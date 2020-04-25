Corporate presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Digital Transformation: Artificial Intelligence Natural Language Processing & Business An...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Thought Leadership • Authored books & more than 30 publications in international journals...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Business Analytics Expertise A. Marketing Mix Model B. Customer Segmentation C. Churn Ana...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Past Clients of Tuhin 4
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Sections Solution Frameworks Use Cases How to Get Started A. Marketing Analytics 1. Busin...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Solution Frameworks 1. Business Conservation & Retention Analytics 2. Marketing Mix Model...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai A. Marketing Analytics 7
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 1. Business Conservation & Retention Analytics Framework 8 Not all high flight- risk cust...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Step 1 Churn Risk Prediction: Robust Framework of Advanced Analytics Churn Analytics Chur...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai KNN Algorithm is based on feature similarity: How closely churn features are visible in t...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai • Explains the relationship b/w a dependent binary variable (active/ inactive customers) ...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Step 1 Approach 3: Churn Time Prediction Algorithm – Survival Analysis Survival Analysis ...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Step 1 Approach 3: Survival Analysis Functions • Parametric estimate where hazard is cons...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Step 1 Approach 3: Churn Time Deep Learning (DL) Solutions Suite • Takes static features ...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Step 1 Approach 3: Representation of a Hybrid Model Comprising DNN & RNN for Churn 15
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Step 2: Which Customers are Worth Retaining? • Predict the probability that a customer is...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Smart Customer Dashboard for Churn Analytics 17 Actionable Insights Churn Probability Nex...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 2. Marketing Mix Modeling & Budget Optimization 18 Key Business Questions for a Brand Man...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Marketing Mix Modeling Sales = f ATL BTL Brand Distribution Macro Economic Factors( ) • M...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Marketing Mix Modeling & Budget Optimization Methodology • Fixed Effects model is used si...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Marketing Mix Modeling & Budget Optimization Methodology Data Preparation • Creating time...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Key Deliverables – 1/2 Total Sales Contribution Return on Investment Year-wise Sales Cont...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Key Deliverables – 2/2 Response Curve ReturnonInvestment Contribution % Marketing Perform...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 3. Customer Segmentation & Purchase Likelihood Customer Segmentation • Cluster Analysis (...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Segmentation Algorithms • Classify customers into groups that are relatively homogeneous ...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Targeting/ Target Marketing/ Purchase Likelihood Algorithms • Propensity Score with Boost...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 4. Pricing Analytics – Key Business Questions What are the right price points to maximize...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Pricing Analytics Framework Input • Average Price/Unit • Cost/Unit • Average Profit/Unit ...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Solution Frameworks B. Financial Analytics 1. AI Powered Fraud Analytics 2. Credit Risk M...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai AI Powered Fraud Analytics for Banks & NBFCs 30 Step 1 OCR based capabilities to extract ...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 1. AI Powered Fraud Analytics for Banks & NBFCs 31 Step 2: Scan Images & PDF Document Log...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai AI Powered Fraud Analytics for Banks & NBFCs 32 Step 3: Building a Fraud Scorecard for th...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Step 4: Image Analytics When the customer uploads selfie or real time capturing of image,...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 2. Credit Risk Modeling 34 Business Objectives 1. Who should get credit? How much credit ...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Credit Risk Modeling Methodology Step 1 • Data Partition – Training & Validation Step 2 •...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Solution Frameworks 36 C.Digital Analytics 1. Clickstream Clustering 2. Recommendation En...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 1. Clickstream Clustering – Segmentation & Developing Buyer Persona Leading Edgers Tradit...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 2. Recommendation Engine – Content Based Recommendations Main Idea: Recommend items to cu...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Collaborative Filtering ✓ Finding users in a community that share appreciations ✓ If two ...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Hybrid Recommendation 40 Input Input CF Based Recommender Content Based Recommender Combi...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Rectified Linear Unit (ReLU) for Robust Recommendation Engine 41
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Solution Frameworks D. Supply Chain Analytics 1. Demand Forecasting 2. Network planning &...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 1. Demand Forecasting: Stacked Long Short-Term Memory Architecture Multiple LSTM layers 4...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Multi-variable Stacked Long-Short Term Memory (MSLSTM) Network After the input layer, the...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Architecture of Bidirectional LSTM with Three Consecutive Steps The final output of a LST...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Stacked Bidirectional & Unidirectional (SBU) LSTM 46
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai The Benefits of MSLSTM This hierarchy helps the network to analyze more complex represent...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 2. Network Planning & Optimization 48 Key Business Questions 1. How can I minimize costs ...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai The Network Planning & Optimization Algorithms NetworkOptimization Techniques Classical A...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Solution Frameworks E. Retail Analytics 1. Planogram & Merchandising Solutions (PMS) 2. R...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai PMS Solution Design: A High-Level Representation Demand Forecasting •Forecast each SKU in...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Planogram Objective Functions • Fill the planogram with items that will result in best po...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Key Constraints in Optimization Model Product Group Products Assortment for Customer Segm...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Optimization Process – Linear Optimization Using PuLP Library in Python Getting the probl...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Retail Analytics Dashboard •To understand how a category is performing •To analyze perfor...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Retail Analytics Dashboard (Contd.) •Gain visibility into shopper basket details for a be...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Solution Frameworks F. Natural Language Processing 1. Pharmacovigilance 57
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Data Pre-Processing (Deep Learning, ML & NLP) Result Stored in MongoDB User Talk to Mongo...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Data Pre-Processing & Model Development Data Ingestion Data Parsing & Storing NLP through...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Architecture in AWS Data Pre-Processing (Deep Learning, ML & NLP) Result Stored in MongoD...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Use Cases 61 Marketing Analytics 1. Customer Segmentation 2. Marketing Mix Model & Market...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 1. Customer Segmentation - Overview Interpreting the Characteristics of the segment based...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Customer Segmentation Results Total Customers segmented: 1,314,582 Aspirers 434,802 (33.1...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Overall Segmentation Dashboard • The “Aspirers” segment is home to the youngest customers...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Aspirers • The “Desperate” segment forms 63% of the “Aspirer” group. This group has the h...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai • “Accumulator” segment is the oldest segment among all the micro segments • Loan amount ...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Decision Tree - Overview What is a Decision Tree? • Decision tree is a type of supervised...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Indicative Rules for Segmenting New Customers Note: Decision Tree throws number of rules ...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 2. Marketing Mix Modelling (MMM) Sales = Intercept + Price + Distribution + Promotion + M...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Results: Forecasting Accuracy of Ninety Percent R-Square = 93.1% | Adjusted R-Square = 90...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Media Contribution 0.8% 4.8% 0.8% 1.4% 0.1% 3.7% 3.8% 12.0% Halo Convergence Halo Devices...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Optimized Budget Structure A gain of ~12% in subscribers can be achieved by reallocating ...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Optimized Budget Structure 0 0 34 47 79 220 Search Radio Digital YouTube OOH TV - 100 200...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Optimized Budget Structure -2% +19% +1% +1.7% -5% -2.6% +40% +20% +36.9% +70% 85 1 85 1 8...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai •Helps isolate the impact of various drivers of sales •Handle multi-collinear variable we...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Shapely Value Results – Key Drivers of Sales 36.98% 32.30% 22.24% 3.86% 3.14% 1.32% 0.16%...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai ARIMA Results -100 400 Sales(in Thousands) -100 -50 0 50 100 Seasonality(in Thousands) 0 ...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Predicted Sales Using ARIMA Forecasting -100 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 Sales(inThousa...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai XGBoost – Model Results -200 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 1400 SalesVolumeThousands Actual...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai LSTM – Model Results R Square: 95.5% | MAPE: 8.5% Apr 2018 May 2018 Jun 2018 Jul 2018 Aug...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Model Comparison Techniques ARIMA 8.0% XGBoost 7.7% LSTM 6.3% ARIMA 9.7% XGBoost 10.3% LS...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 4. Word Cloud & Sentiment Analysis - Prints Top 5 Positive words which customers are talk...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Word Cloud & Sentiment Analysis - Wall Art Top 5 Positive words which customers are talki...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Word Cloud & Sentiment Analysis - Cards & Gifts Top 5 Positive words which customers are ...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Word Cloud & Sentiment Analysis - Stationery Top 5 Positive words which customers are tal...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Word Cloud & Sentiment Analysis - Book Top 5 Positive words which customers are talking a...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Use Cases B. Digital Analytics 1. Conversion Analytics 2. Attribution Modelling 3. Churn ...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 1. Conversion Analytics 88
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Insights from Conversion Analytics The given population is 26,85,748. Out of which 26,74,...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 2. Attribution Model Determines how credit for sales and conversions is assigned to touch...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Attribution Modelling Representative Data Path Cony Cony_null Time Last Touch channel 3 0...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Markov Chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) TRANSITION PROBABILITY MATRIX FOR CHANNELS channel name t...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Survival Analysis - Kaplan-Meier (Non- Parametric ) 93
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Survival Analysis - Cox Regression (Semi- Parametric ) 94
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Survival Analysis – Weibull/ Gaussian (Parametric ) 95
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 3. Churn Analytics Logistic Regression/ Decision Tree/ Random Forest Survival Analysis ▪ ...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Analytics Methodology Data Understanding Data Preparation Demographic 1. Client ID 2. Age...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Key Findings Driver Analysis through Logistic Regression, Decision Tree, Random Forest • ...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Logistic Regression Key Drivers B Exp(B) Odds of Churn Device Platform – iOS -1.11 .33 -6...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Decision Tree 100
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Random Forest Drivers Importance Shows Visits 18% Trailer Visits 15% Hindi Visits 13% Pos...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Survival Analysis 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 24 26 28 30 32 3...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Use Cases 103 C.Business Intelligence i. Shipping Analytics Dashboards
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Trade Lane Analysis – Customer Lane Specificity Cluster of loss-making customers which ar...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Utilization Sensitivity — Capacity Utilization of Loss-Making Customer’s Trade Lanes Clus...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Lane Performance Sensitivity — Trade Lane Performance of All Loss-Making Trade Lanes Clus...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Import Cost-Profit Analysis 107
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Export Cost-Profit Analysis 108
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai How to Get Started A. The Process B. Why Tuhin AI Advisory 109
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Solution with technical & commercial details Business Problem Identification Use-Case & R...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Why Tuhin AI Advisory 111 Real Time Solution Automated models will keep generating real t...
www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Thank You 112
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Corporate presentation

22 views

Published on

Committed to Transform Organizations with AI & Analytics

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Corporate presentation

  1. 1. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Digital Transformation: Artificial Intelligence Natural Language Processing & Business Analytics Solutions
  2. 2. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Thought Leadership • Authored books & more than 30 publications in international journals & conferences • Editor-in-Chief of International Journal of Business Analytics and Intelligence (IJBAI) • Interview to DZone, USA – https://dzone.com/articles/coffee-with-a-data-scientist-tuhin Tuhin Chattopadhyay, Ph.D. Founder & CEO, Tuhin AI Advisory Artificial Intelligence & Business Analytics Advisor | Data Science & Robotic Process Automation Consultant International Experience • 20 years of experience in academia & industry – delivers analytics solutions to organizations across USA, Europe, Australia, Africa & South-East Asia • Keynote speaker at international conferences like Next Big Tech Asia 17 in 2017 at Kuala Lumpur and Sports Analytics Africa in 2018 at Johannesburg • Jury Member of data science competitions across Europe & USA 2 https://www.linkedin.com/in/tuhinai/
  3. 3. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Business Analytics Expertise A. Marketing Mix Model B. Customer Segmentation C. Churn Analytics A. Attribution Modelling B. Recommendation Engine C. Social Media Analytics A. Demand Forecasting B. Inventory Optimization C. Network Optimization Marketing Analytics Digital Analytics A. Fraud Analytics B. Credit Risk Modelling C. Actuarial Analytics Supply Chain Analytics Financial Analytics 3
  4. 4. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Past Clients of Tuhin 4
  5. 5. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Sections Solution Frameworks Use Cases How to Get Started A. Marketing Analytics 1. Business Conservation & Retention Analytics 2. Marketing Mix Modeling & Budget Optimization 3. Customer Segmentation & Purchase Likelihood 4. Pricing Analytics B. Financial Analytics 1. AI Powered Fraud Analytics 2. Credit Risk Modeling C. Digital Analytics 1. Clickstream Clustering 2. Recommendation Engine D. Supply Chain Analytics 1. Demand Forecasting 2. Network Planning & Optimization E. Retail Analytics 1. Planogram & Merchandising Solutions (PMS) 2. Retail Analytics Dashboard F. NLP Powered Applications Marketing Analytics 1. Customer Segmentation 2. Marketing Mix Model & Marketing Budget Optimization 3. Sales Forecasting 4. NLP Powered Word Cloud & Sentiment Analysis Digital Analytics 1. Conversion Analytics 2. Attribution Modelling 3. Churn Analytics Business Intelligence 1. Shipping Analytics Dashboards The Process Why Tuhin AI Advisory 5
  6. 6. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Solution Frameworks 1. Business Conservation & Retention Analytics 2. Marketing Mix Modeling & Budget Optimization 3. Customer Segmentation & Purchase Likelihood 4. Pricing Analytics 6 A. Marketing Analytics
  7. 7. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai A. Marketing Analytics 7
  8. 8. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 1. Business Conservation & Retention Analytics Framework 8 Not all high flight- risk customers are worth retaining Not all high flight-risk & high CLTV customers are worth targeting – Some won’t return despite promotion Step 1: Predict Churn Risk & Time Step 2: Predict CLTV Step 3: Predict Propensity of Response to Promotions Customers with High Flight-Risk at Specific Time points Precise List of Customers who have High Flight-Risk & High Customer Lifetime Value Precise List of Customers who have High Flight-Risk & High CLTV & High-Moderate Probability of Response to Promotions Which Customers will Churn? When? Why? Which Customers are Worth Retaining? Which Customer Decisions can be Prevented?
  9. 9. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Step 1 Churn Risk Prediction: Robust Framework of Advanced Analytics Churn Analytics Churn Scoring Predict Churn Time Business Problem Research Problems A. Logistic Regression B. Decision Tree C. Random Forest D. Support Vector Machine A. Survival Analysis B. Deep Learning Solution Suite Modelling Techniques Note: One or more than one algorithms would be used depending on the nature of the problem/ data Approach 1 Approach 2 Approach 3 9 Churner Profile in Non-Churned Database A. K-Nearest Neighbour B. Locally Sensitive Hashing (LSH) with Hamming Distance
  10. 10. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai KNN Algorithm is based on feature similarity: How closely churn features are visible in the existing customer database The algorithm looks through the customer database who are most like the churned customer Step 1 Approach 1: K-Nearest Neighbours for Look-alike Modelling 10
  11. 11. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai • Explains the relationship b/w a dependent binary variable (active/ inactive customers) and multiple independent variables Logistic Regression • Uses a tree-like graph or model of decisions (churn) and their possible reasons Decision Tree • Constructs a multitude of decision trees & outputting the classification or mean prediction of the individual trees Random Forest • The classification (churn/ not churn) is performed by finding the hyper-plane that differentiate the two classes very well Support Vector Machine Step 1 Approach 2: Churn Scoring Algorithms 11 Objectives ✓ Predict the probability of churn of individual customers ✓ To figure out the impact of the factors on the churn of customers
  12. 12. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Step 1 Approach 3: Churn Time Prediction Algorithm – Survival Analysis Survival Analysis is a technique where the outcome variable is the time until the occurrence of an event of interest (churn) Hazard Function or hazard rate h(t) is the conditional probability that the event (churn) will occur within a small-time interval after t, given that it has not occurred until t 12 Objectives ✓ Predict time-to-churn for a segment of customers ✓ Compare time-to-churn between two or more segments ✓ Assess the relationship of co-variables to time-to-churn, such as: does price increase, customer dissatisfaction, or inferior product quality influence churn time of customers?
  13. 13. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Step 1 Approach 3: Survival Analysis Functions • Parametric estimate where hazard is constant over time Exponential • Parametric estimate where hazard function is increasing or decreasing over time Weibull • Semi-parametric estimate for proportional hazards regression Cox Regression • Non-parametric estimate commonly used to compare two populations Kaplan-Meier 13
  14. 14. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Step 1 Approach 3: Churn Time Deep Learning (DL) Solutions Suite • Takes static features as input • Fully connected MLP with add-ons Deep Neural Network (DNN) • Takes time series as input • Long Short-Term Memory Networks Recurrent Neural Network (RNN) • Superior performance in many image processing • To predict churn, customers are represented as images Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) • Each customer will consist of a vector of binary values which is a representation of their features Restricted Boltzmann Machine (RBM) Architecture Engineering = New Feature Engineering 14
  15. 15. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Step 1 Approach 3: Representation of a Hybrid Model Comprising DNN & RNN for Churn 15
  16. 16. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Step 2: Which Customers are Worth Retaining? • Predict the probability that a customer is going to purchase in the given timeframe (once or multiple times) Conversion Model • Predict revenues with this customer given purchase(s) Value Model Expected revenues with your customer Step 3: Which Customer Decisions can be Prevented? • Predict the probability that a customer is going to purchase in the given timeframe (once or multiple times) Response Models × = 16 Differential Discounts ✓ Determine which discounts would obtain the optimal response from each customer and offer minimal discounts through email to customers who were already deemed likely to buy and offer larger discounts for customers who were less likely to buy
  17. 17. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Smart Customer Dashboard for Churn Analytics 17 Actionable Insights Churn Probability Next Best Offer Net Promoter Score Lifetime Customer Value
  18. 18. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 2. Marketing Mix Modeling & Budget Optimization 18 Key Business Questions for a Brand Manager 1. How does marketing activities drive sales? 2. What is the Return on Investment for different marketing activities? 3. How to allocate budget across different marketing activities?
  19. 19. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Marketing Mix Modeling Sales = f ATL BTL Brand Distribution Macro Economic Factors( ) • Marketing Mix Modelling is a data driven analysis to measure the impact of various drivers of sales • Marketing Mix Models are build using Bayesian Linear Regressions with Sales as the Dependent Variable • The model helps establish the relationship between variations in sales and variations drivers of sales • Modelling is performed at a National level considering all the geographies* (such as, sales territories) to eliminate biases that exist within and across each geography • Necessary transformations are done on ATL and BTL data such as Adstock and Saturation to capture the lagged effects and quantify the optimum level of execution 19
  20. 20. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Marketing Mix Modeling & Budget Optimization Methodology • Fixed Effects model is used since each geography has a specific baseline sales due to demand and other factors 𝑆𝑎𝑙𝑒𝑠 𝑔𝑒𝑜𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑝ℎ𝑦,𝑤𝑒𝑒𝑘 = 𝐼𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑐𝑒𝑝𝑡 𝑔𝑒𝑜𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑝ℎ𝑦 + ෍ 𝛽𝑖 𝐸𝑥𝑒𝑐𝑢𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑖 + 𝜖 𝑔𝑒𝑜𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑝ℎ𝑦,𝑤𝑒𝑒𝑘 • Eliminates biases introduced by geography specific behavior in sales and hence avoids under-prediction or over-prediction of the impact of each marketing activity • Bayesian Linear Regression overcomes limitations in data and enables us to use prior market knowledge and characteristics of various marketing activities to accurately measure its impact 𝑆𝑎𝑙𝑒𝑠 𝑔𝑒𝑜𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑝ℎ𝑦,𝑤𝑒𝑒𝑘 = 𝒩 𝛽 𝑇 𝐸𝑥𝑒𝑐𝑢𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛, 𝜎2 𝐼 • With a Bayesian setup, we enable updating of prior knowledge using data to obtain new knowledge which is helpful in cases where data limitations may exist 20
  21. 21. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Marketing Mix Modeling & Budget Optimization Methodology Data Preparation • Creating timeseries data at a weekly / monthly level for sales volume and various marketing activities Feature Engineering • Adstocking Media using the Half-life of execution to capture the lagged impact of media on sales • Applying the Saturation transformations (S-Curve for ATL and C-Curve for BTL) to measure the rate of diminishing returns • Creating seasonality variable to isolate the impact of seasonal sales trends Modelling • Using Fixed Effects modelling approach to measure and isolate the impact of baseline sales for better estimation of the impact of ATL & BTL • Using Bayesian Linear Regression to estimate the impact using prior knowledge of markets and behaviours of various marketing activities • Using Interaction effects to isolate the impact of Synergy across various ATL and BTL execution Simulation & Optimization • Using Genetic Algorithms to optimize spends across various ATL execution • Leveraging Genetic Algorithms to perform portfolio level optimizations for budget allocation across products 21
  22. 22. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Key Deliverables – 1/2 Total Sales Contribution Return on Investment Year-wise Sales Contribution Percentage Contribution of each marketing channel for the full modelling period Year-wise Percentage Contribution of each marketing channel to analyze the performance of the marketing strategy Year-wise Return on Investment for each marketing channel 22 Year-wise Volume Due To’s analyze the sources of growth or loss
  23. 23. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Key Deliverables – 2/2 Response Curve ReturnonInvestment Contribution % Marketing Performance Landscape Optimized Budget Allocation Response Curve for each Media channel to understand the sufficiency and saturation levels Optimal spends based on analysis on each Media channel to maximize sales or ROI Strategic view of the overall performance of each marketing activity 23 Optimal spends across products and Media channels to maximize sales or ROI
  24. 24. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 3. Customer Segmentation & Purchase Likelihood Customer Segmentation • Cluster Analysis (Agglomerative Hierarchical & K-Means in tandem) • RFM Analysis Purchase Likelihood Model • Propensity Model (Logistic/ CART/ Random Forests/ Gradient Boosting - XGBoost) • Uplift Model • Identify homogeneous groups of customers • Use this knowledge to develop targeted marketing programs Customer Segmentation • Not all customers in a segment has got equal probability to purchase • Identify the probability of purchase of each customer in each segment Purchase Likelihood 24
  25. 25. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Segmentation Algorithms • Classify customers into groups that are relatively homogeneous (similar) within themselves and heterogeneous (dissimilar) between each other • Post segmentation, the profiling of the clusters is performed to delineate the characteristics of each of the segments Cluster Analysis • How recently, how often and how much did they buy • Divide customers into various categories or clusters to identify customers for future personalization services Recency, Frequency, Monetary (RFM) Analysis 25
  26. 26. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Targeting/ Target Marketing/ Purchase Likelihood Algorithms • Propensity Score with Boosted Regression, Decision Trees, Random Forest and Ensembles are done to know how likely a person is to engage and under which circumstances • Helps focussing the resources and efforts on the individuals for whom engagement will generate a substantial revenue • Allows to target them with very specific personalized products, messages, and offers to give them the nudge they need to pull the trigger Propensity Model • Takes propensity modelling a step further by making a comparison of conditional probabilities to convert with and without treatment • One can estimate the “uplift” in ROI as a result of a specific marketing activity, such as using a message, offer, or discount Uplift Model 26
  27. 27. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 4. Pricing Analytics – Key Business Questions What are the right price points to maximize sales and profits? How often should I price promote and at what depth to achieve my sales and profit targets? What items are synergistic that can be bundled and promoted together for incremental sales? What is the impact of competitive pricing on my brands; my pricing on competitive brands? How does the category respond to changes in pricing levels and what is the impact on sales and traffic if the category and/or key brands/products take price increases/decreases? What price thresholds and price gaps pose the most risk to my sales and brand position? What is the impact of price promotion on brand equity? What is the right amount of price promotion and marketing activity? Which activities can be bundled to produce the best results? How should I price against specific consumer segments and create price tiers and/or zones to optimize sales and share in specific markets? What is the pricing sensitivity to my own and competitive products that will result in switching? What is the economic and operational effect on pricing and how should I react? What is the best pricing architecture for my product portfolio given competitive and category trends/pressures? 27
  28. 28. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Pricing Analytics Framework Input • Average Price/Unit • Cost/Unit • Average Profit/Unit • Average units sold • Incremental acquisition • Increase in sale volume • Competing Firm’s Prices/ Stock Levels • Customer Purchase/ Browsing History/ Demand • Weather Patterns/ Seasons Process • Newton Raphson Algorithm • Q-Learning (Reinforcement Learning) • Monte Carlo Simulation Output • The Initial Price • The Best Price • The Discount Price • The Promotional Price 28
  29. 29. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Solution Frameworks B. Financial Analytics 1. AI Powered Fraud Analytics 2. Credit Risk Modeling 29
  30. 30. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai AI Powered Fraud Analytics for Banks & NBFCs 30 Step 1 OCR based capabilities to extract data from scan images, PDF file, word document etc. The APIs extract information from images of ID card using optical character recognition to auto- fill onboarding forms saving time and eliminating human errors OCR extraction from the PDF or word-based bank statement through key words search like salary credit, POS debit, EMI debits and converts it into a worksheet for easy Under Writing Consumption The work sheet will have insightful dashboard about the customer’s bank statement like how much spends, debit etc. through structured report backed with infographics
  31. 31. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 1. AI Powered Fraud Analytics for Banks & NBFCs 31 Step 2: Scan Images & PDF Document Logic to be built for KYC documents check Every KYC documents have some logic basis on which they were generated like in passport the DOB and date of issuance are written at footer in reverse italic order Solution compares the logic within the documents to identify whether the document is genuine or there is suspicion Check on specific holograms, ID issuance number series, look for spelling mistakes & font sizes in the document (two different font used in same documents will be flagged as an inconsistent document etc. Through Machine learning algorithms, we detect image forgery and tampering fraud by analyzing pixels, geometric alignments, and object interactions Any actual PDF documents, if edited, will have digital traces in the document (metadata, change in creation and publication names etc.) that would be detected which is tempered from its original format
  32. 32. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai AI Powered Fraud Analytics for Banks & NBFCs 32 Step 3: Building a Fraud Scorecard for the Customer Rules configuration in the black box to identify inconsistency on digital data, for e.g., if the person has DOB 01-04-1979 and has given PAN number which starts with D/E/F/G, the solution will detect it as suspicious Building repository of public databases like court orders, fraudulent profiles etc. to spotting and analyzing symptoms of fraud
  33. 33. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Step 4: Image Analytics When the customer uploads selfie or real time capturing of image, the same is compared with KYC documents photographs and predicts similarity The solution has flexibility to initiate voice-based OTP authentication or liveliness check through rotating the face from right to left or vice versa APIs check if a picture is original and not a ‘picture of a picture’ These two combine to completely chances of impersonation fraud AI Powered Fraud Analytics for Banks & NBFCs 33
  34. 34. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 2. Credit Risk Modeling 34 Business Objectives 1. Who should get credit? How much credit they should receive?
  35. 35. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Credit Risk Modeling Methodology Step 1 • Data Partition – Training & Validation Step 2 • Interactive Grouping – Coarse Coding (“Discretizing”) Predictors Step 3 • Scorecard – Model Building (Logistic Regression) Step 4 • Scorecard Evaluation – KS, LC, Gini, Lift Step 5 • Reject Inference – Fuzzy, Hard Cutoff and Parcelling Step 6 • Data Partition (2) – Training, Testing & Validation Step 7 • Research Design – 3 Experiments Step 8 • Model Building – Cox, Discriminant, CART, LR, NN & Ensembles Step 9 • Model Comparison – ROC, AUR, AIC, BIC, Gini, Cumulative Lift Step 10 • Monitoring the Scorecard – Vintage Analysis & Profit Analysis 35
  36. 36. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Solution Frameworks 36 C.Digital Analytics 1. Clickstream Clustering 2. Recommendation Engine
  37. 37. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 1. Clickstream Clustering – Segmentation & Developing Buyer Persona Leading Edgers Traditional Value Seekers The Outcomes ✓Identify natural clusters of user behavior based on clickstreams ✓Extract semantic meanings for captured behaviors ✓Scalable for large online services Hierarchical Structure of Behavioral Clusters 37
  38. 38. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 2. Recommendation Engine – Content Based Recommendations Main Idea: Recommend items to customer X similar to previous items rated highly by X Example: 38 Movie Recommendations Websites, blogs, news Recommendations ❑ Recommend movies with same actor(s) ❑ Recommend other sites with similar content
  39. 39. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Collaborative Filtering ✓ Finding users in a community that share appreciations ✓ If two users have same rated items in common, then they have similar taste ✓ Such users build a group or a so-called neighborhood. ✓ A user gets recommendations for those items that user hasn’t rated before but was positively rated by users in his/her neighborhood 39
  40. 40. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Hybrid Recommendation 40 Input Input CF Based Recommender Content Based Recommender Combine Reco
  41. 41. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Rectified Linear Unit (ReLU) for Robust Recommendation Engine 41
  42. 42. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Solution Frameworks D. Supply Chain Analytics 1. Demand Forecasting 2. Network planning &Optimization 42
  43. 43. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 1. Demand Forecasting: Stacked Long Short-Term Memory Architecture Multiple LSTM layers 43 A sequence output rather than a single value output to the LSTM layer below One output per input time step, rather than one output time step for all input time steps
  44. 44. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Multi-variable Stacked Long-Short Term Memory (MSLSTM) Network After the input layer, there are two LSTM layers stacked together before forwarding to a Dropout and a Dense layer at the final output The first LSTM layer produces sequence vectors which will be used as the input of the subsequent LSTM layer In addition, the LSTM layer receives feedback from its previous time step thus can capture certain patterns 44
  45. 45. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Architecture of Bidirectional LSTM with Three Consecutive Steps The final output of a LSTM layer should be a vector of all the outputs, represented by 𝒀 𝑇 = [ℎ 𝑇−𝑛,…,ℎ 𝑇−1] i.e. 𝑦𝑡=𝜎(ℎ⃗𝑡 ,ℎ⃖𝑡) where 𝜎 function is used to combine the two output sequences 45
  46. 46. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Stacked Bidirectional & Unidirectional (SBU) LSTM 46
  47. 47. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai The Benefits of MSLSTM This hierarchy helps the network to analyze more complex representation of the time series data The real time dynamics/ volatility of the data can be captured Accuracy of more than 90% can be achieved through multiple iterations *Source: Liang, Sisheng & Nguyen, Long & Jin, Fang. (2018). A Multi-variable Stacked Long-Short Term Memory Network for Wind Speed Forecasting. 47
  48. 48. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 2. Network Planning & Optimization 48 Key Business Questions 1. How can I minimize costs in my supply chain network? 1.2. How does my network need to change to accommodate expected growth? 1.3. How should my network look if fuel prices suddenly increase? 1.4. How many distribution facilities do I need and where should they be located? 1.5. What is the total cost impact of my strategic decisions?
  49. 49. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai The Network Planning & Optimization Algorithms NetworkOptimization Techniques Classical Algorithms Branch & Bound Mixed Integer Programming Metaheuristics Trajectory-based Algorithms Branch Exchange Simulated Annealing Tabu Search Population-based Algorithms Genetic Algorithm Ant Colony Optimization Particle Swarm Optimization Hybrid TS/ GA (Memetic) 49
  50. 50. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Solution Frameworks E. Retail Analytics 1. Planogram & Merchandising Solutions (PMS) 2. Retail Analytics Dashboard 50
  51. 51. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai PMS Solution Design: A High-Level Representation Demand Forecasting •Forecast each SKU in each store (and in each DC) on a daily/ weekly basis Planogram Development •Automated •Dynamic •Integrated •Space Optimization Retail Analytics •Data Driven Merchandising •Descriptive & Predictive Analytics •Shelf performance, shelf/ stock replenishment, assortment planning, basket analysis & profitability Mobile Shelf Management •Cloud based service •Realtime visibility & action on the performance of the shelf/ stock/ category/ planogram 51
  52. 52. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Planogram Objective Functions • Fill the planogram with items that will result in best possible sales units for selected items/facingsMaximize Sales Units • Sales revenue is calculated as price times the sales units • Fill the planogram with items that will result in the best possible sales revenue for selected items/facings Maximize Sales Revenue • Gross profit is obtained by multiplying the difference between price and cost, and sales units • Fill the planogram with items that will result in the best possible gross profit for selected items/facings Maximize Gross Profit • Fill the planogram with items that results in best possible revenue but at the same minimize the inventory units carried • Strike a balance as carrying too much inventory will result in higher revenues but at a higher cost of excess inventory Maximize Sales Revenue/On Hand Units • Maximize Sales Units, where each item's contribution to objective is weighted by the Item Priority Index (IPI)* valuesMaximize Sales Units (Weighted) • Maximize Sales Revenue, where each item's contribution to objective is weighted by the IPI* valuesMaximize Sales Revenue (Weighted) • Maximize Gross Profit, where each item's contribution to objective is weighted by the IPI* valuesMaximize Gross Profit (Weighted) • Maximize Sales Revenue/On Hand Units, where each item's contribution to objective is weighted by the IPI* values Maximize Sales Revenue/On Hand Units (Weighted) * Item Priority Index (IPI) is used to create assortments using multiple inputs including performance, attributes, market basket, and loyalty information 52
  53. 53. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Key Constraints in Optimization Model Product Group Products Assortment for Customer Segments Seasonal Merchandise (Autumn/ Summer) Lead Time Festive Peaks Ticket Size for Different Categories/ Geography Sales Staff Competency Competitor Price Representative Product Group Constraints •At least m items must be selected in the final assortmentAt Least •Exactly m items must be selected in the final assortmentExact •At most m items must be selected in the final assortmentAt Most •If one item from this group is selected, then all other items in this group must be selected in the final assortmentAll or Nothing •Whatever items are selected, all the items selected must be given same number of facingsMatch Facings •Whatever items are picked, they must be placed on the same shelf in the final planogramSame Shelves 53
  54. 54. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Optimization Process – Linear Optimization Using PuLP Library in Python Getting the problem description Formulating the mathematical program Solving the mathematical program Performing some post-optimal analysis Presenting the solution and analysis Algorithms • Revised Simplex Method • Interior Point Methods 54
  55. 55. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Retail Analytics Dashboard •To understand how a category is performing •To analyze performance in relation to space allocations Shelf Performance Analysis •Knowing your gondola’s Days of Supply (DOS) •Increase your profits by putting high-profit margin products at eye-level Shelf Replenishment •Stock needs to be continually ordered to ensure that shelves appear fully stocked •Optimize product and store performance Stock Replenishment •Conduct store-level assortment analyses to determine which planograms perform the best with new and discontinued items Assortment Planning 55
  56. 56. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Retail Analytics Dashboard (Contd.) •Gain visibility into shopper basket details for a better understanding of basket dynamics at the SKU, category and store level by analyzing granular transaction log data Basket Analysis & Profitability •Determine new product affinities for co-merchandising & other incremental revenue opportunities with flexible ad-hoc analysis Product Affinity •Grow category management capabilities by tracking category performance and determining the role of categories in driving aisle traffic, margin and overall store growth Improved Category Visibility 56
  57. 57. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Solution Frameworks F. Natural Language Processing 1. Pharmacovigilance 57
  58. 58. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Data Pre-Processing (Deep Learning, ML & NLP) Result Stored in MongoDB User Talk to MongoDB via Redis Dashboard with Key Insights (php, JavaScript, html) NLP Applications in Pharmacovigilance Business Objectives ▪ Significantly reduce the time & efforts of literature surveillance ▪ Increase the accuracy in pharmacovigilance ▪ Automation of the entire process [including alerts and detection of ADR] ▪ Building the strategic advantage over competitors End-to-End Automated Search Process 58
  59. 59. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Data Pre-Processing & Model Development Data Ingestion Data Parsing & Storing NLP through Deep Learning (DL)/ Machine Learning (ML) Result Stored to MongoDB Named-Entity Recognition (NER) Word Embedding Unified Medical Language System Fetch the database from PubMed, EMBase and Google Scholar Server Parse the dumps & store in MongoDB Convolutional Neural Network (CNN)/ Support Vector Machine (SVM) to classify articles into categories like ADR, clinical trial & other studies NER will extract relevant entities like Medicine, Species, Genes, ADR etc All results will be stored in MongoDB Extracted entities from NER will be processed with FastText, the word embedding algorithm, to find the closest entities of extracted entity Model would be validated by UMLS 59
  60. 60. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Architecture in AWS Data Pre-Processing (Deep Learning, ML & NLP) Result Stored in MongoDB User Talk to MongoDB via Redis Dashboard with Key Insights (php, JavaScript, html) High level of accuracy in obtaining search result by Deep Learning [Convolutional Neural Network] Sophisticated NLP models comprising Named-Entity Recognition (NER) & Word Embeddings Parallel Processing of classification process by CNN through TensorFlow, the leading Deep Learning framework by Google, & NER followed by Word Embedding Model Validation system embedded in the architecture 60
  61. 61. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Use Cases 61 Marketing Analytics 1. Customer Segmentation 2. Marketing Mix Model & Marketing Budget Optimization 3. Sales Forecasting 4. NLP Powered Word Cloud & Sentiment Analysis
  62. 62. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 1. Customer Segmentation - Overview Interpreting the Characteristics of the segment based on modelling output Segment Profile Statistical Modelling, Evaluation & Profiling Discriminant analysis Misclassification Error Validation Techniques Agglomerative Hierarchical Clustering Method (Wards) & K- Means clustering in tandem. Model Development Age, Education, # Children, Work Experience, Gender, Marital Status, Occupation, Current Province, Income Descriptive Analytics and Pattern Recognition Variables Considered - Demographic Exploratory Data Analysis Data Understanding Loan Amount, EMI, Interest Rate, Tenure, # of Contracts, DPD, SBV Bucket (G1, G2, G3, G4 & G5), Sales Channel, Interest Amount Variables Considered - Transactional Data Preparation Data Set Creation Created 5 data sets for modelling – • Overall FE Credit Customer base • Two Wheeler Loan • Consumer Durable Loan • Personal Loan • Cross Sell & Up Sell Variables Transformation • Education in Years • Real Income Data considered for all active customers from 1st January 2014 till 31st August 2015 Time Period • In case of multiple loans the most recent contract considered • Closed contracts considered in cases where customer has not taken an additional loan • Separate analysis is done for charged off customers Data Preparation 62
  63. 63. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Customer Segmentation Results Total Customers segmented: 1,314,582 Aspirers 434,802 (33.1%) Desperate 275,274 (63.3%) Mature 83,295 (19.16%) Successful 76,233 (17.53%) Pragmatic 358,771 (27.3%) Wise 144,947 (40.4%) Accumulator 213,824 (59.6%) Affluent 521,009 (39.6%) Homogeneous Segment Note – The three macro and five micro segments have been identified after multiple iterations, to ensure that each segments are unique. 63
  64. 64. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Overall Segmentation Dashboard • The “Aspirers” segment is home to the youngest customers with the lowest income. Active in their finances and comfortable making tough financial decisions as shown with the high interest rate. • “Pragmatic” segment comprises the oldest group of customers. Low interest & below average tenure show a thought through approach to financing • The “Affluent” segment has the highest income for FE Credit consuming the highest amount of loan and with the longest tenure. 64
  65. 65. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Aspirers • The “Desperate” segment forms 63% of the “Aspirer” group. This group has the highest interest rates and lowest incomes amongst “Aspirers” • Interest amount paid by the “Successful” segment is 3.6 and 4 times higher than the other micro segments 65
  66. 66. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai • “Accumulator” segment is the oldest segment among all the micro segments • Loan amount issued to “Accumulator” is 1.86 times that of the “Wise” segment” despite having an significantly higher interest rate. • Given that the EMI to Income ration for “Accumulator” and “Wise” segment is 23%, and 18% respectively, they are good candidates for cross sell / up-sell. Pragmatic 66
  67. 67. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Decision Tree - Overview What is a Decision Tree? • Decision tree is a type of supervised learning algorithm (having a pre-defined target variable) that is mostly used in classification problems. It works for both categorical and continuous input and output variables. • Decision trees generate the importance of variables for classification. These variables are used to define rules that will help classify customers. • In this technique, we split the population or sample into two or more homogeneous sets (or sub-populations) based on most significant splitter / differentiator in input variables. • The objective is to understand in which cluster a new customer will belong to. • The 6 clusters viz. Desperate, Mature, Successful, Wise, Accumulator and Affluent are considered as the levels of the dependent variable. • The demographic variables like age, income, education, number of children, work experience, occupation etc. as the independent variables. Application of Decision Tree for New Customer Profiling Order of Importance Variable First Income Second Age Third Work Experience Fourth # Children Fifth Occupation Sixth Education (Yrs) 67
  68. 68. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Indicative Rules for Segmenting New Customers Note: Decision Tree throws number of rules for each of the segments. The indicative rules are presented here. 68 IF INCOME>=2,000,000 INCOME<= 5,122,277 AND AGE >= 27 AND AGE <= 31 IF INCOME>=5,122,278 TO INCOME <=6,049,832 AND AGE>=24 TO AGE <=29 IF INCOME>= 6,049,833 TO INCOME <=7,000,000 AND AGE>=22 TO AGE<=28 IF INCOME>=5,080,561 TO INCOME <= 6,448,612 AND AGE>=31 TO AGE<=40 IF INCOME>= 6,066,263 TO INCOME<= 7,353,570 AND AGE >= 41 TO AGE <= 65 IF INCOME >= 6,511,105 AND AGE >= 29 TO AND AGE <= 34 Aspirers Desperate Mature Successful Pragmatic Wise Accumulator Homogenous SegmentPragmatic
  69. 69. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 2. Marketing Mix Modelling (MMM) Sales = Intercept + Price + Distribution + Promotion + Media + Error • Estimate the impact of various marketing tactics on sales and then forecast the impact of future sets of tactics. • Used to optimize advertising mix and promotional tactics with respect to sales revenue or profit. 69
  70. 70. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Results: Forecasting Accuracy of Ninety Percent R-Square = 93.1% | Adjusted R-Square = 90.4% MAPE = 5.8% | DW = 1.7 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 02-Nov-15 09-Nov-15 16-Nov-15 23-Nov-15 30-Nov-15 07-Dec-15 14-Dec-15 21-Dec-15 28-Dec-15 04-Jan-16 11-Jan-16 18-Jan-16 25-Jan-16 01-Feb-16 08-Feb-16 15-Feb-16 22-Feb-16 29-Feb-16 07-Mar-16 14-Mar-16 21-Mar-16 28-Mar-16 04-Apr-16 11-Apr-16 18-Apr-16 25-Apr-16 02-May-16 09-May-16 16-May-16 23-May-16 30-May-16 06-Jun-16 13-Jun-16 20-Jun-16 27-Jun-16 04-Jul-16 11-Jul-16 18-Jul-16 25-Jul-16 01-Aug-16 08-Aug-16 15-Aug-16 22-Aug-16 29-Aug-16 05-Sep-16 12-Sep-16 19-Sep-16 26-Sep-16 03-Oct-16 10-Oct-16 17-Oct-16 24-Oct-16 Base Media Thousands 70
  71. 71. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Media Contribution 0.8% 4.8% 0.8% 1.4% 0.1% 3.7% 3.8% 12.0% Halo Convergence Halo Devices Search YouTube Cinema Digital OOH TV 0.0% 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% Contribution (%) 249 456 5 11 20 59 219 592 Halo Convergence Halo Devices Search YouTube Cinema Digital OOH TV - 1,000 Spends (Million) 31,712 23,718 1,260 11,299 3,133 3,715 Halo… Halo Devices Search YouTube Cinema Digital OOH TV - 20,000 40,000 Efficiency (incr. Vol/Mil. Spends) TV gives the highest contribution while the spends are highest. YouTube efficiency is high, search has the Highest Efficiency due to low spends. 71
  72. 72. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Optimized Budget Structure A gain of ~12% in subscribers can be achieved by reallocating the existing budget 0 0.0 9.1 19 24.4 117 146 592 Display Sponsorship Search YouTube Cinema Digital OOH TV - 1,000 Optimized Spends (Million) ~25% increase -33.5% +99% +20% +72.6% +90% 0 0.9 8.2 15 24.4 82 214 562 Display Sponsorship Search YouTube Cinema Digital OOH TV - 1,000 Optimized Spends (Million) ~12% increase -5% -2.6% +40% +20% +36.9% +70% 0 0.9 4.8 11 20.6 70 219 580 Display Sponsorship Search YouTube Cinema Digital OOH TV - 1,000 Optimized Spends (Million) ~ 5% increase -2% +19% +1% +1.7% 0 0.9 4.8 11 20.4 59 219 592 Display Sponsorhip Search YouTube Cinema Digital OOH TV - 1,000 Current Spends (Million) Sell 12% more Subscriptions through redistributing media budget from: Traditional Media to Digital Media YouTube = Auction Display + TrueView + PreRoll Skippable + PreRoll Non-Skippable Digital = OLV, paid social, programmatic display, Facebook Halo = Convergence TV + Devices TV 72
  73. 73. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Optimized Budget Structure 0 0 34 47 79 220 Search Radio Digital YouTube OOH TV - 100 200 300 Optimized Spends (‘Mln) Can not optimize as no incremental volume was generated -20% +13% +161% +107% 851 851 80 107 Current Optimized Base Media Sales increase +3% Sell 3% more Devices through redistributing media budget from: TV to YouTube YouTube = Auction Display + TrueView + PreRoll Skippable + PreRoll Non-Skippable Digital = OLV, paid social, programmatic display, Facebook Halo = Convergence TV + Devices TV A gain of ~3% in sales of devices can be achieved from optimized media spends Sales, thousands. 9 17 16 18 70 275 Search Radio Digital YouTube OOH TV - 200 400 Current Spends (‘Mln) 73
  74. 74. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Optimized Budget Structure -2% +19% +1% +1.7% -5% -2.6% +40% +20% +36.9% +70% 85 1 85 1 80 107 Current Optimized Sales increase +3% -20% +13% +161% +107% 0 0 34 47 79 220 Search Radio Digital YouTube OOH TV - 200 Optimized Spends (‘Mln) Can not optimize as no incremental volume was generated 0 0.0 9.1 19 24.4 117 146 592 Display Sponsorship Search YouTube Cinema Digital OOH TV - 1,000 Optimized Spends (Million) ~25% increase -33.5% +99% +20% +72.6% +90% 0 0.9 4.8 11 20.4 59 219 592 Display Sponsorhip Search YouTube Cinema Digital OOH TV - 1,000 Current Spends (Million) 0 0.9 4.8 11 20.6 70 219 580 Display Sponsors… Search YouTube Cinema Digital OOH TV - 1,000 Optimized Spends (Million) ~ 5% increase 0 0.9 8.2 15 24.4 82 214 562 Display Sponsorship Search YouTube Cinema Digital OOH TV - 1,000 Optimized Spends (Million) ~12% increase 9 17 16 18 70 275 Search Radio Digital YouTube OOH TV - 400 Current Spends (‘Mln) 74
  75. 75. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai •Helps isolate the impact of various drivers of sales •Handle multi-collinear variable well •Identifies relative importance of drivers and provides weights (contributions %) Shapely Value Regression •Uses multiple variables such as Seasonality, Trend, etc. to decompose sales •Helps forecast time-series data •Used to forecast sales at a SKU level •Forward looking forecasts are produced with a margin of error ARIMA •Capable of learning long-term dependencies •Needs a lot of data for model development •Highly flexible to fit complex data patterns LSTM •Efficient, Scalable and Flexible •Can be used for multiple analytical problems •Has language bindings with many open-source languages such as R and Python XGBoost 3. Modelling Sales Forecasting : A Holistic Approach 75
  76. 76. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Shapely Value Results – Key Drivers of Sales 36.98% 32.30% 22.24% 3.86% 3.14% 1.32% 0.16% Trend Demand Effects Base Price Promotion Temperature Precipitation Seasonality Trend, Demand Effects and Base Price explain ~95% of the changes in monthly sales of Mancozeb WP Changes in Temperature accounts of 3.14% of the variations in Sales Volume whereas Precipitation accounts to ~1.3% Total = 100% 76
  77. 77. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai ARIMA Results -100 400 Sales(in Thousands) -100 -50 0 50 100 Seasonality(in Thousands) 0 100 200 300 Trend(in Thousands) -200 0 200 400 01-04-2008 01-06-2008 01-08-2008 01-10-2008 01-12-2008 01-02-2009 01-04-2009 01-06-2009 01-08-2009 01-10-2009 01-12-2009 01-02-2010 01-04-2010 01-06-2010 01-08-2010 01-10-2010 01-12-2010 01-02-2011 01-04-2011 01-06-2011 01-08-2011 01-10-2011 01-12-2011 01-02-2012 01-04-2012 01-06-2012 01-08-2012 01-10-2012 01-12-2012 01-02-2013 01-04-2013 01-06-2013 01-08-2013 01-10-2013 01-12-2013 01-02-2014 01-04-2014 01-06-2014 01-08-2014 01-10-2014 01-12-2014 01-02-2015 01-04-2015 01-06-2015 01-08-2015 01-10-2015 01-12-2015 01-02-2016 01-04-2016 01-06-2016 01-08-2016 01-10-2016 01-12-2016 01-02-2017 01-04-2017 01-06-2017 01-08-2017 01-10-2017 01-12-2017 01-02-2018 Random(in Thousands) Model Results – R-Square: 93.6 % | Adjusted R-Square: 92.4% | RMSE: 8% We will consider Adjusted R-Square for this model which explains the predictability of the model 77
  78. 78. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Predicted Sales Using ARIMA Forecasting -100 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 Sales(inThousands) Actual Forecasted Min Max Apr 2018 May 2018 Jun 2018 Jul 2018 Aug 2018 Sep 2018 Oct 2018 Nov 2018 Dec 2018 Min 86,733 1,02,979 1,12,989 1,02,544 89,390 84,970 85,258 88,687 90,076 Predicted 1,63,925 1,80,919 1,91,569 1,81,163 1,68,014 1,65,266 1,67,165 1,72,176 1,74,625 Actual 1,63,569 1,70,710 2,11,264 1,47,073 1,43,953 2,05,917 2,09,749 1,33,361 2,05,376 Max 2,41,117 2,58,858 2,70,149 2,59,781 2,46,638 2,45,562 2,49,071 2,55,665 2,59,174 Forward looking 6 months of sale forecasted numbers are produced by scoring the model. Back-testing results produces forecasts within 5% margin 78
  79. 79. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai XGBoost – Model Results -200 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 1400 SalesVolumeThousands Actual vs Predicted Actual Predicted R Square: 80.3% | MAPE: 10.3% Apr 2018 May 2018 Jun 2018 Jul 2018 Aug 2018 Sep 2018 Oct 2018 Nov 2018 Dec 2018 Actual 1,63,569 1,70,710 2,11,264 1,47,073 1,43,953 2,05,917 2,09,749 1,33,361 2,05,376 Predicted 1,03,378 1,48,235 1,18,465 1,94,298 2,00,124 1,90,872 1,13,127 2,10,273 2,20,671 Performance of XGBoost as a forecasting technique provides forecasted number with higher variation 79
  80. 80. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai LSTM – Model Results R Square: 95.5% | MAPE: 8.5% Apr 2018 May 2018 Jun 2018 Jul 2018 Aug 2018 Sep 2018 Oct 2018 Nov 2018 Dec 2018 Actual 1,63,569 1,70,710 2,11,264 1,47,073 1,43,953 2,05,917 2,09,749 1,33,361 2,05,376 Predicted 1,68,231 1,81,923 1,90,839 1,84,793 1,70,349 1,68,746 1,64,253 1,79,869 1,73,370 Forecasted Values are generated more accurately with ability to generate results near real-time 80 -200 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 1400SalesVolumeThousands Actual vs Predicted Actual Predicted
  81. 81. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Model Comparison Techniques ARIMA 8.0% XGBoost 7.7% LSTM 6.3% ARIMA 9.7% XGBoost 10.3% LSTM 8.5% ARIMA 92.4% XGBoost 80.3% LSTM 95.5% Adj R- Square MAPE ARIMA 87.4% 10.3% XGBoost 91% 9.2% LSTM 93.9% 8.3% Comparison of different metrics is made for each run of the model to arrive at a data driven approach to select the best model 81
  82. 82. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 4. Word Cloud & Sentiment Analysis - Prints Top 5 Positive words which customers are talking about 1. Shipping 2. Time 3. Better (context in comparison With competition, customer experience) 4. Quality 5. Editing Recommendations for top 5 words with negative sentiments: 1. On Time: Timely delivery of orders and reduce the time to upload/ download photos on the portal. 2. On Shipping: Focus on reducing shipping costs. 3. On Quality: Quality control check before shippingproducts. 4. On Offer: Customize offers with free shipping costs. 5. On Option: More editing, cropping, layout options 82
  83. 83. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Word Cloud & Sentiment Analysis - Wall Art Top 5 Positive words which customers are talking about 1. Product 2. Better (context in comparison with competition, customer experience) 3. Quality 4. Collage 5. Shipping Recommendations for top 5 words with negative sentiments: 1. On Time: Timely delivery of orders. 2. On Quality: Improve printing quality for collage, canvas orders 3. On Poster: Customize poster sizes, flexibility in designing the layout 4. On Shipping: Focus on reducing shipping costs 5. On Collage: Customize placement of photos in collage as per different layout 83
  84. 84. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Word Cloud & Sentiment Analysis - Cards & Gifts Top 5 Positive words which customers are talking about 1. Shipping 2. Product 3. Better (context in comparison with competition, customer experience) 4. Time 5. Quality Recommendations for top 5 words with negative sentiments: 1. On Shipping: Focus on reducing shipping costs 2. On Time: Timely delivery of orders 3. On Product: Improve delivery time, online tracking system 4. On Quality: Focus on quality of printing on mugs, improve graphics 5. On Website: Ease of use, design & display of products 84
  85. 85. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Word Cloud & Sentiment Analysis - Stationery Top 5 Positive words which customers are talking about 1. Time 2. Shipping 3. Options 4. Better (context in comparison with competition, customer experience) 5. Product Recommendations for top 5 words with negative sentiments: 1. On Time: Timely delivery of orders 2. On Shipping: Focus on reducing shipping costs 3. On Quality: Quality control check before shipping products 4. On Customer: For loyal customers, special promotions 5. On Options: More design options like editing, text, templates, color. 85
  86. 86. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Word Cloud & Sentiment Analysis - Book Top 5 Positive words which customers are talking about 1. Page 2. Better(context in comparison with competition, customer experience) 3. Shipping 4. Quality 5. Options Recommendations for top 5 words with negative sentiments: 1. On Page: More page layout options like full page view for booklets 2. On Better: image quality, shipping tracking system 3. On Shipping: Reducing shipping costs 4. On Quality: Improvement in quality of book product like thicker cover, laminated. Check before the product is shipped 5. On Options: More design options like editing, text, templates, color 86
  87. 87. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Use Cases B. Digital Analytics 1. Conversion Analytics 2. Attribution Modelling 3. Churn Analytics 87
  88. 88. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 1. Conversion Analytics 88
  89. 89. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Insights from Conversion Analytics The given population is 26,85,748. Out of which 26,74,276 (99.6%) are not converted and only 11,472 (.4%) are converted The click on DART Search Google Artist is the best predictor of Conversion Among the persons who clicked on DART Search Google Artist, 7716 (35.3%) persons got converted Among the persons who didn't click on DART Search Google Artist, the click on DART Search Google Exhibition Brand is the best predictor. The click on DART Search Google Exhibition Brand generates 29.7% conversion. Among the persons who didn't click on DART Search Google Exhibition Brand, the click on Time Out London (15.6%) is the best predictor Among the persons who clicked on DART Search Google Artist, impression on exponential.com is the best predictor and 26.9% is the conversion rate among the persons who had impression and 35.4% is the conversion among the persons who didn't have impression at exponential.com Among the persons who didn't have an impression at exponential.com, the impression at guardian.co.uk2 is the best predictor and 23.9% converted from the persons who had the impression and 35.5% got converted who didn't have the impression 89
  90. 90. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 2. Attribution Model Determines how credit for sales and conversions is assigned to touchpoints in conversion paths Markov Chain for Attribution Modelling Markov chains is a process which maps the movement and gives a probability distribution, for moving from one state to another state. A Markov Chain is defined by three properties: 1. State space – set of all the states in which process could potentially exist 2. Transition operator – the probability of moving from one state to other state 3. Current state probability distribution – probability distribution of being in any one of the states at the start of the process 90
  91. 91. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Attribution Modelling Representative Data Path Cony Cony_null Time Last Touch channel 3 0 1 12 channel_3 channel 4 > channel 9 > channel 9 > channel 6 > channel 2 > channel_1 > channel _O 1 0 13 channel _O channel 7 > channel 9 > channel 9 > channel 8 > channel 8 > channel 9 > channel 5 > channel _O 1 0 7 channel_O channel_1 > channel 9 > channel _O > channel 6 0 1 11 channel_6 channel 4 > channel_6 > channel 4 > channel 9 > channel 2 > channel 7 0 1 9 channel_7 channel_1 > channel_1 > channel 4 > channel 7 > channel 6 0 1 2 channel_6 channel 6 > channel 5 > channel 6 > channel 6 > channel 7 > channel 7 > channel 6 1 0 9 channel_6 channel 4 > channel 5 > channel 5 > channel 3 > channel 5 > channel 6 > channel 8 > channel 4 > channel_1 0 1 2 channel_1 channel 4 > channel 8 1 0 1 channel_8 channel_O > channel 4 > channel_1 > channel_1 0 1 12 channel_1 channel 6 > channel _O > channel 6 0 1 5 channel_6 channel 9 > channel_1 > channel 4 > channel_9 > channel 6 0 1 2 channel_6 channel 6 > channel 6 > channel 6 0 1 13 channel_6 channel _O > channel 6 > channel_1 > channel 6 0 1 2 channel_6 channel _O > channel 6 > channel 7 > channel 4 > channel 7 > channel 2 > channel 7 1 0 12 channel_7 • “Path" containing customer paths • "Cony" containing whether conversion has taken place or not "Cony null" containing paths that do not lead to conversion • "Time" is time to conversion • "Last Touch" is last touch marketing Channel 91
  92. 92. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Markov Chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) TRANSITION PROBABILITY MATRIX FOR CHANNELS channel name total conversions 1 channel_3 36.30745 2 channel_4 51.93238 3 channel_9 65.48897 4 channel_6 58.35964 5 channel_2 26.89489 6 channel_1 66.62196 7 channel_0 47.65405 8 channel_7 45.94396 9 channel_8 31.46333 10 channel_5 38.33338 • Total estimated no of conversions for Channel_3 alone is 36 92 • From the Transition Probability Matrix, Probability of conversion for Channel is 12% • Probability of conversion for Path Channel_1>Channel_2>conversion is 0.27% (0.03*0.09) • Probability of conversion for Path Channel_1>Channel_2>Channel_4>conversion is 0.024%(0.03*0.09*0.09)
  93. 93. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Survival Analysis - Kaplan-Meier (Non- Parametric ) 93
  94. 94. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Survival Analysis - Cox Regression (Semi- Parametric ) 94
  95. 95. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Survival Analysis – Weibull/ Gaussian (Parametric ) 95
  96. 96. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai 3. Churn Analytics Logistic Regression/ Decision Tree/ Random Forest Survival Analysis ▪ Variables considered: Demographic, Transactional, Content & Clickstream Input Data Analytics Techniques [Processing] 1. Addition of Previews, Posters, Hindi Shows and Series is recommended 2. Content creation should be done considering the most active user group viz. 21 – 25 years age group 3. Promotion on payment gateway PayTM is recommended Recommendation [Output] Cluster Analysis & Profiling 96
  97. 97. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Analytics Methodology Data Understanding Data Preparation Demographic 1. Client ID 2. Age 3. Gender 4. Location Data Set Creation Created data sets for modelling – Overall Churned customers Content History Analytics Model Descriptive Analytics Logistic Regression Random Forest Survival Analytics Variables Transformation Age in years from DoB Duration from sign up date Session Duration from session start & end time Data Analysis Variables Considered Clickstream 1. Duration 2. Sign Up Date 3. Monetization Status 4. Device Type 5. Tenure 6. Device Make 7. Transaction Amount Demographic 1. Content Type 2. Content Name 3. Search Text 4. Event Type 97
  98. 98. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Key Findings Driver Analysis through Logistic Regression, Decision Tree, Random Forest • The probability of churn decreases with the addition of Previews, Posters, Hindi Shows and Series Descriptive Analytics • Both the highest visiting and churned users are from age group 21 – 25 years in time period Feb to May • 57% of Feb users have churned out in the months of March, April & May • Average retention period of churned customers is 27 days in 4 months • Most of the customers prefer Rs. 100 plan and pay through PayTm Content Analysis • Customers who have not churned are more engaged through watching more content and visits compared to churned customers • Top 10 contents watched by the churned and non churned customers are significantly different Survival Analysis • After completing 2 months, churn rate is higher in 30-40 years age group 98
  99. 99. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Logistic Regression Key Drivers B Exp(B) Odds of Churn Device Platform – iOS -1.11 .33 -67% Device Platform – Android -.66 .52 -48% Hindi Visits -.58 .56 -44% Poster Visits -.12 .89 -11% Series Visits -.04 .96 -4% Preview Visits -.02 .98 -2% Shows Visits -.02 .98 -2% With the addition of 1 viewership to the Hindi shows, probability of churn rate decreases by 44% Odds of churn = Exp(B) - 1 99
  100. 100. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Decision Tree 100
  101. 101. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Random Forest Drivers Importance Shows Visits 18% Trailer Visits 15% Hindi Visits 13% Poster Visits 8% Device Make 8% Device Platform Name 8% Device Model 6% User’s Age 5% Movies Visits 3% Transaction Amount 3% Video Visits 3% Series Visits 3% User’s State 2% Episode Visits 2% User Gender 2% 101
  102. 102. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Survival Analysis 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 24 26 28 30 32 34 36 38 40 42 44 46 48 50 52 54 56 58 60 62 64 66 68 70 72 74 76 78 80 82 84 86 120 18-21 Years 21-24 Years 26 -30 Years 30-40 Years 40+ Years After completing 2 months period, 30 – 40 Age group Customers Survival rate is dropping 28% from 45% 102
  103. 103. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Use Cases 103 C.Business Intelligence i. Shipping Analytics Dashboards
  104. 104. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Trade Lane Analysis – Customer Lane Specificity Cluster of loss-making customers which are better/lower performing on specific lanes but are lower/better performing on Remaining TLs 104
  105. 105. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Utilization Sensitivity — Capacity Utilization of Loss-Making Customer’s Trade Lanes Cluster of loss-making customers which are better/ lower performing across specific lanes with better/ lower Capacity Utilization 105
  106. 106. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Lane Performance Sensitivity — Trade Lane Performance of All Loss-Making Trade Lanes Cluster of under/ high performing trade-lanes vis-à-vis loss /profit making TL 106
  107. 107. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Import Cost-Profit Analysis 107
  108. 108. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Export Cost-Profit Analysis 108
  109. 109. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai How to Get Started A. The Process B. Why Tuhin AI Advisory 109
  110. 110. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Solution with technical & commercial details Business Problem Identification Use-Case & Relevant Data01 Commencement of the Project On acceptance of the proposal03 Proposal Submission Solution with technical & commercial details 02 Realize the Benefits ROI 5X-10X04 The Process 110
  111. 111. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Why Tuhin AI Advisory 111 Real Time Solution Automated models will keep generating real time solutions ROI Driven At least 5X-10X; Think Big & Start Small, Unmatched value Multiple Advanced Algorithms Multiple algorithms applied to solve each business problem to gain a holistic perspective Robust Framework Multiple approaches to assess a problem driven by research questions from different perspective
  112. 112. www.tuhin.ai I Mail: dr@tuhin.ai Thank You 112

×