ELECTORAL POLITICS CLASS-NINE ‘SOCIAL’
WHY ELECTION?  1982- 1987 congress party ruled over Haryana.  1987-Next State assembly election in Haryana.  Chaudhary ...
WHY DO WE NEED ELECTION?  To choose people’s representative  Representative to take a proper decision on all matters.  ...
WHAT MAKES AN ELECTION DEMOCRATIC?  Everyone should able to choose through voting right.  Needs parties and candidates t...
Home Work Questions 1. What do you understand by the term election? 2. Why do we have representative government in most de...
Is it good to have political competition? ?
Merits of Election  Political leaders know what is good for the people  Try and Improve the knowledge and character of p...
Demerits of the Election  Creates a sense of disunity and factionalism in every locality.  Political leaders often accus...
What is our system of election?  Election held every after five years for Lok- Sabha and Vidhan Sabha  After the term re...
Election  General Election:- Election held in all constituencies at the same time, day or within few days.  By Election:...
Electoral Constituencies:- An area based system of electing representative.  the voter can elect on representative.
Electoral Constituencies of India Lok Sabha: At Central Level  543 Constituencies  Election for MP ( Member of Parliame...
At State Level  State is divided into constituencies  Election for MLA ( Member of Legislative Assembly)
At Local Level  The Village or Town is divided into wards.  Election for Panchayat and Municipal Committee
Gurbarga Lok Sabha Constituency
Reserve Constituencies  In Democratic Country like India  Every citizen has right to elect his/her representative  Ever...
Need of Reserve Constituencies  Some weaker section may not get chance to elect in MP and MLA  They may not be having re...
Reserve Seats  SC : 79 seats in Lok Sabha  ST : 41 seats in Lok Sabha  OBC: Reserve seats in local and district bodies
Lok Sabha Constituencies PAGE ---63 MAP
Voter List  After deciding constituencies,  Now have to decide who can and who cannot vote.  Electoral List or Voter Li...
Right to Vote  Universal Adult Franchise  One person, one vote, one value is there  No one should denied the right to v...
Right to Vote Denied  Person having criminal record  Unsent Mind
Government responsibilities  To get name of eligible voters  Add the name of a person attain voting age to the voters’ l...
Nomination of Candidates  no restriction on anyone to contest election.  Voter can also as candidate in election.  mini...
Rules for the Nomination of Candidate  Person wishes to contest election should do the following: 1. Fill up the nominee ...
Election Campaign https://www.youtube.com/watch?v= NU-XFYixnGk
Election Campaign- Why and When  Purpose of election is to give people chance to choose their leader  To have free and o...
During campaign  Candidates contact their voters  Leaders address election meetings  Mobilize their supporters  Party ...
Party’s Slogans  To attract the voters. They give big issue or slogans  E.g.:Parties Slogan  Congress Party 1971– Garib...
law for free and fair electionn  According to election law, no party or candidate can  Bribe and threaten voters are not...
Code of Conduct  It is Set of rules and guidance for the parties and its candidates
Election Day and Venue  Day :- The day when voters vote.  Venue :- Polling booth situated in local schools and governmen...
To cast vote one should have Photo Identity Card Put a mark on finger
Early time voting Present day voting Ballot Paper Electronic Voting Machine
After Polling  EVM are sealed and taken to a secure place  Opened after a few days on a fixed date  Counting is done in...
What makes elections in India democratic?
Unfair Practice in Election  Inclusion of false names  Misuse of government facilities by ruling party.  Excessive use ...
Election Commission  He has the power to conduct Elections.  Ruling party or the government cannot pressurize election c...
Power of Election Commission  Takes decision of every aspects of election.  Punishes if violates code of conducts.  Giv...
Popular Participant  Voter Turnout:- People’s participation in election is measured by voter turnout figures.  It is sho...
 Most voters are poor, underprivileged and illiterate in India where as in America, costs of the voters are rich and the ...
Acceptance of Election Outcome  Fair Election.  Ruling parties always lose election (centre and state)  Half of MP and ...
Challenges of Free and Fair Election  Big parties and candidates enjoy unfair advantages over smaller parties.  A candid...
THANK YOU
