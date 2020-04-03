Troilus Gold Corp. - Corporate Presentation - April 1, 2020

A new life for a former gold and copper operation in Quebec, Canada.



Our team acquired the past-producing Troilus asset in 2017, following extensive due diligence including an in-depth geological assessment as well as economic and technical analyses. Since then, the project has been completely revitalized, 2018 and 2019 drilling has resulted in a 129% mineral resource estimate increase with the current mineral resource at 4.71 million ounces of gold equivalent Indicated, and 1.76 million ounces of gold equivalent Inferred. With extensive infrastructure already in place, the Troilus project represents a unique opportunity for a potential mine restart in one of the world’s most favourable mining jurisdictions.



Our goal is to create long-term value for our shareholders, our employees, and the communities in which we operate, by advancing our project in a responsible, sustainable and transparent manner.