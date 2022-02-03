Personal Alarms and Senior Independence

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
As we grow older and reach our senior years, we are slowly more susceptible to trips, falls, and indoor accidents. While reaching this specific stage in our lives can be fulfilling, other complex factors can make a senior individual’s life more complicated—issues with memory, for example.