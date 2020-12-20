Successfully reported this slideshow.
Step 1 Getting Started
Marketing Objective Udacity DMND program have a marketing objective to acquire at least 50 blog followers in December 2020
KPI The KPI for Udacity DMND program marketing objective would be the number of followers gained in December
Target Persona Background and Demographics Subham Bhattacharya Needs Hobbies Goals Barriers -Male:Early 30s -Single -Worki...
Step 2 Write a Blog Post
The theme and framework of my blog post . Theme: Why have you decided to take the Digital Marketing Nanodegree Program? Fr...
The reason why I chose DMND program offered by Udacity Opportunity to learn from the best in the field of Digital Marketin...
Blog Post on Medium The blog post on Medium is about the storytellig of mine,before and after enrolling in DMND program Ch...
Step 3 Craft Social Media Posts
Summary I have a diverse network here that can help create awareness about the content easily through features like “share...
Facebook Post
Linkedln Post
Twitter Post
Extra Credit
Extra Credit: Post Online & Share Your Results Platform Traffic Likes Shares Comments Notes Blog Medium 1 0 0 I have creat...
What would you do differently based on your results? I need to expand my social network across all social media platforms ...
Project 2
Project 2

