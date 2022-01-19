Successfully reported this slideshow.
Even though nearly 98% of businesses run their own on-premises hardware servers to maintain IT infrastructure, the pandemic has forced some changes. To ensure business continuity, companies are now migrating to the cloud and refusing to use legacy systems.

Become a part of our upcoming 2.5 Hours AWS Migration Master Class and learn about cloud migration, why it’s done, and how it can be done. Get familiar with the best AWS practices for performing the successful migration of data, learn how to combat your SQL costs, manage your workloads for success and much more! .

If you’re ready to initiate your businesses’ cloud migration journey, then this is the right opportunity to get started!

Watch Now : https://www.netcomlearning.com/webinars/1107/aws-virtual-session.html?WebinarID=921&advid=1315

AWS Migration Master Class - Live complimentary 2.5 Hours Instructor-led Virtual session

  AWS Migration Master Class
Vishal Nigam
NetCom Learning
  ABOUT NETCOM LEARNING
NetCom Learning is an award-winning global leader in managed learning services, training and talent development.
Founded: 1998
Headquarters: New York City
Delivery Capability: Worldwide
CEO: Russell Sarder
100K+ Professionals trained
14K+ Corporate clients
3500 IT, Business & Soft Skills courses
96% Of customers recommend us to others
8.6/9 Instructor evaluations
20+ Leading vendors recognitions
Microsoft's Worldwide training partner of the year
80% Trained of the Fortune 100
Top 20 IT Training Company
  3. 3. © 1998-2021 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | |
  RECOMMENDED COURSES AND MARKETING ASSETS
NetCom Learning offers a comprehensive portfolio for Cloud
» ARCHITECTING ON AWS – class scheduled at 16th Nov
» AWS TECHNICAL ESSENTIALS – class scheduled at 6th Dec
» ADVANCED ARCHITECTING ON AWS – class scheduled at 14th Dec
» MIGRATING TO AWS
» EXAM READINESS INTENSIVE WORKSHOP: AWS CERTIFIED SOLUTIONS ARCHITECT – ASSOCIATE
» EXAM READINESS: AWS CERTIFIED SOLUTIONS ARCHITECT – ASSOCIATE

You can also access the below Marketing Assets
» Free 2Hr Training - AWS Discovery Day - An official introduction to the core concepts of cloud and AWS
» Free On-Demand Training - AWS Machine Learning Master Class - A Complimentary 2.5 Hour Instructor-led Virtual session
» Blog - Everything You Need to Know About AWS CloudWatch And Its New Feature - Cross Account Alarms

All AWS Schedules are Guaranteed to Run (GTR)​
  UPCOMING WEBINARS
• Tableau: Getting started with Mapping in 30 Minutes
• Microsoft Azure Master Class a complimentary 2.5 Hour Instructor-led Virtual session
• Master Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals in 30 Minutes
• Validate your Skills with Cisco DevNet Certification for DevOps
• An Introduction to ITIL®4 Managing Professional Transition
• AWS Discovery Day - An official introduction to the core concepts of cloud and AWS
• How to Migrate Workloads to the Google Cloud
• Microsoft Azure Administrator Master Class is a complimentary 3.5 Hour Instructor-led Virtual session
• Learn the A to Z of IT Fundamentals with CompTIA A+ Certification
• Accelerate your AI/ML journey with Red Hat.
• The Ultimate Guide to Cisco Unified Communications and Collaboration & More
  Build Your Future in the cloud with official Free Training Resources From AWS
Start growing your cloud skills with 200+ Courses covering database, storage, migration, networking, machine learning, data analytics, security & more.
  Measure Your Teams' AWS Skills
Identify the specific skill gaps within your team across various cloud roles and get expert recommendations for a targeted and customized training plan with a free LNA survey.
  PROMOTIONS
Double Your Chances of Getting AWS Certified with AWS Double Shot!
Get a FREE exam retake on your AWS certification or re-certification attempt.
Limited Time Offer! Only valid on exam voucher purchases till November 30, 2021. Free retake opportunity on purchased vouchers can be claimed till January 15, 2022.
  PROMOTIONS
NetCom Unlimited is a limitless 12 month subscription program
Attend over 500+ courses as from a range of authorized training courses. Get access to bundled offerings of Virtual Instructor-Led courses, e-Learning, Discovery Days, and On-Demand training via NetCom Unlimited training subscription.
  PROMOTIONS
Access Your Passport To A Year Full Of Learning!
The NetCom Learning Passport is a flexible pre-pay training package allowing you to plan and manage your teams' annual training needs. With our Learning Passport, organizations get special pricing and extended program options to simplify management. Equipped with this Passport, you make the most of your budget. It has been specifically designed to specialize for the number of learners you plan to train.
  PROMOTIONS
Worry-Free Training with Price Match Guarantee
Our Price Match Guarantee ensures that we'll match the offers of any other authorized training provider if you succeed at finding anyone offering the same publicly scheduled class within 30 days of our schedule at a lower regular price.
  12. 12. © 1998-2021 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | FOLLOWUS ON LinkedIn T witter YouTube | | © 1998-2019 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 Instagram © 1998-2021 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | |
  BUILDING AN INNOVATIVE LEARNING ORG.
A BOOK FROM RUSSELL SARDER, CEO AT NETCOM LEARNING
A framework to build a smarter workforce, adapt to change and drive growth.
  14. 14. Thankyou © 1998-2019 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | | | | © 1998-2021 NetCom Learning www.netcomlearning.com info@netcomlearning.com 1-888-563-8266 | |

