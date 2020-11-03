Successfully reported this slideshow.
Making the most of your NDIS planning meeting means you have to go into it prepared.
Make Sure You Have These 5 Things Ready for Your NDIS Planning Meeting! Your Support Person(s) It’s perfectly acceptable t...
So during your meetings, have original and photocopies of your government-issued IDs with you: ●Birth certificate ●Birth e...
Information About Your Disability and Current Health Bringing documents that help describe your disability and health will...
List of Your Current Health and Life Supports Here are a few documents you’ll want to bring to your NDIS planning meeting:...
You can use the National Disability Insurance Scheme’s Planning Workbook as a guide to help you list your current health a...
Make the most out of your NDIS planning meetings by coming to them prepared. By bringing the five things we’ve listed abov...
Talking with an NDIS Provider: 5 Things to Bring to Your NDIS Planning Meeting

Tunstall Healthcare is a registered NDIS provider committed to supporting people with disabilities in living safe, confident, and independent lives. We provide personal safety alarm devices and around-the-clock monitoring services complete with access to our professional care consultants. As Australia’s leading NDIS plan manager, we can help manage your NDIS budget for you so you can focus on what’s more important—your health. If you’re looking for a trusted NDIS provider, contact Tunstall Healthcare today.

Talking with an NDIS Provider: 5 Things to Bring to Your NDIS Planning Meeting

  1. 1. Making the most of your NDIS planning meeting means you have to go into it prepared. In this article, you’ll learn the five essential things you should give your NDIS provider to help the planner create a plan that best supports your needs. In this article: ●Your Support Person(s) ●Your Identification, Bank, and Contact Details ●Information About Your Disability and Current Health ●List of Your Current Health and Life Supports ●List of Other Supports You Need
  2. 2. Make Sure You Have These 5 Things Ready for Your NDIS Planning Meeting! Your Support Person(s) It’s perfectly acceptable to attend your NDIS planning meeting on your own. But if you don’t want to go alone, you can invite your support person, or persons, to go with you. Involving your support persons helps them better understand your healthcare needs. It also helps you mentally and emotionally, knowing that you’re surrounded by people who want the best for you. : Think carefully about the people you attend your NDIS planning meeting with as they’ll be privy to many of your details. Your Identification, Bank, and Contact Details For security purposes, your planner will always verify your personal information before discussing your NDIS plan.
  3. 3. So during your meetings, have original and photocopies of your government-issued IDs with you: ●Birth certificate ●Birth extract ●Driver’s license ●Medicare card You’ll also want to have your bank details on hand. The most convenient way to do this is to bring a recent bank statement which shows this information, or if you have internet/mobile banking, bring your mobile phone. Otherwise, just write down your BSB and account number on a piece of paper. Rest assured that NDIS representatives will use this information solely to transfer funds to you. Giving your most-current contact details (e.g., phone number, email address) to the NDIS provider is also critical during every planning meeting. This ensures that the planner can contact you for any updates or changes in your plan should there be any.
  4. 4. Information About Your Disability and Current Health Bringing documents that help describe your disability and health will significantly help the NDIS planner assist you. These documents give the planner a better picture of your current situation. In doing so, they can create a plan that best fits your needs.
  5. 5. List of Your Current Health and Life Supports Here are a few documents you’ll want to bring to your NDIS planning meeting: ●Diagnosis of your disability or medical condition ●Papers that prove the impact of your disability on aspects of your life ●Diagnostic test results ●Clinical reports, assessments, and support plans ●Recommendation letters from your doctor and/or caregiver Giving your NDIS provider information about your current health and life supports also helps them create a personalized plan for you. Try this—take a piece of paper and write down the following things about your support systems: ●Daily routines: what you do for work or study and the social programs you join ●Support(s) you need to accomplish your daily routines: equipment, transportation, and other things you need to do your work or conduct your studies ●Changes required in your current support(s): describe how you want your supports to change from what you’re currently receiving
  6. 6. You can use the National Disability Insurance Scheme’s Planning Workbook as a guide to help you list your current health and life supports. List of Other Supports You Need This information is among the most crucial to give your NDIS provider during a planning meeting. Take the time to sit down and write down any other forms of support you still need but currently aren’t receiving. For example, think about the equipment and transportation you’ll need to attend and sustain your physical therapy sessions. Be as detailed as possible. If you can, ask your health care provider to give you a quote on how much physical therapy sessions and equipment will cost. You can bring these quotations to your NDIS planning meeting.
  7. 7. Make the most out of your NDIS planning meetings by coming to them prepared. By bringing the five things we’ve listed above to your next planning meeting, you’ll help the NDIS provider create a plan that best suits your needs. Lastly, don’t be afraid to ask your NDIS provider to clarify anything you don’t understand! Do you need help searching for a reliable NDIS provider? Contact us at Tunstall Healthcare for more information about NDIS services that best fit your healthcare needs.

