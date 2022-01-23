Lauren boebert-calls-to-imeach-biden

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert committed another embarrassing blunder while trying to call for the impeachment of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The GOP Congresswoman issued a press release calling for Biden’s removal, but an embarrassing typo in her initial announcement draws people’s attention. The Colorado Republican’s announcement was “IMEACH BIDEN” instead of “Impeach Biden”.



"T-shirt at low price – where you can shop your favorite T-shirt on a small budget with the highest satisfaction. Email: support@tshirtatlowprice.com Phone: +1 (231) 930-3999 Website: https://tshirtatlowprice.com/ Address:3501 Jack Northrop Ave, Suite #AUP208 Hawthorne, CA, 90250, United States."