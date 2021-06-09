Edibal insect market

Edible insects are consumed across various regions as they are rich in various nutrients such as amino acids and essential minerals. Wasps, ants, bees, beetles, scale insects, cockroaches, flies, termites, crickets, and grasshoppers are some edible insects. They are also used across the aquaculture and poultry industries. Edible insects are roasted and dried to produced various low-calorie and nutritious food and beverage products.