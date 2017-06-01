Chào mừng Author: Nguyễn Trường Giang Email: giangnt2001@gmail.com – Http://giangnt.pe.hu/
Định nghĩa Webcast là phần mềm truyền thông dùng để phân phối nội dung truyền thông (âm thanh, hình ảnh, webcam – camera –...
Xu hướng và đối tượng áp dụng Hội họp, giao ban trực tuyến Giảng dạy, đào tạo Tập huấn trực tuyến Hội thảo, hội nghị trực ...
Phần mềm máy chủ Webcast Adobe Flash Media Server, Amazon S3 & Amazon Cloudfront haXeVideo RealNetworks' Helix Universal S...
Các ứng dụng nổi bật ➲ Twitch.tv ➲ Livestream ➲ BlogTV ➲ DaCast ➲ Evntlive ➲ Justin.tv ➲ Streamup ➲ TikiLIVE ➲ Tinychat ➲ ...
Nổi bật của Webcast ➲Tổ chức nhiều cuộc họp song song cùng lúc ➲Thay đổi giao diện của phần mềm ➲Tắt hình ảnh, âm thanh củ...
Khách hàng đã sử dụng ➲ Hội thảo – Hội nghị ➲ Phòng mổ Bệnh viện ➲ Giáo dục – đào tạo – Huấn luyện ➲ Thể dục – Thể thao ➲ ...
Hội thảo tại Sheraton với 3 điểm cầu: Đà Nẵng, Sài Gòn, Hà Nội
Hội thảo tại Sheraton với 4 điểm cầu: Cần Thơ, Đà Nẵng, Sài Gòn, Hà Nội
Hội thảo tại Sheraton với 3 điểm cầu: Sài Gòn, Hà Nội, Hạ Long
Hội thảo tại Sheraton với 4 điểm cầu: Sài Gòn, Hà Nội, Huế, Cần Thơ
Sự kiện của Adidas tại Nhà Văn Hóa Thanh Niên trên 4000 người xem trực tuyến
Truyền trực tiếp từ Phòng Mổ, Bệnh Viện Phạm Ngọc Thạch hơn 3000 người xem trực tuyến
Hội thảo tại Bệnh viện Phạm Ngọc Thạch, với 3 điểm cầu
Workshop tại Bệnh viện Phạm Ngọc Thạch
Hội thảo tại Quảng Ninh về Loãng Xương, 3 điểm cầu: Hà Nội, Quảng Ninh, Sài Gòn
Hội thảo tại Bệnh Viện, điểm cầu trong và ngoài nước
Truyền hình trực tiếp đám cưới tại Vũng Tàu
Truyền hình Trực tiếp về chia sẻ nhân điện tại Vĩnh Long
Hội thảo tại Quảng Ninh
Nhà Thờ Thái Bình, Phòng Mổ, Hội Quán, Nhà Thờ Tân Sa Châu
Sự kiện do VCCI tại Châu Âu, Hội Cây Cảnh Đồng Nai, ….
Cảm ơn Author: Nguyễn Trường Giang Email: giangnt2001@gmail.com Blog: http://giangnt.pe.hu/ Webcast Vietnam: http://webcas...
Gioi thieu webcast vietnam 06.2017
Gioi thieu webcast vietnam 06.2017
Gioi thieu webcast vietnam 06.2017
Gioi thieu webcast vietnam 06.2017
Gioi thieu webcast vietnam 06.2017
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Gioi thieu webcast vietnam 06.2017

12 views

Published on

Giới thiệu Webcast Vietnam - Tháng 06.2017

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
12
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Gioi thieu webcast vietnam 06.2017

  1. 1. Chào mừng Author: Nguyễn Trường Giang Email: giangnt2001@gmail.com – Http://giangnt.pe.hu/
  2. 2. Định nghĩa Webcast là phần mềm truyền thông dùng để phân phối nội dung truyền thông (âm thanh, hình ảnh, webcam – camera – handycam – đầu băng đĩa – tivi – điện thoại – màn hình máy tính,..) lên internet tại một hoặc nhiều điểm cầu khác nhau; cùng một thời điểm, các điểm cầu khác có thể nghe/xem được cùng một lúc.
  3. 3. Xu hướng và đối tượng áp dụng Hội họp, giao ban trực tuyến Giảng dạy, đào tạo Tập huấn trực tuyến Hội thảo, hội nghị trực tuyến Truyền trực tuyến đám cưới, khai trương,.. Giám sát từ xa Tivi trực tuyến Quảng cáo – giới thiệu sản phẩm – bán hàng trực tuyến
  4. 4. Phần mềm máy chủ Webcast Adobe Flash Media Server, Amazon S3 & Amazon Cloudfront haXeVideo RealNetworks' Helix Universal Server Red5 Media Server Erlyvideo Unreal Media Server Wowza Streaming Engine WebORB Integration Server FreeSWITCH Nginx with RTMP Module TalkViewer (Viet Nam)
  5. 5. Các ứng dụng nổi bật ➲ Twitch.tv ➲ Livestream ➲ BlogTV ➲ DaCast ➲ Evntlive ➲ Justin.tv ➲ Streamup ➲ TikiLIVE ➲ Tinychat ➲ Ustream ➲ Vokle
  6. 6. Nổi bật của Webcast ➲Tổ chức nhiều cuộc họp song song cùng lúc ➲Thay đổi giao diện của phần mềm ➲Tắt hình ảnh, âm thanh của một điểm họp ➲Mời một điểm cầu ra khỏi phòng họp ➲Trình chiếu tài liệu ➲Chia sẻ màn hình desktop ➲Ghi hình nội dung cuộc họp ➲Chia sẻ tập tin ➲Ghi chú - Bảng vẽ minh họa ➲Trao đổi trực tuyến (chat) Broadcast – Hội nghị truyền hình của Polycom, Sony, LifeSize.. không có, hạn chế
  7. 7. Khách hàng đã sử dụng ➲ Hội thảo – Hội nghị ➲ Phòng mổ Bệnh viện ➲ Giáo dục – đào tạo – Huấn luyện ➲ Thể dục – Thể thao ➲ Đám cưới ➲ Nhà thờ ➲ Hội chợ – Triển lãm
  8. 8. Hội thảo tại Sheraton với 3 điểm cầu: Đà Nẵng, Sài Gòn, Hà Nội
  9. 9. Hội thảo tại Sheraton với 4 điểm cầu: Cần Thơ, Đà Nẵng, Sài Gòn, Hà Nội
  10. 10. Hội thảo tại Sheraton với 3 điểm cầu: Sài Gòn, Hà Nội, Hạ Long
  11. 11. Hội thảo tại Sheraton với 4 điểm cầu: Sài Gòn, Hà Nội, Huế, Cần Thơ
  12. 12. Sự kiện của Adidas tại Nhà Văn Hóa Thanh Niên trên 4000 người xem trực tuyến
  13. 13. Truyền trực tiếp từ Phòng Mổ, Bệnh Viện Phạm Ngọc Thạch hơn 3000 người xem trực tuyến
  14. 14. Hội thảo tại Bệnh viện Phạm Ngọc Thạch, với 3 điểm cầu
  15. 15. Workshop tại Bệnh viện Phạm Ngọc Thạch
  16. 16. Hội thảo tại Quảng Ninh về Loãng Xương, 3 điểm cầu: Hà Nội, Quảng Ninh, Sài Gòn
  17. 17. Hội thảo tại Bệnh Viện, điểm cầu trong và ngoài nước
  18. 18. Truyền hình trực tiếp đám cưới tại Vũng Tàu
  19. 19. Truyền hình Trực tiếp về chia sẻ nhân điện tại Vĩnh Long
  20. 20. Hội thảo tại Quảng Ninh
  21. 21. Nhà Thờ Thái Bình, Phòng Mổ, Hội Quán, Nhà Thờ Tân Sa Châu
  22. 22. Sự kiện do VCCI tại Châu Âu, Hội Cây Cảnh Đồng Nai, ….
  23. 23. Cảm ơn Author: Nguyễn Trường Giang Email: giangnt2001@gmail.com Blog: http://giangnt.pe.hu/ Webcast Vietnam: http://webcast.besaba.com

×