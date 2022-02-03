Successfully reported this slideshow.
Personal Alarms and Senior Independence

Feb. 03, 2022
Healthcare

As we grow older and reach our senior years, we are slowly more susceptible to trips, falls, and indoor accidents. While reaching this specific stage in our lives can be fulfilling, other complex factors can make a senior individual’s life more complicated—issues with memory, for example.

  1. 1. As we grow older and reach our senior years, we are slowly more susceptible to trips, falls, and indoor accidents. While reaching this specific stage in our lives can be fulfilling, other complex factors can make a senior individual’s life more complicated—issues with memory, for example. The good news is that supportive technology has become more prevalent these days, which gives our elderly loved ones the chance to protect themselves and call for immediate assistance in the event of an accident. This technology comes in the form of a personal alarm. With personal alarms, seniors can ensure that they are well prepared to ask for assistance when they need it. Not only does this supportive technology protect your senior loved ones, but it can also provide you with peace of mind.
  2. 2. Why Do Personal Alarms Matter To Seniors? A personal alarm system can help the most vulnerable people regain control over their lives. Your senior relatives will always have a safety tool that they can depend on whenever they are at risk or if anything goes wrong with their safety at home. Assistive devices such as personal alarm systems also provide senior individuals with the chance to continue ageing in place and avoid moving into a care facility. After all, independence is always a great mental health booster. The Best Personal Alarms in Australia A personal alarm system comes in different varieties, from intelligent home alarms to handheld devices that can track and monitor falls. Whatever you choose, you can be confident that they will provide your senior loved one with the care and assistance while still giving them the opportunity and independence to live their lives based on their own lifestyle. Should you want to purchase one for your senior loved one, Tunstall Healthcare offers reliable personal alarms in Australia that can help support older people’s overall safety and independence. Contact us today to learn more about what we have to offer.

