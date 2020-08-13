English Language Techniques

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MFSPEB3 Satire Presented by David Robinson
Introduction Satire is a subsection of the field of grammar in English studies. Satire is something that we encounter on a...
Definition (from M.H. Abrams) Satire can be described as the literary art of diminishing or derogating a subject by making...
A comment on the definition Satire is the use of written, spoken, or visual media to mock topics or individuals who are wo...
The next slides address two different types of satire. The next slides address Horatian and Juvenalian satire. These autho...
Types of Satire • Horatian (from Horace, a Roman who lived 65 – 8 BC) This satire is playful and witty; • Juvenalian (from...
Horation Satire Examples • Gilbert and Sullivan operas • The Simpsons • Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn Th...
Juvenalian Satire Examples • George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty Four • Anthony Burgess’s A Clockwork Orange • Jonathan Swift’...
International Examples: • Punch Magazine (no longer published – was a British magazine) • Private Eye – A British magazine...
South African Examples • Zapiro – a cartoonist, known for his political commentary • Madam and Eve – a cartoon • Loyiso Go...
Teaching Methodology • Students are not always aware of the points of reference, so these need to be established. Backgrou...
A Minor Problem • Many satirical texts are located within a social context that is shifting. The relevance of such a text ...
The next several slides include examples of satire • The first slide is a front cover of Private Eye, a British magazine. ...
From Private Eye
The next slide is about a movie… • The poster for Jaws, from 1975, is one of the most famous movie posters ever created. •...
From Mad Magazine
Important point to note: For satire to work it is necessary to have the points of reference. If the viewer had no knowledg...
The next example: This cartoon is very complex. It requires several points of reference. First point: There is a need to k...
Zapiro
Visual clues There are many visual clues in the cartoon. The first and last images have the Union Buildings as part of the...
Complexity… To analyse a cartoon correctly there is a need to know the issues of the time, who the people are in the pictu...
The next cartoon is from the series Madam and Eve • Think about the title – Madam and Eve. It is a pun (play on words) of ...
More on Madam and Eve • In this example the Madam is shown to reject the idea of tokoloshes. She is mocking of the idea of...
Madam and Eve
Conclusion In these slide we have explored the way in which satire works in our society. It must be noted that satire is f...
