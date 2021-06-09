Successfully reported this slideshow.
Edible Insects Market Analysis
Table of Contents 1. Research Objectives and Assumptions 2. Market Overview 3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends An...
Report Highlights  Edible insects are consumed across various regions as they are rich in various nutrients such as amino...
Report Highlights  The global edible insects market is projected to surpass US$ 850 million by the end of 2027, in terms ...
Report Highlights  Restraints & Challenges- • Human consumption of edible insects is limited to certain regions since it ...
About coherentmarketinsights.com  Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization fo...
Edibal insect market

Edible insects are consumed across various regions as they are rich in various nutrients such as amino acids and essential minerals. Wasps, ants, bees, beetles, scale insects, cockroaches, flies, termites, crickets, and grasshoppers are some edible insects. They are also used across the aquaculture and poultry industries. Edible insects are roasted and dried to produced various low-calorie and nutritious food and beverage products.

  Table of Contents 1. Research Objectives and Assumptions 2. Market Overview 3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis 4. Global Edible Insects Market , By Type , 2017-2027 (US$ Billion) 5. Global Edible Insects Market , By Region, 2017-2027 (US$ Billion) 6. Competitive Landscape 7. Section
  Edible insects are consumed across various regions as they are rich in various nutrients such as amino acids and essential minerals. Wasps, ants, bees, beetles, scale insects, cockroaches, flies, termites, crickets, and grasshoppers are some edible insects. They are also used across the aquaculture and poultry industries  Prominent Regions- 1. Africa 2. Latin America 3. North America 4. Middle East 5. Europe 6. Asia Pacific
  The global edible insects market is projected to surpass US$ 850 million by the end of 2027, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2020 to 2027).  Key players operating in the global edible insects market are Thailand Unique, Kreca, Nordic Insect Economy Ltd., Entomo Farms, Enviro Flight,LLC, Proti-Farm, Exo Inc., Entotech, Deli Bugs Ltd., and Eat Grub Ltd.
  Restraints & Challenges- • Human consumption of edible insects is limited to certain regions since it is considered as a taboo. • Lack of a legal blueprint for the consumption of edible insects coupled with the lack of distribution channel  Growth Drivers- •The growing use of edible insects as a coloring agent across various food products •Increasing demand for mixed insect's packs that entails various edible insects
