Student Name: Tuhin Subhra Giri DMND program
Campaign Approach . Identify target audience by location,age,interest and behavior based on following: 1.Location: I chose...
Target Persona Background and Demographics Subham Bhattacharya Needs Hobbies Goals Barriers -Male: Early 30s -Single -Work...
Marketing Objective Attract the prospective candidates for the DMND program and encourage them to download our free eBook ...
KPI Here are few KPIs for my marketing objectives: . The number of likes,shares .Number of eBook download counts .Number o...
Campaign Screenshots
1.Campaign Summary Campaign & Ad Set: Sample .Campaign name screenshot .Ad Set screenshot
1.Campaign Summary continued ● Demographics, Locations , Interests , and Behavior screenshot ● Budget and schedule screens...
2.Ad Summary Ad name screenshot
Ad Summary continued ● Ad text , headlines and destination URL screenshot
Ad Summary continued .Ad creative screenshot
Ad Images 1
Ad Image 2
Ad Images 3
