Lauren boebert-calls-to-imeach-biden

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert committed another embarrassing blunder while trying to call for the impeachment of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The GOP Congresswoman issued a press release calling for Biden’s removal, but an embarrassing typo in her initial announcement draws people’s attention. The Colorado Republican’s announcement was “IMEACH BIDEN” instead of “Impeach Biden”.
