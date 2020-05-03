Successfully reported this slideshow.
Meneladani Nabi Ayub 'alaihissalam_by Tundung Memolo

Kisah Nabi

Published in: Education
Meneladani Nabi Ayub 'alaihissalam_by Tundung Memolo

  1. 1. 1 Meneladani Nabi Ayub p (Tundung Memolo, M.Sc.) Beliau adalah seorang nabi yang mulia, yang berasal dari Romawi. Allah Ta’ala berfirman : ِ‫إ‬ ‫ا‬ َ ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬ َ‫ح‬ ْ‫و‬ َ ‫أ‬ َ‫و‬ ِ‫ه‬ ِ‫د‬ ْ‫ع‬َ‫ب‬ ْ‫ن‬ ِ‫م‬ َ‫ن‬‫ي‬ِّ‫ي‬ِ‫ب‬ َّ ‫الن‬ َ‫و‬ ٍ‫وح‬ ُ ‫ن‬ َ ‫َل‬ِ‫إ‬ ‫ا‬ َ ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬ َ‫ح‬ ْ‫و‬ َ ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ َ‫م‬ َ ‫ك‬ َ ‫ك‬ْ‫ي‬ َ ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬ ‫ا‬ َ ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬ َ‫ح‬ ْ‫و‬ َ ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ َّ ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ِ‫إ‬ َ ‫َل‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫يَس‬ ِ‫ع‬ َ‫و‬ ِ‫اط‬َ‫ب‬ ْ‫س‬ َ ْ ‫اْل‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫وب‬ ُ ‫ق‬ ْ‫ع‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫و‬ َ ‫اق‬ َ‫ح‬ ْ‫س‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫يل‬ ِ‫اع‬ َ‫م‬ ْ‫س‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫يم‬ ِ‫اه‬َ‫ر‬ َ ‫ود‬ ُ‫او‬ َ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ َ ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬ َ ‫ت‬ َ ‫آ‬َ‫و‬ َ ‫ان‬ َ‫م‬ْ‫ي‬ َ ‫ل‬ ُ‫س‬ َ‫و‬ َ ‫ون‬ ُ‫ار‬ َ ‫ه‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫س‬ ُ ‫ون‬ُ‫ي‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫وب‬ُّ‫ي‬ َ ‫أ‬ َ‫و‬‫ا‬ ً‫ور‬ُ‫ب‬ َ ‫ز‬ “Sesungguhnya Kami telah memberikan wahyu kepadamu sebagaimana Kami telah memberikan wahyu kepada Nuh dan nabi-nabi yang kemudiannya, dan Kami telah memberikan wahyu (pula) kepada Ibrahim, Isma'il, Ishak, Ya'qub dan anak cucunya, Isa, Ayyub, Yunus, Harun dan Sulaiman. Dan Kami berikan Zabur kepada Daud.” (Q.S AN Nisaa’ ayat 163). Beliau merupakan seorang nabi yang diberikan kenikmatan berupa kekayaan hewan ternak, banyaknya harta dan anak, serta fisik yang bagus. Meski demikian, beliau senantiasa bersyukur. Bahkan rasa syukur kepadaNya, Allah Ta’ala tambahkan beragam kenikmatan yang lain-lainnya. Ujian kenikmatan yang beliau dapatkan tidak mengurangi sedikitpun ketaqwaan kepadaNya. Rasa syukur Nabi Ayub ‘alaihissalam diwujudkan diantaranya dengan1 : 2 ‫السبيل‬ ‫ابن‬ ‫ويبلغ‬ ‫الضيف‬ ‫ويكرم‬ ‫امل‬‫ر‬‫واْل‬ ‫اْليتام‬ ‫يكفل‬ ‫ن‬‫كي‬‫بالمسا‬ ً ‫رحيما‬ ‫وكان‬ “menyayangi orang miskin, menyantuni anak – anak yatim, para janda, orang – orang lemah, dan ibnu sabil.” Hingga suatu saat Iblis berniat untuk menggodanya lebih kuat lagi. Perlu diketahui bahwa Iblis sudah berhasil menggoda orang – orang sholeh sebelum Nabi Ayub p, oleh karenanya ia ingin menggoda Nabi Ayub p. Ia ingin buktikan dan tunjukkan bahwa godaannya berhasil. Godaan demi godaan diberikan Iblis agar Nabi Ayub p lalai mengingatNya. Semakin 1 https://rumaysho.com/15439-21-pelajaran-dari-kisah-nabi-ayyub-sang-penyabar.html 2 https://furqan.co/lubab/21/84
  2. 2. 2 tambah harta dan anak Nabi Ayub p maka semakin kuat godaannya. Ternyata godaan Iblis tidak berhasil. Iblis sudah lelah tidak bisa menggelincirkan Nabi Ayub p dari sisi harta kekayaan dan banyaknya anak yang kian bertambah. Selanjutnya, ia ingin menggoda dengan cara yang lain. Allah Ta’ala uji dengan musnahnya harta (kekayaan ataupun hewan ternak) Nabi Ayub p hingga matinya anak – anak beliau. Iblis ingin melihat dan mendengar Nabi Ayub p mengeluh. Namun, ternyata beliau masih tetap bersabar. Kemiskinannya tidak membuat beliau lalai mengingatNya. Bahkan tidak mengurangi ketaqwaan kepadaNya. Lantas, Allah Ta’ala uji dengan ditimpanya penyakit yang sakit berat3 . Suatu penyakit kulit yang benar – benar menjijikkan, mengkhawatirkan, serta menakutkan. Dalam suatu riwayat beliau ditimpa dengan penyakit kulit yang menyengsarakan (karena dari kulitnya keluar pula ulat). Bahkan penyakitnya pun dialami tahunan. Dari sisi inilah, Iblis menggoda sekuat tenaga dan bersusah payah agar beliau mengeluh atas penyakit yang dideritanya. Namun, tak sedikitpun keluar kata – kata kufur dari lisan beliau bahkan keluhan kecil sekalipun tidak. Tak sampai di sini, dengan penyakit tersebut, Allah Ta’ala uji dengan menjauhnya orang – orang di sisi beliau. Yang tadinya masih dijumpai orang yang merawat dan merasa iba dengan beliau, sekarang berangsur – angsur mulai meninggalkan. Ibarat pepatah ‘sudah jatuh tertimpa tangga’. Orang – orang di sekitar beliau yang dulunya sangat dekat, satu per satu tidak nampak, bahkan menghilang. Bagaimana tidak dijauhi? Beliau dalam keadaan miskin, kehilangan jiwa (anak), serta tertimpa penyakit yang menyengsarakan. Mata melihatnya saja jijik, bau tak sedap, hingga khawatir menular. Iblis terus menggodanya, agar kufur kepadaNya. Iblis ingin melihat keluhan yang dialami oleh Nabi Ayub ‘alaihissalam. Namun, apa yang terjadi? Justru Nabi Ayub p bersyukur. 3 https://rumaysho.com/15439-21-pelajaran-dari-kisah-nabi-ayyub-sang-penyabar.html
  3. 3. 3 Rasa syukur beliau atas ujian yang menimpanya, yang senantiasa menjadi penyemangat orang – orang beriman, beliau berkata4 : َ ‫أ‬ َ‫و‬ ُ ‫ه‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ َ ‫اه‬ َ ‫ط‬ ْ ‫ع‬ َ ‫أ‬ َ‫و‬ ُ ‫ه‬ ‫ي‬ ِّ ‫الذ‬ ِ‫هلل‬ ُ ‫د‬ ْ‫م‬ َ‫الح‬‫ا‬ َ ‫ه‬ َ ‫ذ‬ َ ‫خ‬ “Segala puji bagi Allah. Dialah yang memberi, Dialah pula yang berhak mengambil.” Iblispun merasa gagal, maka ia pun mencoba dengan cara yang lain. Iblispun memberikan godaan kepada Istri Nabi Ayub p. Istri Nabi Ayub p merupakan wanita yang sholehah. Wanita yang senantiasa mendampingi beliau dalam suka dan duka. Wanita yang melahirkan anak – anak hingga meninggal. Wanita yang sabar atas musibah yang menimpa keluarganya. Ia tiap hari merawat suaminya. Menyiapkan kebutuhannya, sekalipun orang – orang menjauhi keluarganya. Setelah orang lain menjauhi beliau, tinggallah satu – satunya yang masih merawat beliau adalah istrinya sendiri. Lantas iblispun berniat menggodanya. Iblis menyerupai manusia, kemudian bertemu dengan istri Nabi Ayub p. Iblis mengungkit kenikmatan yang dirasakan sebelum Nabi Ayub p jatuh miskin, hilangnya anak – anak mereka, dan berpenyakit kulit menjijikkan. Iblis menggoda apakah sang istri masih mau menemani, mendampingi, dan merawat suaminya dalam kondisi yang mengenaskan tersebut. Godaan iblis ini tampaknya berhasil. Iblis memberikan solusi agar menyembelih kambing kecil untuk dioleskan ke tubuh suaminya. Datanglah istri Nabi Ayub p menemui beliau. Sang istri menawarkan agar Nabi Ayub p menyembelih kambing kecil untuk selain Allah. Serta merta ditolaklah tawarin istrinya. Nabi Ayub p tahu, bahwa itu hanyalah godaan Iblis agar menyembelih untuk selain Allah (berbuat syirik). Nabi Ayub p mengingatkan istrinya, bahwa ujian yang menimpanya tidak sebanding dengan kenikmatan yang telah mereka berdua peroleh. Nikmat kekayaan yang melimpah 4 https://rumaysho.com/15439-21-pelajaran-dari-kisah-nabi-ayyub-sang-penyabar.html
  4. 4. 4 sudah diterima selama 70 tahun lamanya, sementara cobaan yang diterima baru 7 tahun ditambah beberapa bulan. Artinya, Nabi Ayub p masih menerima ujian tersebut hingga 70 tahun lamanya, bahkan sampai akhir hayat menjemput. Perkataan itulah yang akhirnya membuat Iblis menyerah. Karena Nabi Ayub p sudah mempersiapkan kesabaran atas penderitaannya hingga akhir hayatnya. Maka sudah tidak ada lagi celah sedikitpun untuk menggoda. Dalam riwayat yang lain, Istri Nabi Ayub p meminta agar Nabi Ayub p berdoa untuk mencabut penyakit tersebut, namun beliau memilih bersabar. Bersabar atas ketentuanNya. Setelah mendapatkan ejekan dari kaumnya perihal perkara agama. Beliau lantas berdoa. Selanjutnya, Allah Ta’ala sembuhkan penyakit Nabi Ayub p. Allah Ta’ala karuniakan lagi bagi Nabi Ayub p keturunan yang lebih banyak, hingga diberikan harta yang lebih banyak dari semula. Allah Ta’ala berfirman : َّ‫س‬ َ‫م‬ ‫ي‬ ِّ‫ن‬‫ن‬ َ ‫أ‬ ُ ‫ه‬َّ‫ب‬ َ‫ر‬ ‫ى‬ َ ‫اد‬ َ ‫ن‬ ْ ‫ذ‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫وب‬ُّ‫ي‬ َ ‫أ‬ َ‫و‬َ‫ن‬‫ي‬ ِ‫م‬ ِ‫اح‬َّ‫الر‬ ُ‫م‬ َ‫ح‬ْ‫ر‬ َ ‫أ‬ َ ‫ت‬ ْ ‫ن‬ َ ‫أ‬ َ‫و‬ ُّ ُّ‫ن‬‫الّض‬ َ ‫ي‬ ِ ‫ن‬‫ن‬ ِ‫ذ‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ َ ‫ن‬ ِ‫د‬ ْ ‫ن‬ ِ‫ع‬ ْ‫ن‬ ِ‫م‬ ً ‫ة‬ َ‫م‬ ْ‫ح‬َ‫ر‬ ْ‫م‬ ُ‫ه‬ َ‫ع‬ َ‫م‬ ْ‫م‬ ُ‫ه‬ َ ‫ل‬ ْ ‫ث‬ ِ‫م‬ َ‫و‬ ُ ‫ه‬ َ ‫ل‬ ْ ‫ه‬ َ ‫أ‬ ُ‫اه‬ َ ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬ َ ‫ت‬ َ ‫آ‬َ‫و‬ ٍّ ُ‫ن‬‫ض‬ ْ‫ن‬ ِ‫م‬ ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ َ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ َ ‫ن‬ ْ ‫ف‬ َ ‫ش‬ َ ‫ك‬ َ ‫ف‬ ُ ‫ه‬ َ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ َ ‫ن‬ْ‫ب‬ َ‫ج‬ َ ‫ت‬ ْ‫اس‬ َ ‫ف‬َ‫ين‬ ِ‫د‬ِ‫اب‬ َ‫ع‬ ْ ‫ل‬ِ‫ل‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ر‬ ْ ‫ك‬ “Dan (ingatlah kisah) Ayub, ketika ia menyeru Rabbnya: “(Ya Rabbku), sesungguhnya aku telah ditimpa penyakit dan Engkau adalah Rabb Yang Maha Penyayang di antara semua penyayang.” Maka Kamipun memperkenankan seruannya itu, lalu Kami lenyapkan penyakit yang ada padanya dan Kami kembalikan keluarganya kepadanya, dan Kami lipat gandakan bilangan mereka, sebagai suatu rahmat dari sisi Kami dan untuk menjadi peringatan bagi semua yang menyembah Allah.” (QS. Al-Anbiya’ ayat 83-84) Demikianlah kesudahan yang baik bagi hamba yang senantiasa sabar menghadapi ujian. Semoga bermanfaat. Baarakallaahi fiikum. (Purworejo, 3 Mei 2020)

