Your Quick Guide to PMP Certification and Examination

Are you preparing to take the Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification? Are you confused about PDUs, the application process and mostly the exam? Check the slides for all you need to know about the PMP® Certification and Examination.
Learn more about:
» Why is the PMP® Certification so highly valued?
» How to overcome your fears about taking the exam?
» Secrets to understand A Guide to the Project Management Body of Knowledge, PMBOK® Guide.
» Hints and Tips for taking PMP® exams.
» The path to successfully prepare and Ace the PMP® exam in your first attempt.
