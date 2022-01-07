Successfully reported this slideshow.
Worrying about our loved ones is a natural thing, especially when they are older and will need immediate assistance in case of falls, which they are more at risk with. To ease our worries, we look for effective solutions, such as personal alarms. But when looking for personal alarms for seniors, how do you find the right item for your elders living independently? We’ve listed down a few key factors to consider below.

  1. 1. What To Look For In a Personal Alarm For Seniors
  2. 2. Worrying about our loved ones is a natural thing, especially when they are older and will need immediate assistance in case of falls, which they are more at risk with. To ease our worries, we look for effective solutions, such as personal alarms. But when looking for personal alarms for seniors, how do you find the right item for your elders living independently? We’ve listed down a few key factors to consider below. Personal alarms are not just for seniors. In fact, it is also used for people with disabilities or lone workers. When you visit a store selling personal alarms, your first query should be if they have a personal alarm for seniors. While they may have the same features as other alarms, some have more specific features made for more convenient use for the elderly. Speaking of features, it’s always a good idea to see what are the latest features in a personal alarm. Today, top personal alarms for seniors offer 24/7 Customer Care services with consultants always ready to assist the wearer in case of emergencies. Some other features to look for are automatic fall detection, two-way communication, geofencing alerts, and GPS tracking.
  3. 3. This will largely depend on who is the wearer. In fact, when shopping for personal alarms, bring your older loved ones and include them in the decision making process. Personal alarms today come in a variety of styles, such as a keychain, wristwatch, and pendant. Make sure to let the wearer decide since they can decide whether it’s comfortable and they are willing to wear it all the time. Of course, it also depends on your budget. Other than the item itself, there are also monthly fees that accompany it, such as maintenance to keep it running. So, when looking for personal alarms for seniors, make sure to check all the fees and charges that come with them. Personal alarms for seniors should be easy to set up and use. Moreover, there should be a built-in system that makes sure that it will not, say, lose battery without prior notice. In addition, there should also be a backup battery included that will last until the battery is changed. For more information about personal alarms for seniors and how they work, check out our Emergency & Personal Alarms for Seniors at Tunstall Healthcare today!

