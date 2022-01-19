Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 23

Implementing effective risk response strategies on your projects( handouts)

Jan. 19, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

If you think just identifying potential risks associated with a project is enough for its successful execution, you may end up with a huge setback. The right approach would be to have a proper risk response strategy and a plan to implement risk responses.

Interested in knowing more? .

Watch the recorded video by clicking on the link here: https://www.netcomlearning.com/webinars/9910/risk-your-projects.html?WebinarID=949

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(4/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Necessary Conversations: Changing Your Mindset to Communicate Confidently and Productively Liz Nolley Tillman
(5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Findaway
(3.5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4/5)
Free
Out with the Old, In with the You Tess Brigham
(4.5/5)
Free
The Authentic Leader: Five Essential Traits of Effective, Inspiring Leaders Merinda Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4.5/5)
Free
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(3.5/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(4/5)
Free
Power, for All: How It Really Works and Why It's Everyone's Business Julie Battilana
(4.5/5)
Free
Bloom Forward: Healing from Trauma Emmy Marie
(4/5)
Free
Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom Tabitha Brown
(5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(3.5/5)
Free
The Design Thinking Mindset: How to Access the Power of Innovation Darin Eich
(5/5)
Free

Implementing effective risk response strategies on your projects( handouts)

  1. 1. © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | © 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | Implementing effective risk response strategies on your project Soumik Das NetCom Learning
  2. 2. © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | AGENDA © 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com © 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | What is Risk Common project risks Guidelines to solve project risks Risk Responses
  3. 3. © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | © 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | WHAT IS RISK? 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com © 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | The PMBOK® Guide describes risk as, An uncertain event or condition, that if it occurs, has a positive or negative effect on a project's objective. The key element of this definition is that the effect of the uncertainty, if it occurs, may be positive or negative on the objectives of the planned endeavor. Many things are uncertain; risks are only those uncertainties that will impact the project should they occur.
  4. 4. © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | 8 COMMON TYPES OF PROJECT RISKS 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com © 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | 1. Technology risk - The technological aspect of running a project is a complex deliverable because there is a high turnover of new and advanced technologies. The tech aspect of a project poses a critical threat to data security, organization services, compliance and information security. 2. Communication risk - With all the communication channels and gadgets at our disposal, sometimes team members neglect the critical components of effective communication, leading to loss of data or misinformation and eventual project disruption. 3. Scope creep risk - Uncontrolled and unauthorized change to the initial intended project scope may lead to the extra cost of additional features, products or functions. 4. Cost risk - A shortage or mismanagement of project funds resulting from an inflated budget or other constraints is a threat to the project's completion.
  5. 5. © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | 8 COMMON TYPES OF PROJECT RISKS 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com © 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | 5. Health and safety risk - Health and safety is a type of risk that can compromise a company's compliance rules. An organization should have its health and safety standards monitored and evaluated regularly to identify potential risks that can lead the company to losses or fines. 6. Skills resource risk - Leveraging on internal staff is a potentially high-project risk because sometimes the project activities are staggered in different waves at various locations, requiring in-house personnel attendance. 7. Performance risk - When a project is unlikely to achieve the results as intended, there is a perceived performance risk. 8. External hazards risk - A likely adverse event beyond the control of the project management is a potential risk. Such risks manifest in various types and forms, including terrorism, storms, floods, vandalism, earthquakes and civil unrest.
  6. 6. © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | SIX GUIDELINES TO SOLVE PROJECT RISKS 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com © 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | 1. Identifying the risks Prepare and review a list of all possible risks likely to disrupt the project. Ensure that the key stakeholders understand the project's objectives and design by conducting a series of brainstorming sessions. A conclusive report from the meetings should indicate all levels of risks .
  7. 7. © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | SIX GUIDELINES TO SOLVE PROJECT RISKS 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com © 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | 2. Prioritize and report the risks Because the risks have varying impacts on the project, select and develop a workable mitigation strategy that can cause the highest loss. It is prudent to structure a scale and rank the risks to focus their input from the highest threat so that an in-depth discussion with the project steering committee can focus their input. Reporting the risks also helps the project managers keep track of every activity, which provides an accountability platform
  8. 8. © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | SIX GUIDELINES TO SOLVE PROJECT RISKS 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com © 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | 3. Link the possibility of each risk with its impact Each risk can contribute to a low, medium or high impact. As a team, you can develop a probability matrix that measures the risks versus the impact. Such a matrix or an application will assist in decision-making regarding the likelihood of risk compared to its effect to establish timely measures. Linking a risk to its potential impact is also essential because it provides the management with a roadmap to the project's activities for an effective monitoring purpose.
  9. 9. © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | SIX GUIDELINES TO SOLVE PROJECT RISKS 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com © 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | 4. Develop and cultivate responses to the risks By completing a project risk response strategy, you avert a potential threat from happening or minimize the adverse effects should the problem be unavoidable. It is also prudent to regularly review and monitor the risks to ensure that opportunities to stop a potential threat are not missed.
  10. 10. © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | SIX GUIDELINES TO SOLVE PROJECT RISKS 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com © 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | 5. Have a contingency plan for each risk In case a risk occurs, the team should have a quick and reliable contingency plan ready for action. The plan should neutralize or prevent further damage and prevent a continuation of a crisis. Bring all stakeholders into the planning and implementation of a contingency plan. A contingency plan should seek to answer the following questions: What should be done to reduce a likelihood of a risk? What should be done to manage risk if it occurs? What should be done to utilize effectively the opportunities brought about by a risk?
  11. 11. © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | SIX GUIDELINES TO SOLVE PROJECT RISKS 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com © 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | 6. Record and track risks alongside their associated tasks Recording the risks in terms of their associated task or process level helps the management track potential risks. It is important to record the identified risks in the risk register and store them in the project's central server throughout the project. Because each task may have a different individual to monitor, it is easy to track each potential risk and develop a response. The records also allow the stakeholders to focus on the prevailing situation concerning the project progress.
  12. 12. © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | RISK RESPONSES 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com © 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | There are four possible risk response strategies for negative risks: 1. Avoid – eliminate the threat to protect the project from the impact of the risk. An example of this is cancelling the project. 2. Transfer – shifts the impact of the threat to as third party, together with ownership of the response. An example of this is insurance. 3. Mitigate – act to reduce the probability of occurrence or the impact of the risk. An example of this is choosing a different supplier. 4. Accept – acknowledge the risk, but do not take any action unless the risk occurs. An example of this is documenting the risk and putting aside funds in case the risk occurs.
  13. 13. © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | RISK RESPONSES 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com © 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | There are also four possible risk responses strategies for positive risks, or opportunities: 1. Exploit – eliminate the uncertainty associated with the risk to ensure it occurs. An example of this is assigning the best workers to a project to reduce time to complete. 2. Enhance – increases the probability or the positive impacts of an opportunity. An example of this adding more resources to finish early. 3. Share – allocating some or all of the ownership of the opportunity to a third party. An example of this is teams. 4. Acceptance – being willing to take advantage of the opportunity if it arises but not actively pursuing it. An example of this is documenting the opportunity and calculating benefit if the opportunity occurs.
  14. 14. © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com © 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | | | To watch the recorded webinar video for live demos, please access the link: https://bit.ly/3fyWzgZ RECORDED WEBINAR VIDEO
  15. 15. © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com © 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | | | ABOUT NETCOM LEARNING NetCom Learningis an award-winning global leader in managedlearning services, training and talentdevelopment. Founded : 1998 Headquarters : NewYorkCity Delivery Capability : Worldwide CEO : RussellSarder 100K+ Professionals trained | | © 1998-2019 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888- 563-8266 14K+ C orporate clients 3500 IT,Business& Soft Skillscourses 96% Of customers recommend usto others 8.6/9 Instructor evaluations 20+ Leadingvendors recognitions Microsoft’s Worldwidetraining partner of the year 80% Trainedofthe Fortune100 T op20 ITTraining Company © 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | |
  16. 16. © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | RECOMMENDED COURSES AND MARKETING ASSETS NetCom Learning offers a comprehensive portfolio for Business Process » Introduction To Project Management - E-Learning » PMI Authorized PMP Exam Prep - Class Scheduled on Feb 06 » PMI Professional In Business Analysis (PMI-PBA) - Class Scheduled on Jan 31 » Critical Thinking | | © 1998-2019 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 You can also access the below Marketing Assets » Free 1hr Training - Unlock the Value of ITIL® 4 with 5 Key Takeaways That Can be Used Today » Free On-Demand Training - An Introduction to ITIL®4 Managing Professional Transition » Blog - The Ultimate Guide to Creating an Effective PMP Study Plan © 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | |
  17. 17. © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | UPCOMING WEBINARS  AWS Discovery Day - An official introduction to the core concepts of cloud and AWS  Microsoft Power Platform Master Class with FREE Access to Microsoft Official Curriculum (PL-900)  Master Class: Understand the Fundamentals of Architecting on AWS  Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals Master Class with FREE Access to Microsoft Official Curriculum (DP-900)  Unlock the Value of ITIL 4 with 5 Key Takeaways That Can be Used Today  CHFI First Look by NetCom Learning - A Free Course on Digital Forensics  The Essentials of CCNA: Master the Latest Principles  AWS Discovery Day - An official introduction to the core concepts of cloud and AWS  An Overview of Agile Methods and Agile Project Management  Microsoft Dynamics 365 Master Class with FREE Access to Microsoft Official Curriculum (MB-910) & More | | © 1998-2019 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 © 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | |
  18. 18. © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | | | © 1998-2019 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 © 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | PROMOTIONS FREE Project Management Training Now achieve project success and fulfill your organizational goals in just 2 hours! NetCom Learning brings a complimentary 2-Hour Project Management Professional (PMP) training to support your teams and help boost your organizations' productivity. Get updated on the latest in Project Management, Agile, Hybrid concepts, tools, and more with this free training course. Learn More
  19. 19. © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | PROMOTIONS Explore The World Of Unlimited Training Subscription! NetCom+ is a limitless 12 month subscription program. Attend over 500+ courses as from a range of authorized training courses. Get access to bundled offerings of Virtual Instructor-Led courses, e-Learning, Discovery Days, and On-Demand training via NetCom+ training subscription. Learn More | | © 1998-2019 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 © 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | |
  20. 20. © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | PROMOTIONS Worry-Free Training with Price Match Guarantee Our Price Match Guarantee ensures that we'll match the offers of any other authorized training provider if you succeed at finding anyone offering the same publicly scheduled class within 30 days of our schedule at a lower regular price. Learn More | | © 1998-2019 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 © 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | |
  21. 21. © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | FOLLOWUS ON LinkedIn T witter YouTube | | © 1998-2019 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 Instagram © 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | |
  22. 22. © 1998-2020 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | BUILDING AN INNOVATIVE LEARNING ORG. A BOOK FROM RUSSELL SARDER, CEO AT NETCOM LEARNING A framework to build a smarter workforce, adapt to change and drive growth. DOWNLOADe-book | | © 1998-2019 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 © 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | |
  23. 23. Thankyou © 1998-2019 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | | | © 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com © 1998-2022 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | |

×