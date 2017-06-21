Your Quick Guide to PMP Certification and Examination

We manage learning. “Building an Innovative Learning Organization. A Framework to Build a Smarter Workforce, Adapt to Chan...
NetCom Learning
NetCom Learning – Managed Learning Services
Agenda » What is PMP® » Pre-requisites for PMP® Certification » How to apply for the PMP® Certification
Get Future Ready with PMP® Global spending on Projects: US $12 trillion (1/5th of global GDP) Current Shortage: 6 million ...
What is PMP® 7 ▪ PMP - “Project Management Professional” ▪ Certification demonstrates individual’s understanding of the fu...
Why PMP 8 Agenda ❑ What is PMP ❑ PMP Certificate ❑ What is PMBOK® ❑ What is Project Management ❑ Demand for certified PMP’...
What is PMBOK® 9 ▪ PMBOK® - Project Management Body of Knowledge – fifth edition ▪ Set of Standard terminology and guideli...
What is PMBOK® 10 Process Groups (5) Initiating Planning Executing Monitoring & Controlling Closing Knowledge Areas (10) I...
What is a Project? 11 • Its an endeavor undertaken to meet market and/or customer expectations • A Group of related tasks/...
What is Project Management? 12 • Systematic approach to planning and effectively guiding the project processes from start ...
Benefits of PMP Certification 13 • PMP® certification will automatically indicate to prospective employers that you are we...
Demand for Certified PMP’s 14 According to PMI Global Jobs reports, the demand for PM Roles by the year 2020 across countr...
Demand for Certified PMP’s 15 Project Management Roles (sample..) ✓ Assistant Manager ✓ Project Facilitator ✓ Project coor...
Demand for Certified PMP’s 16 Industry / Domain need for PM Professionals ❖ TELECOM ❖ MANUFACTURING ❖ IT/BPO ❖ BANKING & I...
Potential Employers 17 Agenda ❑ What is PMP ❑ PMP Certificate ❑ What is PMBOK® ❑ What is Project Management ❑ Demand for c...
About PMP Exams 18 • The certification exam has 200 multiple choice questions, and you have Four hours to complete it. • T...
About PMP Exams 19 • PMP examination is based on PMBOK 5th edition • PMBOK 6th edition release on Jul-Aug 2017 • PMP exami...
How to Apply? 20 Application Submission Application to be submitted within 90 days from date of start Application Review O...
Watch the Live Demonstration Watch the recorded webinar here!
Recommended Courses NetCom Learning offers a comprehensive portfolio for Project Management training options. Please see b...
Our live webinars will help you to touch base a wide variety of IT, soft skills and business productivity topics; and keep...
Special Promotion Whether you're learning new IT or Business skills, or you are developing a learning plan for your team, ...
Special Promotion Trial Version & 10% First Time User discount on Soft Skills E-Learning Courses (Limited Period Offer, Re...
3500+ BYTE SIZE VIDEOS 200+ MENTORS 100+ COURSES Leadership focused programs across Functions, Management levels, & Indust...
Media Platform with a blend of Charlie Rose & TED Headquartered in New York, the platform publishes Exclusive High Quality...
To get latest technology updates, please follow our social media pages!
THANK YOU !!! We manage learning. “Building an Innovative Learning Organization. A Framework to Build a Smarter Workforce,...
Your Quick Guide to PMP Certification and Examination
Your Quick Guide to PMP Certification and Examination
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Your Quick Guide to PMP Certification and Examination

29 views

Published on

Are you preparing to take the Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification? Are you confused about PDUs, the application process and mostly the exam? Check the slides for all you need to know about the PMP® Certification and Examination.

Learn more about:
» Why is the PMP® Certification so highly valued?
» How to overcome your fears about taking the exam?
» Secrets to understand A Guide to the Project Management Body of Knowledge, PMBOK® Guide.
» Hints and Tips for taking PMP® exams.
» The path to successfully prepare and Ace the PMP® exam in your first attempt.

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
29
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Your Quick Guide to PMP Certification and Examination

  1. 1. We manage learning. “Building an Innovative Learning Organization. A Framework to Build a Smarter Workforce, Adapt to Change, and Drive Growth”. Download now! Quick Guide to Project Management Professional (PMP®) Certification and Training
  2. 2. NetCom Learning
  3. 3. NetCom Learning – Managed Learning Services
  4. 4. Agenda » What is PMP® » Pre-requisites for PMP® Certification » How to apply for the PMP® Certification
  5. 5. Get Future Ready with PMP® Global spending on Projects: US $12 trillion (1/5th of global GDP) Current Shortage: 6 million skilled project professionals. Current project professionals: 20 million Current trained project professionals: Around one million ONLY. Only profession where income levels rise despite the recession. Active Demand for Project management professionals IT/ITES, Construction, Infrastructure, Engineering, Finance, Manufacturing Industry, Health Care and Service Companies that recognize PMP ® Certification Infosys, TCS, HSBC, ABB, HP, GE, Siemens, Ericsson, HCL, KPMG, Alcatel -Lucent, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, American Express, Wipro, Capgemini
  6. 6. What is PMP® 7 ▪ PMP - “Project Management Professional” ▪ Certification demonstrates individual’s understanding of the fundamental knowledge, terminology and processes of effective project management. ▪ Recognized and valued Worldwide ▪ Industry (Domain) independent ▪ PMP certification exams are conducted by Project Management Institute, USA (PMI-USA) ▪ PMI Chapters available worldwide ▪ Valid for 3 years, recertification subsequently. Agenda ❑ What is PMP ❑ PMP Certificate ❑ What is PMBOK® ❑ What is Project Management ❑ Demand for certified PMP’s ❑ Potential Employers ❑ About PMP® Exams ❑ How to Apply
  7. 7. Why PMP 8 Agenda ❑ What is PMP ❑ PMP Certificate ❑ What is PMBOK® ❑ What is Project Management ❑ Demand for certified PMP’s ❑ Potential Employers ❑ About PMP® Exams ❑ How to Apply
  8. 8. What is PMBOK® 9 ▪ PMBOK® - Project Management Body of Knowledge – fifth edition ▪ Set of Standard terminology and guidelines for managing projects ▪ Process methodology to project management ▪ Promotes standard PM Vocabulary/Language ▪ Describes integrated approach for managing projects ▪ Has 47 processes that fall into five process groups and 10 knowledge areas ▪ Each process has Inputs, Tools & Techniques and Outputs Agenda ❑ What is PMP ❑ PMP Certificate ❑ What is PMBOK® ❑ What is Project Management ❑ Demand for certified PMP’s ❑ Potential Employers ❑ About PMP® Exams ❑ How to Apply
  9. 9. What is PMBOK® 10 Process Groups (5) Initiating Planning Executing Monitoring & Controlling Closing Knowledge Areas (10) Integration Management Scope Management Time Management Cost Management Quality Management Human Resources Management Communication Management Risk Management Procurement Management Stakeholder Management Total Processes (47) Agenda ❑ What is PMP ❑ PMP Certificate ❑ What is PMBOK® ❑ What is Project Management ❑ Demand for certified PMP’s ❑ Potential Employers ❑ About PMP® Exams ❑ How to Apply
  10. 10. What is a Project? 11 • Its an endeavor undertaken to meet market and/or customer expectations • A Group of related tasks/activities to achieve a defined/desired objective • It is Temporary and has a beginning and end date • It is Unique – No two projects can be similar • Produces a Product, Service or Result Examples: - Construction of a house - Creating a software product - Creation of a prototype - ISO certification for the organization Agenda ❑ What is PMP ❑ PMP Certificate ❑ What is PMBOK® ❑ What is Project Management ❑ Demand for certified PMP’s ❑ Potential Employers ❑ About PMP® Exams ❑ How to Apply
  11. 11. What is Project Management? 12 • Systematic approach to planning and effectively guiding the project processes from start to finish • Application of “Skills, Knowledge, tools and techniques” to project activities to meet the project goal • Project management involves application and integration of project management processes • Involves balancing the project competing constraints including Time, Cost, Scope, Quality, Risks, Resources. Agenda ❑ What is PMP ❑ PMP Certificate ❑ What is PMBOK® ❑ What is Project Management ❑ Demand for certified PMP’s ❑ Potential Employers ❑ About PMP® Exams ❑ How to Apply
  12. 12. Benefits of PMP Certification 13 • PMP® certification will automatically indicate to prospective employers that you are well versed in global project management processes and terminology. • Helps an individual to understand and communicate using globally practiced project management language • Preferred candidate for various Project Management roles, positions • Clear differentiator among other non certified project professionals Agenda ❑ What is PMP ❑ PMP Certificate ❑ What is PMBOK® ❑ What is Project Management ❑ Demand for certified PMP’s ❑ Potential Employers ❑ About PMP® Exams ❑ How to Apply
  13. 13. Demand for Certified PMP’s 14 According to PMI Global Jobs reports, the demand for PM Roles by the year 2020 across countries are COUNTRY EXPECTED DEMAND - PM ROLES USA > 1.7 Million per year CANADA 582,366 BRAZIL > 1.3 Million GERMANY > 1.6 Million INDIA Nearly 9 Million CHINA Nearly 25 Million AUSTRALIA 375,000 Agenda ❑ What is PMP ❑ PMP Certificate ❑ What is PMBOK® ❑ What is Project Management ❑ Demand for certified PMP’s ❑ Potential Employers ❑ About PMP® Exams ❑ How to Apply
  14. 14. Demand for Certified PMP’s 15 Project Management Roles (sample..) ✓ Assistant Manager ✓ Project Facilitator ✓ Project coordinator ✓ Project Management Consultant ✓ Marketing Manager – New Products ✓ Associate – Corporate communications ✓ Project Leader ✓ Assistant HR Manager ✓ PMO Operational Support Analyst Agenda ❑ What is PMP ❑ PMP Certificate ❑ What is PMBOK® ❑ What is Project Management ❑ Demand for certified PMP’s ❑ Potential Employers ❑ About PMP® Exams ❑ How to Apply
  15. 15. Demand for Certified PMP’s 16 Industry / Domain need for PM Professionals ❖ TELECOM ❖ MANUFACTURING ❖ IT/BPO ❖ BANKING & INSURANCE ❖ AUTOMOBILE ❖ PHARMACEUTICAL ❖ EDUCATIONAL ❖ SERVICE INDUSTRIES ❖ HOTELS ❖ RETAIL Agenda ❑ What is PMP ❑ PMP Certificate ❑ What is PMBOK® ❑ What is Project Management ❑ Demand for certified PMP’s ❑ Potential Employers ❑ About PMP® Exams ❑ How to Apply
  16. 16. Potential Employers 17 Agenda ❑ What is PMP ❑ PMP Certificate ❑ What is PMBOK® ❑ What is Project Management ❑ Demand for certified PMP’s ❑ Potential Employers ❑ About PMP® Exams ❑ How to Apply
  17. 17. About PMP Exams 18 • The certification exam has 200 multiple choice questions, and you have Four hours to complete it. • To maintain your PMP, you need to showcase 60 PDUs after 3 years General Education PM Education PM Experienc e Number of Questions Exam Length High School Graduate 35 contact hrs 7,500 200 4 hours 4 yr Degree 35 contact hours 4,500 200 4 hours Pre Requisites Agenda ❑ What is PMP ❑ PMP Certificate ❑ What is PMBOK® ❑ What is Project Management ❑ Demand for certified PMP’s ❑ Potential Employers ❑ About PMP® Exams ❑ How to Apply
  18. 18. About PMP Exams 19 • PMP examination is based on PMBOK 5th edition • PMBOK 6th edition release on Jul-Aug 2017 • PMP examination change Q12018 (Jan 2018) • The exam provider is Prometric. Your guide for a successful PMP certification 1. Read the PMI Credentials Handbook. 2. Become a PMI Member + Member of your local PMI Chapter. 3. Sign up for the PMP Exam. 4. Read the PMBOK® Guide. Twice. 5. Take a online or in-person workshop 6. Answer as many Sample PMP Exam Questions as you can. 7. Study Hard and have a Plan. 8. Take the Exam. Agenda ❑ What is PMP ❑ PMP Certificate ❑ What is PMBOK® ❑ What is Project Management ❑ Demand for certified PMP’s ❑ Potential Employers ❑ About PMP® Exams ❑ How to Apply
  19. 19. How to Apply? 20 Application Submission Application to be submitted within 90 days from date of start Application Review Online applications will be reviewed and approved by PMI within 24 hours. Application Payment Exam can be scheduled by paying Exam Fee to PMI. Audit (if requested) Provide necessary audit materials within 90 days. Once submitted PMI approves within 5-7 working days Multichoice Exams Approved applicants will have one year time to take the Exams. Max 3 attempts Certification Cycle Certification is valid for 3years. Recertification is required after 3years by claiming 60 PDUs Agenda ❑ What is PMP ❑ PMP Certificate ❑ What is PMBOK® ❑ What is Project Management ❑ Demand for certified PMP’s ❑ Potential Employers ❑ About PMP® Exams ❑ How to Apply
  20. 20. Watch the Live Demonstration Watch the recorded webinar here!
  21. 21. Recommended Courses NetCom Learning offers a comprehensive portfolio for Project Management training options. Please see below the list of recommended courses: Project Management Professional (PMP)® Check out more PMP training options with NetCom Learning – CLICK HERE
  22. 22. Our live webinars will help you to touch base a wide variety of IT, soft skills and business productivity topics; and keep you up to date on the latest IT industry trends. Register now for our upcoming webinars: The Future of Work, Now - What Must We Do Today? – June 22 Understanding the Windows Server Administration Fundamentals (Part-1) – June 27 Have a Better Resume than the Other Candidates – June 29 The Essentials of Cisco CCNA/CCENT – July 6 Boost your T-SQL solutions with the APPLY operator – July 11
  23. 23. Special Promotion Whether you're learning new IT or Business skills, or you are developing a learning plan for your team, now you can register for our Guaranteed to Run classes with confidence. From Microsoft, to CompTIA, to CISSP; all classes delivered by top-notch instructors in in-person Instructor-led Classroom or Live Online. Learn more»
  24. 24. Special Promotion Trial Version & 10% First Time User discount on Soft Skills E-Learning Courses (Limited Period Offer, Register NOW) Log onto www.sarderlearning.com Coupon Code: SARDER10
  25. 25. 3500+ BYTE SIZE VIDEOS 200+ MENTORS 100+ COURSES Leadership focused programs across Functions, Management levels, & Industries Business Productivity programs enabling professionals master the latest concepts Soft skills programs ensuring the basics of management success Best selling books focused programs covering all aspects of professional & personal lives Premium programs such as Board- Series www.sarderlearning.com Course Categories Anywhere Anytime Learning across Devices & Operating Systems
  26. 26. Media Platform with a blend of Charlie Rose & TED Headquartered in New York, the platform publishes Exclusive High Quality Video Content from Fortune 1000 Corporate Leaders, Best Selling Authors & Ivy League Professors With a purpose to "Promote Learning", the the Platform is based on the Core values Continuous Learning, Innovation & Performance. Get the latest insights on Management, Strategy, Marketing, Sales, Innovation and Entrepreneurship. www.sardertv.com To get the latest insights on the Business World
  27. 27. To get latest technology updates, please follow our social media pages!
  28. 28. THANK YOU !!! We manage learning. “Building an Innovative Learning Organization. A Framework to Build a Smarter Workforce, Adapt to Change, and Drive Growth”. Download now!

×