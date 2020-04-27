Modelos geologicos sophia bascunan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Preparado por Sophia Bascuñán, MAPTEK SUDAMÉRICA Modelamiento Geológico
2 Definición Consiste en la representación bidimensional o tridimensional de un volumen de rocas. Este puede representar l...
3 Modelamiento Geológico ¿Porqué hacerlo? 1. Incrementar el conocimiento de la morfología del depósito y representarlo lo ...
4 Modelamiento Geológico Lo básico para realizarlo 1. Base de datos validada, que contenga los campos a representar 2. Con...
5 Pasos básicos para realizarlo 1. Definir las unidades a modelar 2. Determinar la orientación del modelo, la distancia y ...
6 Modelamiento Geológico Ejemplos de Modelos • Modelo Litológico • Modelo de Alteración • Modelo de Mineralización • Model...
7 Modelamiento Geológico Modelo Litológico
8 Modelamiento Geológico Modelo de Mineralización
9 Modelamiento Geológico Modelo de Mineralización
10 Modelamiento Geológico Modelo de Alteración
11 Modelamiento Geológico Modelo de Isoleyes
12 Clasificaciones por precisión de Modelos • Por metodología utilizada • Por relación entre las paredes de la unidades • ...
13 Metodología utilizada • Por proyección de polígonos • Un juego de secciones • Dos juegos de secciones • Tres juegos de ...
14 Modelamiento Geológico Modelo por proyección de polígonos
15 Modelamiento Geológico Modelo con un juego de secciones
16 Modelamiento Geológico Modelo con dos juego de secciones
17 Modelamiento Geológico Modelo con tres juegos de secciones
18 Relación entre las paredes de las unidades • Excluyente o paredes compartidas • No excluyente Modelamiento Geológico
19 Modelo Excluyente Modelamiento Geológico
20 Modelo No Excluyente Modelamiento Geológico
21 Clasificación por relación al sondaje • Respetando el intercepto del sondaje • No respetando el intercepto del sondaje
22 Respetando el intercepto del sondaje Modelamiento Geológico
23 Modelamiento Geológico No Respetando el intercepto del sondaje
24 Modelamiento Geológico Validaciones del modelo • Chequeo visual • Chequeo de la relación de las paredes • Comparación e...
25 Modelamiento Geológico Validación visual
26 Modelamiento Geológico Chequeo de la validación de las paredes 1.- Minado 2.- Suma de las variables 3.- Exportación de ...
27 Modelamiento Geológico Comparación entre modelos
28 Modelamiento Geológico Validación de porcentaje de muestras
29 Modelamiento Geológico Conclusiones •La creación de un modelo geológico es una de las primeras etapas en la estimación ...
30 www.maptek.com Simulación Agradecimientos •Compañía Minera Cerro Colorado Ltda. •Compañía Minera Doña Inés de Collahuas...
  1. 1. Preparado por Sophia Bascuñán, MAPTEK SUDAMÉRICA Modelamiento Geológico
  2. 2. 2 Definición Consiste en la representación bidimensional o tridimensional de un volumen de rocas. Este puede representar la litología, mineralización, alteración u otro tipo de característica geológica del macizo rocoso. Es una parte fundamental en el procedimiento de estimación de reservas de un depósito. Modelo Geológico
  3. 3. 3 Modelamiento Geológico ¿Porqué hacerlo? 1. Incrementar el conocimiento de la morfología del depósito y representarlo lo más cercano a la realidad posible 2. Relacionar las unidades en diferentes tipos de modelos (litología, alteración, etc.) 3. Definir volúmenes de roca en los que la variable a estimar tenga un comportamiento homogéneo (Estacionariedad)
  4. 4. 4 Modelamiento Geológico Lo básico para realizarlo 1. Base de datos validada, que contenga los campos a representar 2. Conocimiento acabado de la geología del depósito 3. Un buen software 4. Tiempo, Paciencia y Dedicación
  5. 5. 5 Pasos básicos para realizarlo 1. Definir las unidades a modelar 2. Determinar la orientación del modelo, la distancia y el número de juegos de secciones bidimensionales a interpretar 3. Construir los sólidos tridimensionales 4. Validar el modelo Modelamiento Geológico
  6. 6. 6 Modelamiento Geológico Ejemplos de Modelos • Modelo Litológico • Modelo de Alteración • Modelo de Mineralización • Modelo de Isoleyes
  7. 7. 7 Modelamiento Geológico Modelo Litológico
  8. 8. 8 Modelamiento Geológico Modelo de Mineralización
  9. 9. 9 Modelamiento Geológico Modelo de Mineralización
  10. 10. 10 Modelamiento Geológico Modelo de Alteración
  11. 11. 11 Modelamiento Geológico Modelo de Isoleyes
  12. 12. 12 Clasificaciones por precisión de Modelos • Por metodología utilizada • Por relación entre las paredes de la unidades • Por relación al sondaje Modelamiento Geológico
  13. 13. 13 Metodología utilizada • Por proyección de polígonos • Un juego de secciones • Dos juegos de secciones • Tres juegos de secciones Modelamiento Geológico
  14. 14. 14 Modelamiento Geológico Modelo por proyección de polígonos
  15. 15. 15 Modelamiento Geológico Modelo con un juego de secciones
  16. 16. 16 Modelamiento Geológico Modelo con dos juego de secciones
  17. 17. 17 Modelamiento Geológico Modelo con tres juegos de secciones
  18. 18. 18 Relación entre las paredes de las unidades • Excluyente o paredes compartidas • No excluyente Modelamiento Geológico
  19. 19. 19 Modelo Excluyente Modelamiento Geológico
  20. 20. 20 Modelo No Excluyente Modelamiento Geológico
  21. 21. 21 Clasificación por relación al sondaje • Respetando el intercepto del sondaje • No respetando el intercepto del sondaje
  22. 22. 22 Respetando el intercepto del sondaje Modelamiento Geológico
  23. 23. 23 Modelamiento Geológico No Respetando el intercepto del sondaje
  24. 24. 24 Modelamiento Geológico Validaciones del modelo • Chequeo visual • Chequeo de la relación de las paredes • Comparación entre los diferentes modelos • Porcentaje de muestras en sólidos correspondientes
  25. 25. 25 Modelamiento Geológico Validación visual
  26. 26. 26 Modelamiento Geológico Chequeo de la validación de las paredes 1.- Minado 2.- Suma de las variables 3.- Exportación de suma ≠ 1 4.- Importación los errores
  27. 27. 27 Modelamiento Geológico Comparación entre modelos
  28. 28. 28 Modelamiento Geológico Validación de porcentaje de muestras
  29. 29. 29 Modelamiento Geológico Conclusiones •La creación de un modelo geológico es una de las primeras etapas en la estimación de recursos y requiere de un acucioso conocimiento del yacimiento y una base de datos validada. •Dependiendo de los parámetros utilizados en el modelamiento, tal como cantidad de juegos de secciones, paredes compartidas y respetando el intercepto del sondaje, el modelo tendrá un menor o mayor grado de incertidumbre •Es vital validar los modelos geológicos, ya que son una parte importante de la cadena que conlleva a la toma de decisiones en nuestro yacimiento
  30. 30. 30 www.maptek.com Simulación Agradecimientos •Compañía Minera Cerro Colorado Ltda. •Compañía Minera Doña Inés de Collahuasi •Compañía Minera El Tesoro •Compañía Minera Zaldivar

