible to recruitment agencies and remote developers by being active on Glassdoor, LinkedIn Highlight your remote onboarding process and why it is the best in the market through your blogs and social media posts EFFECTIVE BRANDING & VISIBILITY
  7. 7. ADVERTISE THE RIGHT WAY Reach out to as many candidates as possible to hire the best remote software developers Increase visibility by posting jobs on reputable tech publications and job boards Don't forget to use LinkedIn, Indeed, Quora, and Reddit to your advantage Be active in developer communities and in-person forums to improve your network and branding Make it clear in the job ads that you are only looking for remote developers
  8. 8. MANAGE YOUR BUDGET AND WORK SET-UP COST Work Set-Up Cost If you are willing to bear the cost of software and hardware requirements of remote working, mention it clearly in the JD as most candidates back out when companies decline to do that. Budget Draw a detailed budget plan and stick to it. However, you can make exceptions for highly talented candidates.
  9. 9. Detailed Job Description Keep your job description simple and to the point Mention all that you need in a prospective remote candidate A job description is a window that shows what a candidate needs to have and what he/she can expect from a specific job Mention clearly why the role you are offering is a remote one and how it can be beneficial for the candidate
  10. 10. After shortlisting the candidates based on their resumes, it's time to vet them Build a robust vetting mechanism to filter out the best candidates from the rest Prepare a Silicon Valley-standard test to gauge your developers' tech skills correctly This is the most important aspect of the whole process. Screening Candidates Effectively
  11. 11. Along with technical expertise, look for candidates who possess the following skills: Look beyond technical skills Teamwork Critical thinking Project strategies Remote working experience Good communication Professional attitude Work ethic Time management
  12. 12. SIGN A CONTRACT Outline all the aspects of the job in the contract before the employee joins the company. Mention: Nature of work Job requirements Nature of employment Salary Mode of payment
  13. 13. Modern Approach
  14. 14. HIRE WITH A 'DEEP JOBS' PLATFORM LIKE TURING Turing’s approach is a vertically integrated solution that replaces traditional IT service company offerings with an AI-based platform. Turing has created the first and only Intelligent Talent Cloud, a distributed team of developers sourced by software, vetted by software, matched by software, and managed by software. With Turing Intelligent Talent Cloud, the future of work is truly boundaryless If you’re a company that needs to scale your engineering capacity quickly, Turing can help you hire from the top 1% of the world’s developers.
  15. 15. WHY HIRE WITH TURING.COM Planetary Pool Of Engineers Turing has an intelligent talent cloud of 1 Million+ developers specialized in 100+ skills. Fast Hiring You can hire pre-assessed and pre-vetted remote talent in just 3-5 days. Silicon Valley Standard Vetting Our developers are vetted with over 5+ hours of rigorous tests and interviews regarding technical and non-technical aspects of the job. Two Week Trial Try our Zero-risk 2-week trial period and pay nothing if the developer is not the right fit for your company. Intelligent Matching Turing matches you with the highest quality software engineers from all over the world. Automated Quality control Our software ensures high-quality collaboration with time tracking, daily stand-ups, and more.

×