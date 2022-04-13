Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 13, 2022
Trutech Products (https://www.transformermanufacturersinpune.com/) is one of the Transformer Manufacturers in Mumbai. Trutech Products owns the best industry experience and well-aware of the need of today’s society. Our transformers are highly demanded in commercial as well as industrial sectors. Being the most progressive Transformer Manufacturers in India, we make sure to perform all the quality, safety and standard tests before sending it for the shipment.

Trutech Products (https://www.transformermanufacturersinpune.com/) is one of the Transformer Manufacturers in Mumbai. Trutech Products owns the best industry experience and well-aware of the need of today's society. Our transformers are highly demanded in commercial as well as industrial sectors. Being the most progressive Transformer Manufacturers in India, we make sure to perform all the quality, safety and standard tests before sending it for the shipment.

Trutech Products

  1. 1. Transformer Manufacturers, Suppliers, & Exporters
  2. 2. Trutech Products is a Transformer Manufacturer in Pune Known Transformer Manufacturers in Mumbai. Suppliers Exporters offer Transformer in Pune, Mumbai, India. Trutech Products owns the vast industry experience and well-aware of the need of today’s society. We are engaged in designing and manufacturing a wide range of transformers including Control, Step-down, Three-phase, Isolation, Special Purpose, Auto Transformer, etc.
  3. 3. Our models are distinguished from one another in size, shape and volt rating to work on different applications and industries. Backed by a talented and experienced team of engineers, we have always delivered up-to-the mark solution to our clients that fit into their budget and deliver them guaranteed results. Being the most progressive Transformer Manufacturers in India, we make sure to perform all the quality tests before performing all the safety and standard test before sending it for the shipment. Our transformers are highly demanded in commercial as well as industrial sectors. If you want the same or look for some more details, be in touch with our customer executives that answer all your queries and guide you the right solution that matches your requirements.
  4. 4. We have established our name among the leading Transformer Manufacturers in Mumbai. We always stay in touch with our clients and work on their constant feedbacks to improve our products. This dedication to always deliver the combination of value and functionality has helped us to gain a great number of esteemed clients. We have the capability of meeting the changing demands of the industry or even exceeding it. Don’t wait to place your order with us. Trutech Products has been providing transformers and other related products to the clients belonging in and outside of India for more than two decades. Renowned as an illustrious Control Transformers Manufacturer in India, we are backed by expert technocrats and futuristic technologies.
  5. 5. • Control Transformer • Step Down Transformer • Isolation Transformer • Rectifier Transformer • Auto Transformer • Special Purpose Transformer
  6. 6. • Three Phase Transformer • Wire Wound Resistors • Dynamic Braking Resistor • Resistive Load Bank • Inductive Load Bank
  7. 7. TRUTECH PRODUCTS +91-9823081484 Office- 12, Soba Market, 463 / 464, Budhwar Peth, Pune – 411 002 , Maharashtra, India trutech@rediffmail.com www.transformermanufacturersinpune.com CONTACT US
  8. 8. THANK YOU Follow us on

