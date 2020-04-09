Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HOW TO MIGRATE DATA https://trujay.com/migrations/pipelinedeals/
In today’s day and age, it is almost impossible to run a successful business without CRM systems. Why? CRMs can store enor...
Try out your solution Analyze and filter your records Secure the information Notify your employees Pre-Data Migration Chec...
Visit Trujay’s Self-Service Wizard. Select the needed CRM platform type from the drop-down menu. Provide all required cred...
How to Migrate from SuiteCRM to PipelineDeals Confirm your email address to receive a notification about the sample and re...
Click “Free Sample Migration” to launch. For first-timers, data fields will be mapped automatically using the most common ...
How to Migrate from SuiteCRM to PipelineDeals Evaluate your sample results. If you are satisfied, click “Start Full Migrat...
Objects selection: Choose what you want to migrate before and/or after you’ve generated sample results. How to Migrate fro...
Fields Mapping: Review and change (if needed) existing mapping according to your business requirements. How to Migrate fro...
Records are in their correct place Relations are properly restored Filters are modified for reporting Workflow rules are c...
Final Notes Join hundreds of Trujay’s happy customers and migrate from Pipedrive to HubSpot today! Start with our free sam...
Stay connected with us! @TrujayCompany @TrujayCompany @TrujayCompany @TrujayCompany WWW.TRUJAY.COM
MOVE YOUR CRM NOW- IT'S NEVER BEEN EASIER! https://trujay.com/migrations/pipelinedeals/
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Migrate from SuiteCRM to PipelineDeals

26 views

Published on

To make the migration process from SuiteCRM to PipelineDeals easier, try out Trujay service

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Migrate from SuiteCRM to PipelineDeals

  1. 1. HOW TO MIGRATE DATA https://trujay.com/migrations/pipelinedeals/
  2. 2. In today’s day and age, it is almost impossible to run a successful business without CRM systems. Why? CRMs can store enormous amounts of information, meet clients’ needs, and support the work efforts of different departments. In this presentation, we’ll explore the benefits and how-to’s of hassle-free  migration with the help of Trujay. Let’s dive in!
  3. 3. Try out your solution Analyze and filter your records Secure the information Notify your employees Pre-Data Migration Checklist
  4. 4. Visit Trujay’s Self-Service Wizard. Select the needed CRM platform type from the drop-down menu. Provide all required credentials. Click the “TEST CONNECTION” button. How to Migrate from SuiteCRM to PipelineDeals
  5. 5. How to Migrate from SuiteCRM to PipelineDeals Confirm your email address to receive a notification about the sample and result file.
  6. 6. Click “Free Sample Migration” to launch. For first-timers, data fields will be mapped automatically using the most common logic. If you’d like to map fields on your own, click “Fields Mapping.” How to Migrate from SuiteCRM to PipelineDeals
  7. 7. How to Migrate from SuiteCRM to PipelineDeals Evaluate your sample results. If you are satisfied, click “Start Full Migration.” Should you decide to modify your fields, click “Change Fields Mapping." You can rerun the sample as many times as you need at no cost.
  8. 8. Objects selection: Choose what you want to migrate before and/or after you’ve generated sample results. How to Migrate from SuiteCRM to PipelineDeals
  9. 9. Fields Mapping: Review and change (if needed) existing mapping according to your business requirements. How to Migrate from SuiteCRM to PipelineDeals
  10. 10. Records are in their correct place Relations are properly restored Filters are modified for reporting Workflow rules are created and personalized Post-Migration Checklist
  11. 11. Final Notes Join hundreds of Trujay’s happy customers and migrate from Pipedrive to HubSpot today! Start with our free sample migration or our estimated price tool. If you still want to learn more information regarding the process of data switch, please feel free to contact our experts for useful insights!
  12. 12. Stay connected with us! @TrujayCompany @TrujayCompany @TrujayCompany @TrujayCompany WWW.TRUJAY.COM
  13. 13. MOVE YOUR CRM NOW- IT'S NEVER BEEN EASIER! https://trujay.com/migrations/pipelinedeals/

×