HEV Inverter Simulation using PSpice All Rights Reserved Copyright (C) Bee Technologies Corporation 2013 1 I VIN 600 V+ V ...
All Rights Reserved Copyright (C) Bee Technologies Corporation 2013 2 Time 0s 50ms 100ms 150ms 200ms 250ms 300ms 350ms 400...
All Rights Reserved Copyright (C) Bee Technologies Corporation 2013 3 Time 0s 20ms V(HI) 0V 1.0KV SEL>> 1 I(RU) 2 I(RV) 3 ...
All Rights Reserved Copyright (C) Bee Technologies Corporation 2013 4 VIN 600 R5 15k R14 19.88k L11 1nH 1 2 R7 0.15 HI L4 ...
All Rights Reserved Copyright (C) Bee Technologies Corporation 2013 5 Time 0s 50ms 100ms 150ms 200ms 250ms 300ms 350ms 400...
All Rights Reserved Copyright (C) Bee Technologies Corporation 2013 6 Time 0s 20ms V(HI) 0V 1.0KV 1 I(RU) 2 I(RV) 3 I(RW) ...
All Rights Reserved Copyright (C) Bee Technologies Corporation 2013 7 A Driv er_H Driv er_GHDriv er_INPUT_H Driv er_GND VI...
Driver circuit high All Rights Reserved Copyright (C) Bee Technologies Corporation 2013 8 R25 7 R27 4.7 R28 7 VCCNH 0 IN+ ...
Driver circuit low All Rights Reserved Copyright (C) Bee Technologies Corporation 2013 9
All Rights Reserved Copyright (C) Bee Technologies Corporation 2013 10 Time 0s 4ms 8ms 12ms 16ms 20ms V(HI) 0V 0.5KV 1.0KV...
All Rights Reserved Copyright (C) Bee Technologies Corporation 2013 11 Time 0s 100ms 200ms 300ms 400ms 500ms V(HI) 0V 0.5K...
HEV Inverter Simulation using PSpice

  1. 1. HEV Inverter Simulation using PSpice All Rights Reserved Copyright (C) Bee Technologies Corporation 2013 1 I VIN 600 V+ V R5 15k R1 15k U11 225U_6PIN 1 2 3 4 5 6 VP WP UD VD WD U1 CT300DJH060 RV 2.0125 0 RW 2.0125 N U V RU 2.0125 W U10 GDRV UD UP VD VP WD WP UP UD VP VD WDWP - + + - E1 E 3 D1 DCT300DJH060 - + + - E2 E 3 - + + - E3 E 3 - + + - E4 E 3 - + + - E5 E 3 - + + - E6 E 3 0 0 0 0 0 UP 0 U2 CT300DJH060 D2 DCT300DJH060 U3 CT300DJH060 D3 DCT300DJH060 U4 CT300DJH060 L1 105uH 1 2 D4 DCT300DJH060 U5 CT300DJH060 D5 DCT300DJH060 U6 CT300DJH060 D6 DCT300DJH060 L2 105uH 1 2 L3 105uH 1 2 R2 15k R3 15k R4 15k R6 15k HI
  2. 2. All Rights Reserved Copyright (C) Bee Technologies Corporation 2013 2 Time 0s 50ms 100ms 150ms 200ms 250ms 300ms 350ms 400ms 450ms 500ms V(HI) 0V 1.0KV SEL>> 1 I(RU) 2 I(RV) 3 I(RW) -1.0KA -0.7KA -0.4KA -0.1KA 0.2KA 1 -600A -300A 0A 300A 600A 2 -0.2KA 0.4KA 0.7KA 1.0KA 3 >> 1 V(U,N) 2 V(V,N) 3 V(W,N) -1.6KV -0.8KV 0V 1 -1.0KV -0.4KV 0.2KV 0.8KV2 -0.4KV 0.8KV 1.4KV3 >> 1 V(U4:G,0) 2 V(U5:G,0) 3 V(U6:G,0) -50V -30V -10V 10V1 -30V -10V 10V 30V2 -10V 30V 50V3 >> 1 V(U1:G,U) 2 V(U2:G,V) 3 V(U3:G,W) -50V -30V -10V 10V1 -30V -10V 10V 30V2 -10V 30V 50V3 >>
  3. 3. All Rights Reserved Copyright (C) Bee Technologies Corporation 2013 3 Time 0s 20ms V(HI) 0V 1.0KV SEL>> 1 I(RU) 2 I(RV) 3 I(RW) -1.0KA -0.7KA -0.4KA -0.1KA 0.2KA 1 -600A -300A 0A 300A 600A 2 -0.2KA 0.4KA 0.7KA 1.0KA 3 >> 1 V(U,N) 2 V(V,N) 3 V(W,N) -1.6KV -0.8KV 0V1 -1.0KV -0.4KV 0.2KV 0.8KV2 -0.4KV 0.8KV 1.4KV3 >> 1 V(U4:G,0) 2 V(U5:G,0) 3 V(U6:G,0) -50V -30V -10V 10V1 -30V -10V 10V 30V2 -10V 30V 50V3 >> 1 V(U1:G,U) 2 V(U2:G,V) 3 V(U3:G,W) -50V -30V -10V 10V1 -30V -10V 10V 30V2 -10V 30V 50V3 >>
  4. 4. All Rights Reserved Copyright (C) Bee Technologies Corporation 2013 4 VIN 600 R5 15k R14 19.88k L11 1nH 1 2 R7 0.15 HI L4 1nH 1 2 R1 15k U11 225U_6PIN 1 2 3 4 5 6 R8 0.21 L5 1nH 1 2 R9 0.13 L6 1nH 1 2 R10 0.12 L7 1nH 1 2 VP WP R11 0.15 L8 1nH 1 2 UD VD WD U1 CT300DJH060 RV 2.0125 0 RW 2.0125 N U V RU 2.0125 W - + + - E1 E 3 D1 DCT300DJH060 - + + - E2 E 3 - + + - E3 E 3 - + + - E4 E 3 - + + - E5 E 3 - + + - E6 E 3 R15 0.11 L12 10nH 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 UP 0 U2 CT300DJH060 D2 DCT300DJH060 U3 CT300DJH060 D3 DCT300DJH060 R12 0.22 L9 1nH 1 2 U4 CT300DJH060 D4 DCT300DJH060 L1 105uH 1 2 U5 CT300DJH060 D5 DCT300DJH060 R17 0.11 L14 10nH 1 2 U6 CT300DJH060 D6 DCT300DJH060 L2 105uH 1 2 R13 17.97k L10 1nH 1 2 L3 105uH 1 2 R18 0.1 L15 10nH 1 2 R2 15k R3 15k R4 15k R19 0.21 L16 10nH 1 2 R6 15k R20 0.21 L17 10nH 1 2 R21 0.21 L18 10nH 1 2
  5. 5. All Rights Reserved Copyright (C) Bee Technologies Corporation 2013 5 Time 0s 50ms 100ms 150ms 200ms 250ms 300ms 350ms 400ms 450ms 500ms V(HI) 0V 1.0KV SEL>> 1 I(RU) 2 I(RV) 3 I(RW) -1.0KA -0.7KA -0.4KA -0.1KA 0.2KA 1 -600A -300A 0A 300A 600A 2 -0.2KA 0.4KA 0.7KA 1.0KA 3 >> 1 V(U,N) 2 V(V,N) 3 V(W,N) -1.6KV -0.8KV 0V 1 -1.0KV -0.4KV 0.2KV 0.8KV2 -0.4KV 0.8KV 1.4KV3 >> 1 V(U4:G,0) 2 V(U5:G,0) 3 V(U6:G,0) -50V -30V -10V 10V1 -30V -10V 10V 30V2 -10V 30V 50V3 >> 1 V(U1:G,U) 2 V(U2:G,V) 3 V(U3:G,W) -50V -30V -10V 10V1 -30V -10V 10V 30V2 -10V 30V 50V3 >>
  6. 6. All Rights Reserved Copyright (C) Bee Technologies Corporation 2013 6 Time 0s 20ms V(HI) 0V 1.0KV 1 I(RU) 2 I(RV) 3 I(RW) -1.0KA -0.7KA -0.4KA -0.1KA 0.2KA 1 -600A -300A 0A 300A 600A 2 -0.2KA 0.4KA 0.7KA 1.0KA 3 >> 1 V(U,N) 2 V(V,N) 3 V(W,N) -1.6KV -0.8KV 0V1 -1.0KV -0.4KV 0.2KV 0.8KV2 -0.4KV 0.8KV 1.4KV3 >> 1 V(U4:G,0) 2 V(U5:G,0) 3 V(U6:G,0) -50V -30V -10V 10V1 -30V -10V 10V 30V2 -10V 30V 50V3 SEL>>SEL>> 1 V(U1:G,U) 2 V(U2:G,V) 3 V(U3:G,W) -50V -30V -10V 10V1 -30V -10V 10V 30V2 -10V 30V 50V3 >>
  7. 7. All Rights Reserved Copyright (C) Bee Technologies Corporation 2013 7 A Driv er_H Driv er_GHDriv er_INPUT_H Driv er_GND VIN 600 A1 Driv er_H Driv er_GHDriv er_INPUT_H Driv er_GND R5 15k A2 Driv er_H Driv er_GHDriv er_INPUT_H Driv er_GND R7 0.15 HI 0 VCC1 -3V L4 1nH 1 2 VCCP 0 VCC 30V VCCN R1 15k U9 Driv er_L Driv er_GDriv er_INPUT U12 Driv er_L Driv er_GDriv er_INPUT WPVPUP U13 Driv er_L Driv er_GDriv er_INPUT U11 225U_6PIN 1 2 3 4 5 6 R8 0.21 L5 1nH 1 2 R9 0.13 L6 1nH 1 2 R10 0.12 L7 1nH 1 2 U1 CT300DJH060 RV 2.0125 0 RW 2.0125 N U V RU 2.0125 W U10 GDRV UD UP VD VP WD WP UP UD VP UD VD WDWP D1 DCT300DJH060 R15 0.11 L12 10nH 1 2 0 VCC2 -2V 0 VCCPH VCC3 30V U2 CT300DJH060 D2 DCT300DJH060 VCCNH U3 CT300DJH060 D3 DCT300DJH060 U4 CT300DJH060 D4 DCT300DJH060 L1 105uH 1 2 U5 CT300DJH060 D5 DCT300DJH060 R17 0.11 L14 10nH 1 2 U6 CT300DJH060 D6 DCT300DJH060 L2 105uH 1 2 L3 105uH 1 2 R18 0.1 L15 10nH 1 2 VD R2 15k R3 15k R4 15k R19 0.21 L16 10nH 1 2 R6 15k R20 0.21 L17 10nH 1 2 R21 0.21 WD L18 10nH 1 2
  8. 8. Driver circuit high All Rights Reserved Copyright (C) Bee Technologies Corporation 2013 8 R25 7 R27 4.7 R28 7 VCCNH 0 IN+ IN- OUT+ OUT- E8 V(%IN+, %IN-) ETABLE (0,0) (5,-10) 0 U12 TPCP8402 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 0 - + + - E2 E 1 IN+ IN- OUT+ OUT- E7 V(%IN+, %IN-) ETABLE (0,0) (5,10) R22 11 U13A 7404 1 2 VCCPH R23 7.3 R26 4.7 Driv er_GH Driv er_INPUT_H R29 1u R30 1u R31 1u R32 1u - + + - E3 E 1 0 Driv er_GND
  9. 9. Driver circuit low All Rights Reserved Copyright (C) Bee Technologies Corporation 2013 9
  10. 10. All Rights Reserved Copyright (C) Bee Technologies Corporation 2013 10 Time 0s 4ms 8ms 12ms 16ms 20ms V(HI) 0V 0.5KV 1.0KV 1 I(RU) 2 I(RV) 3 I(RW) -1.0KA -0.7KA -0.4KA -0.1KA 0.2KA 1 -600A -300A 0A 300A 600A 2 -0.2KA 0.4KA 0.7KA 1.0KA 3 >> 1 V(U,N) 2 V(V,N) 3 V(W,N) -1.6KV -0.8KV 0V1 -1.0KV -0.4KV 0.2KV 0.8KV2 -0.4KV 0.8KV 1.4KV3 >> 1 V(U4:G,0) 2 V(U5:G,0) 3 V(U6:G,0) -50V -30V -10V 10V1 -30V -10V 10V 30V2 -10V 30V 50V3 >> 1 V(U1:G,U) 2 V(U2:G,V) 3 V(U3:G,W) -50V -30V -10V 10V1 -30V -10V 10V 30V2 -10V 30V 50V3 SEL>>SEL>>
  11. 11. All Rights Reserved Copyright (C) Bee Technologies Corporation 2013 11 Time 0s 100ms 200ms 300ms 400ms 500ms V(HI) 0V 0.5KV 1.0KV SEL>> 1 I(RU) 2 I(RV) 3 I(RW) -1.0KA -0.7KA -0.4KA -0.1KA 0.2KA 1 -600A -300A 0A 300A 600A 2 -0.2KA 0.4KA 0.7KA 1.0KA 3 >> 1 V(U,N) 2 V(V,N) 3 V(W,N) -1.6KV -0.8KV 0V 1 -1.0KV -0.4KV 0.2KV 0.8KV2 -0.4KV 0.8KV 1.4KV3 >> 1 V(U4:G,0) 2 V(U5:G,0) 3 V(U6:G,0) -50V -30V -10V 10V1 -30V -10V 10V 30V2 -10V 30V 50V3 >> 1 V(U1:G,U) 2 V(U2:G,V) 3 V(U3:G,W) -50V -30V -10V 10V1 -30V -10V 10V 30V2 -10V 30V 50V3 >>

