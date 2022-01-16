New hunter-biden-emails-are-a-huge-problem-for-white-house 61e427f4

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 16, 2022
New Hunter Biden emails from Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop reveal that President Joe Biden and his son are likely to share at least one bank account and pay each other's bills, an issue that raises questions about the possibility of money laundering and illegal foreign ties.

  1. 1. New Hunter Biden Emails Are A 'huge Problem' For White House
  2. 2. New Hunter Biden Emails Are A 'huge Problem' For White House New Hunter Biden Emails Are A 'huge Problem' For White House New Hunter Biden emails ‘a huge problem’ for White House New Hunter Biden emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop reveal that President Joe Biden and his son are likely to share at least one bank account and pay each other’s bills, an issue that raises questions about the possibility of money laundering and illegal foreign ties. New Hunter Biden emails between Hunter and Eric Schwerin, his business partner at consultancy Rosemont Seneca indicated that Schwerin worked on taxes for Joe, as well as of cial White House matters when Joe Biden was serving vice president.
  3. 3. New Hunter Biden Emails Are A 'huge Problem' For White House New Hunter Biden Emails Are A 'huge Problem' For White House The question putting here is why does Schwerin have a close role in the vice president’s affairs rather than government of cials in the Of ce of the Vice President? Hunter’s claim that he and his father shared the same bank account also evokes some questions about whether funds from the alleged joint account were used for Hunter’s 2018 drug and prostitution binge. According to DailyMail.com, a former federal prosecutor and expert on money laundering and criminal tax law, who spoke to them on condition of anonymity, showed that if money was indeed being transferred between President Joe Biden and his son, which could make Joe the target of the investigation. In December, Hunter Biden publicly acknowledged that he was being investigated by federal of cials about his taxes, but he omitted a lot of details. The investigation from the FBI and IRS is also said to be looking into both Hunter Biden’s foreign business ties and possible money laundering.
  4. 4. New Hunter Biden Emails Are A 'huge Problem' For White House New Hunter Biden Emails Are A 'huge Problem' For White House John Cassara, U.S. Intelligence Of cer and Treasury Special Agent and money-laundering expert, said that Joe Biden was not president, he would be in the sights of prosecutors along with his son. ‘Corruption is a predicate offense for money laundering. And besides corruption, it’s the perception of corruption. This kind of thing should not be happening. It undermines full faith in the US government. It undermines trust and our international reputation. It’s an embarrassment,’ Cassara said. Raymond Arroyo told, “The Faulkner Focus” on Wednesday that new Hunter Biden emails allegedly showing President Joe Biden and the president’s son shared bank accounts is a “huge problem” for the White House. The video was shown by Fox News.  
  5. 5. New Hunter Biden Emails Are A 'huge Problem' For White House New Hunter Biden Emails Are A 'huge Problem' For White House "It’s a huge problem. This has been going on since that laptop rst surfaced. We know there were these conjoined accounts Earlier, Raymond said that Biden’s policies were leading to ‘ruinous ends’ for the United States on ‘The Ingraham Angle’.
  6. 6. New Hunter Biden Emails Are A 'huge Problem' For White House New Hunter Biden Emails Are A 'huge Problem' For White House Key facts about new Hunter Biden emails
  7. 7. New Hunter Biden Emails Are A 'huge Problem' For White House New Hunter Biden Emails Are A 'huge Problem' For White House What do you think about new Hunter Biden emails? Nearly a year after the story about the Hunter Biden laptop caused a political storm, Politico con rmed several documents rst reported by the New York Post in the nal weeks of the presidential election. — Ben Schreckinger (@SchreckReports) NEW in Playbook this morning, from "THE BIDENS" book out today: Evidence that at least some of the alleged Hunter Biden laptop material is genuinehttps://t.co/RHm4b2mHF9 September 21, 2021 Politico Playbook issued a report from reporter Ben Schreckinger’s new book “The Bidens,” which delved deep into the emails that appeared in the explosive report that was eventually suppressed by Big Tech. Here are two important emails that were allegedly taken from Hunter Biden’s laptop last year, according to The Bidens.  A 2015 email from a Ukrainian businessman Vadym Pozharsky thanking Hunter Biden for “giving the opportunity to meet your father and spend [sic] some time together” is real, according to one person who had independent access to Hunter’s email. Pozharsky used to serve as an adviser to Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian natural gas company, whose board Hunter Biden sat while Joe Biden was vice president.
  8. 8. New Hunter Biden Emails Are A 'huge Problem' For White House New Hunter Biden Emails Are A 'huge Problem' For White House A second email from 2017 allegedly outlining a deal between the Bidens and a no w-defunct Chinese energy company is also genuine, the person said. That email, sent by Biden’s business partner, James Gillar, had the line  “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for a big man?” which Tony Bobulinski – Hunter Biden’s former business partner and a recipient of the email – mentioned Hunter getting a 10% stake in the deal for Joe Biden.
  9. 9. New Hunter Biden Emails Are A 'huge Problem' For White House New Hunter Biden Emails Are A 'huge Problem' For White House Tony Bobulinski said he didn’t believe Joe Biden’s previous claim that Democrats and Hunter did not talk about Hunter’s business. He said that “The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist controlled China.”
  10. 10. New Hunter Biden Emails Are A 'huge Problem' For White House New Hunter Biden Emails Are A 'huge Problem' For White House “I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen rsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line,” Bobulinski stated. Both emails were rst reported by the New York Post, which purportedly recovered them from a laptop that Hunter dropped off at a repair shop in Biden’s home state of Delaware in April 2019. Shrreckinger’s source remembered seeing both emails but was unable to compare the text leaked to the Post with the original emails. Two people contacted by Hunter Biden said other emails from the leaked les matched a cache of emails released by a Swedish government agency. While federal prosecutors are investigating Hunter Biden’s taxes and international business dealings, the president’s son is lying in a Los Angeles home, consulting with lawyers and concentrating on his new artistic career. Hunter is currently trying to sell paintings at galleries operated by art dealer Georges Bergès. The White House has accepted an agreement under which buyers will remain anonymous. But the prices of the paintings are really high, even some paintings cost as much as $500,000, which have surprised everyone. 
  11. 11. New Hunter Biden Emails Are A 'huge Problem' For White House New Hunter Biden Emails Are A 'huge Problem' For White House Former Of ce of Government Ethics head Walter Shaub wondered and shared his thoughts about the president’s son on Law & Crime’s Objections podcast in August that “There is simply no way an artist who has never even juried into a community center art fair is going to suddenly show up in New York selling art for half a million a pop.”  Was President Biden truly not involved in his son’s business dealings? Were new Hunter Biden emails real? Though President Joe Biden claimed that he never interfered in his son’s business dealings, was it reliable? Though there is no evidence that Joe Biden intentionally creates favorable conditions for his son. However, many questions have been raised about potential con icts of interest. If new Hunter Biden emails are real and the father and son truly launder money, which could disappoint many Americans.
  12. 12. New Hunter Biden Emails Are A 'huge Problem' For White House New Hunter Biden Emails Are A 'huge Problem' For White House Many people still believe Hunter had “cashed in” thanks to his father’s position and their thoughts might be true. That’s why they nd it hard to believe the president, especially after the withdrawal of the U.S troops from Afghanistan leading to chaotic scenes, Covid-19 mandates, his lies many times, and his policies. A wave of Biden is getting bigger and the “Fuck Joe Biden” chant becomes popular in sporting events and other situations in life. Many products such as sell like hot cakes on the market. Here are some notable ones: anti-Biden shirts What do you think about new Hunter Biden emails? Do you believe that Democrats cover up everything for Joe Biden and his son? If you assume that Biden was involved in Hunter’s business dealings and new Hunter Biden emails were real, free free to let us know in the comment section below.

