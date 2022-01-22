[HOT TREND] Defund Politicians Shirt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Business

The t-shirt is showing the statement of thousands of people in the US, UK, those who support the movement to defund the politicians. Because we believe that there are parts of the budget that are not essential for public safety!

How are they getting paid more than our workers, teachers, doctors, nurses, engineers, scientists, etc when all they do is tweet and do…nothing.

https://tshirtatlowprice.com/products/defund-politicians-shirt/
#tshirtatlowprice #defundpoliticiansshirt
Email: support@tshirtatlowprice.com
Phone: +1 (231) 930-3999
Address:3501 Jack Northrop Ave, Suite Hawthorne, CA, 90250, United States

  1. 1. Defund Politicians Shirt Defund the politicians. Here’s what it means? We’ve been familiar with the slogan “defund the police”. As you might know, the phrase “Defund the police” originated from Black Lives Matter protests across America and nationwide protests demanding reform following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others at the hands of police.  Basically, “defund the police” means reallocating money from the policing to other agencies funded by the local municipalities. Instead of funding police, a large portion of the city’s budget is invested in communities, particularly marginalized communities, where a lot of policing happens. However, it’s totally a new term when talking about “defund politicians”. What is “defund the politicians”?
  2. 2. Defund Politicians Shirt Defundmeans prevent from continuingtoreceive funds. So, defundpoliticians means toadvocate divestingfunds from the government andreallocatingthem to non-governmental organizations such as social services, youth services, housing, education, healthcare, andothercommunity resources. Defund the politicians means alot to many people!  The slogan is a strongstatement about the desire of transforminganddealingwith issues in oursociety when they have nohope with the policies from the Government, Democrats, orRepublicans! When it comes topolitics, there are various issues that people want todiscuss and showtheiropinions about. Politics are complicatedandmacrobecause it’s involvedin activities associatedwith the governance of a country oranotherarea, orit is relatedtoactivities of governments concerningthe political relations between countries. Whetherpeople are happy andsatisfiedwith the present Political institutions ornot? People – whocare about politics andpolitical issues, often care about Politicians who often promise tosolve all a country’s problems at a stroke. However, underthe control of multiple political parties, twoof them are Republicans andDemocrats, people still have toface upwith a lot of social issues happeningday by day, toname but a few: racism, riot, refugee, migrants, etc. Whenwe need the politicians’ action, where are they? It’s true that the reputation of politicians is very poor. Tobe fair, this is largely their own fault but not all politicians are like this. Politicians set a badpolicy. They’re terrible people. They’re weak andunsuitedtoleadourcountry. 
  3. 3. Defund Politicians Shirt The most outstanding and latest example is President Joe Biden. His withdrawal of U.S troops in Afghanistan left a terrible result. 13 American soldiers were killed and injured dozens of others in a suicide attack on August 26, and many American civilians were left in Afghanistan. They strived to flee the country hopelessly. Not to mention that a lot of equipment including 73 US military aircraft, and approximately U.S. military 100 vehicles were left for the Taliban.  Biden’s failure in Afghanistan makes America look both faithless and stupid in the eyes of other countries. Where are politicians? They’re not ashamed at all for the death of American soldiers in Afghanistan, because they’ve forgotten how to be. Politicians always cast blame or meander toward an excuse for their mistakes. Moreover, Biden’s disastrous border policy has made a bad situation on the border and affected Americans directly. The policy has turned America to be a place offering free food, free shelter, and free medical care for those who illegally enter America. There is no longer “America First”. Now, it’s “America Last”.  Joe Biden is redirecting tax dollars to the benefit of illegal immigrants while American citizens, particularly military veterans, cannot get the medical and psychological services they need and have earned. Why did politicians not fight for the benefit of Americans?  Whatdidpoliticiansandpoliticalpartiesdoincombatingracism?  George Floyd’s death at the hands of police shows that long-standing racial inequity in every aspect of American life. Politicians claim to combat systemic racism. But there are a lot of racism cases happening daily in the U.S. 
  4. 4. Defund Politicians Shirt Do you remember the last words of George Floyd? “I can’t breathe”. That sounds heartbroken. These words were uttered six years earlier before he was choked to death by another white police officer in New York City in 2020.  The profound racial and ethnic inequalities that exist today are a direct result of structural racism: historical and contemporary policies, practices, and norms create and perpetuate white supremacy. We need to reform the political system substantially in order to save it. If we do not, the system itself is in danger of collapse and something very terrible may happen! Whatdidpeoplesayaboutpoliticians?  “Look what they’ve done with Social Security, the dumb attempts at a national health bill, the arrogance of Big Pharma, the regulations forcing banks to make balloon loans to people who were bound to fail to make, the recent stupid wars we kill our young in, our infrastructure, the wasted spending of our tax dollars, Our national debt, and on and on. If this isn’t a good enough reason for calling many politicians useless, I don’t know what is!” “Democratic…. Chuck Schumer! He is as fake as fake gets. His care of an issue waxes and wanes like the breeze. His words are gobs of sticky gooey nothingness. He has been on the losing side way too many times.” “Probably your local mayor, or your state representatives. These guys only count voters to stay in office, and seldom do anything really helpful or bold.” Defund Politicians T-Shirt Recall, impeach, defund – That’s the expression we spend for the politicians, the Government.
  5. 5. Defund Politicians Shirt The t-shirt is showing the statement of thousands of people in the US, UK, those who support the movement to defund the politicians. Because we believe that there are parts of the budget that are not essential for public safety! How are they getting paid more than our workers, teachers, doctors, nurses, engineers, scientists, etc when all they do is tweet and do…nothing. Their words “speak louder” than actions. The chaos in Afghanistan? The crisis in borders? The refugee settlement? The racism? What did they do for us? Nothing! With just a simple word “DEFUND POLITICIANS” can say it all. And we do understand its powerful meaning! Buy Now Defund Politicians Shirt Only $15.99 If you don’t trust the government, politicians, democrats, or republicans, this patriotic design is for you! Show off your opinion and rebuild the Political institutions! If you’re not sure where to buy a Defund Politicians T-Shirt, check it out here. Here, the  Defund Politicians T Shirt costs only $15.99. You can rest assured that you won’t bust your bank while showing your opinion and looking stylish. The shirt is made of 100% high-quality cotton, it gives softness and breathability to the wearer. It is moisture-wicking, super soft, and body odor-fighting that you won’t take off.  Aside from the stellar quality and fit, you can express your opinion about politics. The shirt reads, “Defund politicians”. It’s a powerful political statement to share your thoughts that you don’t believe in the government, politicians, or any political party.   Also, there are 9 available colors and various styles including tank tops, sweatshirts, hoodies, V-neck, or racerback tanks to choose from. 
  6. 6. Defund Politicians Shirt Now, Defund the Politicians #DefundThePoliticians with the Defund politicians T- Shirt here. Shop for your friends and family if they also feel the same way! You may also love: Impeach 46 Shirt Impeach Biden

