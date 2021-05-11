Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SUICIDE PREVENTION IN THE WORKPLACE YOU HAVE TO TALK ABOUT IT!
QUICK CHECK-IN
Presenter Introduction • Presenter Details and Brief Background (how do you connect to the material)
GROUND RULES & OBJECTIVES  Thank You for having the courage to be here today! This is a tough subject to talk about.  Wh...
MENTAL WELLNESS CONCERNS “SUICIDE IS NOT A REMEDY.” – JAMES A. GARFIELD
WORK AND EXTERNAL PRESSURES  ECONOMY/MARKET CONCERNS  FINANCES AND INVESTMENTS  BUSINESS IMPACTS  CHANGE IN THE WAY WO...
SOCIAL ISSUES  SOCIAL INEQUALITY AND PREJUDICE  LAW ENFORCEMENT AND POC  GUN CONTROL  MASS SHOOTINGS  UNCERTAINTY/WHA...
MENTAL HEALTH  ADDED STRESS  MENTAL AND PHYSICAL MANIFESTATIONS  LONLINESS/ISOLATION  AGRESSION/ANGER  ACTING OUT/REB...
NATIONAL SUICIDE STATISTICS  12 Million Americans have serious thoughts of suicide  The rate of suicide is highest in mi...
US SUICIDE STATISTICS - 2018 0.99 14.46 17.55 18.22 20.04 20.2 16.31 18.71 19.07 Less than 15 15-24 Years 25-34 Years 35-4...
US SUICIDE STATISTICS - 2016 CONSTRUCTION MANUFACTURING TRANSPORTATION/WAREHOUSING UTILITIES ADMIN & WASTE MANAGEMENT PROF...
SUICIDE PREVENTION STRATEGIES “The bravest thing I ever did was continuing my life when I wanted to die.” – Juliette Lewis
THOMAS JOINER - MODEL OF SUICIDE RISK Perceived Burdensomeness Acquired Capacity for Suicide Thwarted Belongingness  Perc...
RISK FACTORS  Mental disorders, particularly mood disorders; schizophrenia, anxiety disorders, and certain personality di...
WARNING SIGNS  Talking about wanting to die or to kill themselves  Looking for a way to kill themselves, like searching ...
WE HAVE TO START TALKING ABOUT SUICIDE PREVENTION AND MENTAL WELLNESS IF WE WANT TO SEE CHANGE
START THE CONVERSATION  I’ve noticed _____ (list specific concerning behaviors), and I an concerned.  Are you thinking o...
SUICIDE PREVENTION MATTERS! • Anyone can help • Be Direct • People Impacted By Suicide Shouldn’t Be Invisible
ACTION ITEMS  Observe and Be Aware of Abnormal Behaviors  Assess Company Culture  Review Company Programs and Policies ...
MENTAL WELLNESS RESOURCES “If someone listens, or stretches out a hand, or whispers a word of encouragement, or attempts t...
NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE  We can all help prevent suicide. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential ...
NATIONAL RESOURCES  Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration  Publication Page (order wallet cards and ...
NATIONAL RESOURCES  Mental Health First Aid (www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org)  Construction Industry Alliance for Suicide P...
MAN THERAPY  Website https://www.mantherapy.org/  YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC BiixvDWpNht0xwzBYdC...
QUICK CHECK-IN
QUESTIONS? Presenter contact information
Suicide Prevention in the Workplace
Suicide Prevention in the Workplace
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
18 views
May. 11, 2021

Suicide Prevention in the Workplace

General presentation covering the issue of suicide in the United States, risk factors and warning signs, action items, and resources.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Suicide Prevention in the Workplace

  1. 1. SUICIDE PREVENTION IN THE WORKPLACE YOU HAVE TO TALK ABOUT IT!
  2. 2. QUICK CHECK-IN
  3. 3. Presenter Introduction • Presenter Details and Brief Background (how do you connect to the material)
  4. 4. GROUND RULES & OBJECTIVES  Thank You for having the courage to be here today! This is a tough subject to talk about.  What is said in this room, STAYS in this room!  Be open and understanding of the material presented.  Be respectful of others, their situation, their emotions! Sensitive and personal information my be shared.  This is NOT a class to teach you to be a mental health care professional.  Participants will gain a better understanding of the issue of mental wellness in the workplace and the risk factors and warning signs of suicide.  Participants will have actionable items to take back to their organization as well as resources to address mental wellness and suicide prevention in the workplace.
  5. 5. MENTAL WELLNESS CONCERNS “SUICIDE IS NOT A REMEDY.” – JAMES A. GARFIELD
  6. 6. WORK AND EXTERNAL PRESSURES  ECONOMY/MARKET CONCERNS  FINANCES AND INVESTMENTS  BUSINESS IMPACTS  CHANGE IN THE WAY WORK IS DONE  LOSS OF JOB/INCOME  JOB SECURITY  REGRET/SURVIVOR GUILT  ISOLATION  REMOVAL/DENIAL OF INTERESTS/HOBBIES/ACTIVITIES  SCHOOL AND EDUCATION  COVID-19 WHAT DO I DO IF I GET SICK? OR A FAMILY MEMBER?
  7. 7. SOCIAL ISSUES  SOCIAL INEQUALITY AND PREJUDICE  LAW ENFORCEMENT AND POC  GUN CONTROL  MASS SHOOTINGS  UNCERTAINTY/WHAT DO I BELIEVE?  PICK A SIDE/WHERE DO I FIT IN?  WHO IS IMPACTED/WHO DOES THIS AFFECT?  NON-RACIST VS. ANTI-RACIST  PROTESTING & RIOTING  WHAT CAN I DO?  PERSONAL VS. BUSINESS STANCE AND ACTION
  8. 8. MENTAL HEALTH  ADDED STRESS  MENTAL AND PHYSICAL MANIFESTATIONS  LONLINESS/ISOLATION  AGRESSION/ANGER  ACTING OUT/REBELLION  DEPRESSION/ANXIETY  SUICIDAL THOUGHTS
  9. 9. NATIONAL SUICIDE STATISTICS  12 Million Americans have serious thoughts of suicide  The rate of suicide is highest in middle-aged white men  In 2019, men died by suicide 3.63x more often than women  On average, there are 130 suicides per day  93% of adults surveyed in the U.S. think suicide can be prevented Data pulled from American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
  10. 10. US SUICIDE STATISTICS - 2018 0.99 14.46 17.55 18.22 20.04 20.2 16.31 18.71 19.07 Less than 15 15-24 Years 25-34 Years 35-44 Years 45-54 Years 55-64 Years 65-74 Years 75-84 Years 85+ Years SUICIDE RATES BY AGE 16.84, 37% 7.03, 16% 7.16, 16% 14.12, 31% SUICIDE RATES BY RACE/ETHNICITY WHITE AFRICAN AMERICAN ASIAN/PACIFIC ISLANDER AMERICAN INDIAN/ALASKAN NATIVE
  11. 11. US SUICIDE STATISTICS - 2016 CONSTRUCTION MANUFACTURING TRANSPORTATION/WAREHOUSING UTILITIES ADMIN & WASTE MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL/SCIENTIFIC HEALTH CARE & SOCIAL ASSISTANCE ACCOMODATION & FOOD SERVICE OTHER SERVICES MINING & OIL/GAS 0.00 10.00 20.00 30.00 40.00 50.00 60.00 SUICIDE RATES BY INDUSTRY FEMALE MALE Source: CDC National Violent Death Reporting System, 32 states, 2016; Table 1 Suicide Rates for persons working in major industry and occupational groups, by sex
  12. 12. SUICIDE PREVENTION STRATEGIES “The bravest thing I ever did was continuing my life when I wanted to die.” – Juliette Lewis
  13. 13. THOMAS JOINER - MODEL OF SUICIDE RISK Perceived Burdensomeness Acquired Capacity for Suicide Thwarted Belongingness  Perceived Burdensomeness  Desire for Suicide  Perception of being a burden  Thwarted Belongingness  Social Disconnection  Acquired Capacity for Suicide  Familiarity and Access to Lethal Means  Ability and Fearlessness to Inflict Self-Injury
  14. 14. RISK FACTORS  Mental disorders, particularly mood disorders; schizophrenia, anxiety disorders, and certain personality disorders  Alcohol and other substance use disorders  Hopelessness  Impulsive and/or aggressive tendencies  History of trauma or abuse  Major physical illnesses  Previous suicide attempt(s)  Family history of suicide  Job or financial loss  Loss of relationship(s)  Easy access to lethal means  Local clusters of suicide  Lack of social support and sense of isolation  Stigma associated with asking for help  Lack of healthcare, especially mental health and substance abuse treatment  Cultural and religious beliefs, such as the belief that suicide is a noble resolution of a personal dilemma  Exposure to others who have died by suicide (in real life or via the media and Internet)
  15. 15. WARNING SIGNS  Talking about wanting to die or to kill themselves  Looking for a way to kill themselves, like searching online or buying a gun  Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live  Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain  Talking about being a burden to others  Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs  Acting anxious or agitated; behaving recklessly  Sleeping too little or too much  Withdrawing or isolating themselves  Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge  Extreme mood swings  Giving away personal items (pets, mementos, tools, etc.)  Saying goodbye
  16. 16. WE HAVE TO START TALKING ABOUT SUICIDE PREVENTION AND MENTAL WELLNESS IF WE WANT TO SEE CHANGE
  17. 17. START THE CONVERSATION  I’ve noticed _____ (list specific concerning behaviors), and I an concerned.  Are you thinking of suicide?  Thank you for trusting me. You are not alone.  I’m here to support you and I have some ideas that might help.
  18. 18. SUICIDE PREVENTION MATTERS! • Anyone can help • Be Direct • People Impacted By Suicide Shouldn’t Be Invisible
  19. 19. ACTION ITEMS  Observe and Be Aware of Abnormal Behaviors  Assess Company Culture  Review Company Programs and Policies  Employee Assistance Programs (EAP)  Back-To-Work Protocol  FMLA/PTO  Mental Health Screenings (healthcare provider benefit)  Incorporate Mental Wellness into Health and Wellness Programs  Employee Awareness and Training  Start the Conversation  Postvention Strategies  Resources (company, community)  Physical & Emotional Help/Support  Practice SELF-CARE!
  20. 20. MENTAL WELLNESS RESOURCES “If someone listens, or stretches out a hand, or whispers a word of encouragement, or attempts to understand a lonely person, extraordinary things begin to happen.” – Loretta Gizartis
  21. 21. NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE  We can all help prevent suicide. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.  Add 1-800-273-8255 into your phone contact list
  22. 22. NATIONAL RESOURCES  Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration  Publication Page (order wallet cards and other booklets) https://store.samhsa.gov/  American Association of Suicidology(www.suicidology.org)  American Foundation for Suicide Prevention(www.AFSP.org)  Center for Workplace Mental Health (www.workplacementalhealth.org)  Mental Health America (www.mentalhealthamerica.net)  Mental Health America – BIPOC (https://mhanational.org/bipoc-mental-health)  National Alliance on Mental Health (www.nami.org)  National Institute of Mental Health (www.nimh.nih.gov)  Screening for Mental Health (www.mentalhealthscreening.org)  Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (www.SAVE.org)  Suicide Prevention Resource Center (www.SPRC.org)
  23. 23. NATIONAL RESOURCES  Mental Health First Aid (www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org)  Construction Industry Alliance for Suicide Prevention (https://preventconstructionsuicide.com/)  Crisis Text Line (https://www.crisistextline.org/)  Thrive Global (https://thriveglobal.com/)  The Trevor Project – LBGTQ+ Resources (https://www.thetrevorproject.org/)  Make the Connection – Veteran Resources (https://www.maketheconnection.net/)  CSDZ – A Holmes Murphy Company (https://www.csdz.com/service/worker-wellbeing-and-suicide- prevention/)  Random Acts of Kindness (https://www.randomactsofkindness.org/)
  24. 24. MAN THERAPY  Website https://www.mantherapy.org/  YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC BiixvDWpNht0xwzBYdC4KQ  20 Point Head Inspection  Resources based on need  Multi-Agency Effort  CDPHE  Cactus (media team)  GRIT (Digital Health)
  25. 25. QUICK CHECK-IN
  26. 26. QUESTIONS? Presenter contact information

×