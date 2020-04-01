202004 troilus presentation web

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TSX: TLG OTCQB: CHXMF The Troilus Gold Project A New Life for the Former Troilus Gold Mine April 2020
| 2 Cautionary Language & Legal Disclaimers v Statements and certain information contained in this presentation and any do...
Troilus Gold Corp. – An Introduction *See mineral resource table on slide XX Then:  Former Au & Cu open- pit mine (1996-2...
Capital Structure & Analyst Coverage TSX: TLG OTCQB: CHXMF FRA: CM5R 52-week share price: C$0.52-$1.16 Basic Shares Outsta...
Confidence in Troilus’ future demonstrated by growing insider ownership | 5*As at March 2020 Shareholder Distribution ~10%...
$9.4 $5.4 $4.2 $4.2 $3.7 $4.9 $5.0 $3.7 $1.8 $1.3 $0.4 $0.4 $0.4 $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 $0.2 $0.2 $0.3 $0.2 $0.0 $2.0 $4.0 $6.0 $8...
Favourable Jurisdiction for Mine Permitting & Development Recent Permitting Timelines of Regional Projects Project ESIA fi...
| 8 Frotêt Evans Greenstone Belt Long-term district-wide potential. The Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt remains significantly...
Main Access Road 5 km Troilus – Extensive Inherited Infrastructure | 9 16,000 ha property (160km2) Extensive network of we...
| 10 Existing infrastructure is expected to translate to a material reduction in CAPEX and reduced time to production* *Pl...
2019 Mineral Resources | 11 Total Mineral Resources³ Tonnes Grade Gold Equivalent Contained Gold Equivalent Indicated 159....
2019 Mineral Resource (facing NE) | 12 Zone J5 Zone J4 Zone Z87 / Z87 South 0 200 Meters OPEN OPEN OPEN OPEN
Mineral Resource Growth: 2016-2019 | 13 Zone J5 Zone J4 Zone Z87 / Z87 South OPEN OPEN OPEN OPEN 2016 2019 0 200 Meters 0 ...
| 14 Active Mining Lease Z87 SouthZ87J ZoneAllongé Former Z87 open pitFormer J4 open pit Lake Allongé Edge 2018 drill hole...
Limit of Resource Shell J5 J4 Z87 UG Z87 South 495m525m 870m from surface g/t AuEq. 0.3 – 0.5 0.5 – 0.9 > 0.9 2019 Mineral...
495m525m Z87J4 J5 230m 180m Z87 South | 16 2019 Mineral Resource Open Pit Above 0.6 g/t AuEq NE SW g/t Aueq. 0.3 – 0.5 0.5...
| 17 2019 Mineral Resource Open Pit Above 0.9 g/t AuEq 495m525m Z87J4 J5 230m 180m Z87 South NE SW g/t Aueq. 0.3 – 0.5 0.5...
High-Grade Gold Trend | 18 ~30g/t gold Research program initiated in May 2019 with Western/Laval Universities to study gol...
Section N14250 * For a summary of complete results, please see press release dated May 7, 2019 | 19 J Zone - Typical Secti...
AuEq Au Cu Ag Contained Contained Contained Contained (g/t) (g/t) (%) (g/t) AuEq Gold Copper Silver (Moz) (Moz) (Mlb) (Moz...
495m 870m from Surface Z87 UG Z87 South Z87 South Expansion OPEN OPEN  Z87 South mineralization has broadened over 600m a...
2019 Drill Program – Z87 South Typical Section Section N12800 * For a summary of complete results, please see press releas...
Southwest Zone – New Gold Zone, at Surface Z87 South Z87 J Zone +20km mag low geophysics trend 2019 Resource Ind.: 4.71 Mo...
Southwest Zone – Resource Growth Target | 24
Southwest Zone | 25 New Results, Jan. 2020:  2.26 g/t AuEq over 24m, incl. 2.87 g/t AuEq/17m (TLG-ZSW19-177)  1.02 g/t A...
Southwest Zone | 26 * For complete results, please see press release dated January 28, 2020
| 27 Stakeholder Engagement Signed Pre-Development Agreement (PDA) with the Cree Nation of Mistissini, the Grand Council o...
Troilus is Significantly Undervalued | 28Source: GMP Securities. Market data as at February 26, 2020; AuEq mineral resourc...
| 29 Troilus Development Plan 2020 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate - Nov 2019 Acquisition of claims from 03 Mining Inc. ...
| 30 Troilus Gold – Led by a Proven Team Senior Management Quebec Team Justin Reid, CEO & Director Paul R. Pint, President...
Board of Directors Diane Lai, ICD.D, MBA - Chairperson Seasoned executive and entrepreneur with +20 yrs of global marketin...
Thank You. Corporate Headquarters 400-36 Lombard Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 2X3 Paul Pint President +1 (416) 602-1050 |...
Mineral Resource Summary – All Zones | 33 Indicated 159.06 0.92 0.78 0.09 1.19 3.97 301.15 6.07 4.71 Inferred 52.74 1.04 0...
Mineral Resource - Sensitivities & Assumptions | 34 Z87 Underground Resources Indicated 1.5 10,246 2.35 2.06 0.18 1.46 679...
| 35 Gold M&A Activity: 2018-2019 Note: Mergers of Equals (MOE’s) have been left out of the average premium calculations S...
Troilus Property Geology | 36 Main Mineralized Zones: Z87, J Zone (J4, J5), & Z87 South Proximal Mineral Extension Zones: ...
Thank You
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

202004 troilus presentation web

31 views

Published on

Troilus April 2020 Presentation

Published in: Investor Relations
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

202004 troilus presentation web

  1. 1. TSX: TLG OTCQB: CHXMF The Troilus Gold Project A New Life for the Former Troilus Gold Mine April 2020
  2. 2. | 2 Cautionary Language & Legal Disclaimers v Statements and certain information contained in this presentation and any documents incorporated by reference may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the Corporation’s expected production from, and further potential of, the Corporation’s properties; the Corporation’s ability to raise additional funds; the future price of minerals, particularly gold and copper; the estimation of mineral resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production; costs of production; capital expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental risks. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements/information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements/information is based on management’s expectations and reasonable assumptions at the time such statements are made. Estimates regarding the anticipated timing, amount and cost of exploration and development activities are based on assumptions underlying mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and the realization of such estimates are set out herein. Capital and operating cost estimates are based on extensive research of the Corporation, purchase orders placed by the Corporation to date, recent estimates of construction and mining costs and other factors that are set out herein. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and/or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: uncertainties of mineral resource estimates; the nature of mineral exploration and mining; variations in ore grade and recovery rates; cost of operations; fluctuations in the sale prices of products; volatility of gold and copper prices; exploration and development risks; liquidity concerns and future financings; risks associated with operations in foreign jurisdictions; potential revocation or change in permit requirements and project approvals; competition; no guarantee of titles to explore and operate; environmental liabilities and regulatory requirements; dependence on key individuals; conflicts of interests; insurance; fluctuation in market value of Troilus Gold Corp’s shares; rising production costs; equipment material and skilled technical workers; volatile current global financial conditions; and currency fluctuations; and other risks pertaining to the mining industry. Although Troilus Gold Corp has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward- looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein or incorporated by reference are made as of the date of this presentation or as of the date of the documents incorporated by reference, as the case may be, and Troilus Gold Corp does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained or incorporated by reference in this document is presented for the purpose of assisting shareholders in understanding the financial position, strategic priorities and objectives of the Corporation for the periods referenced and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Troilus project has not been the subject of a current feasibility study and as such there is no certainty that a potential mine will be realized. There is a significant risk that any production from the project will not be profitable with these risks elevated by the absence of a compliant NI 43 101 feasibility study. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability; the estimate of Mineral Resources in the updated Mineral Resource statement may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues. There is no certainty that the Indicated Mineral Resources will be converted to the Probable Mineral Reserve category, and there is no certainty that the updated Mineral Resource statement will be realized. *The updated mineral resource estimate in this presentation was completed in accordance with the “CIM”(2014) Definition Standards incorporated by reference in NI 43-101 by Roscoe Postle and Associates (“RPA”) and has been reviewed internally by the Company. The full technical report in respect of the updated mineral resource estimate (the “Technical Report”) is dated December 20, 2019 and filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) December 23, 2019 under the Company’s issuer profile. The mineral resource estimate was prepared by Mr. Luke Evans, Executive Vice President, Geology and Resource Estimation, Principal Geologist at RPA. Mr. Evans is an independent Qualified Person as defined under the National Instrument (NI) 43-101 and has approved the scientific and technical disclosure herein. The technical and scientific information in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Bertrand Brassard, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Project Geologist, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Brassard has also verified the technical data contained in this presentation using industry accepted standards. Mr. Brassard is an employee of Troilus and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101. The Mineral Resource estimates contained herein may be subject to legal, political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of such Mineral Resources. See the Technical Report for more information with respect to the key assumptions, parameters, methods and risks of determination associated with the foregoing. Cautionary note to U.S. investors concerning estimates of Mineral Resources: These estimates have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Canadian securities laws, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. The terms “mineral resource”, “measured mineral resource”, “indicated mineral resource” and “inferred mineral resource” are defined in NI 43-101 and recognized by Canadian securities laws but are not defined terms or recognized under U.S. securities laws. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be upgraded to mineral reserves. “Inferred mineral resources” have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an “inferred mineral resource” will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of “inferred mineral resources” may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists or is economically or legally mineable. Accordingly, these mineral resource estimates and related information may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the U.S. federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.
  3. 3. Troilus Gold Corp. – An Introduction *See mineral resource table on slide XX Then:  Former Au & Cu open- pit mine (1996-2010)  Known mineral reserves were mined (+2Moz of gold and ~70,000t of copper)  Property was believed to be fully exploited Two years of exploration success grows Troilus into one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in North America | 3 *See mineral resource table on slide 33 Now:  Troilus was acquired in 2017 with a resource of 2.05 Moz AuEq (Ind.) and 0.7 Moz AuEq (Inf.)  +74,500 metres drilled in 2 years  Resource estimate grows ~129% to 4.71 Moz AuEq (Ind.) and 1.76 Moz AuEq (Inf.)*  Deposit remains open along strike and at depth  Only 6 kms of a 20 km mag low geophysics trend have been drilled  Several targets outlined near the deposit; drilling currently underway
  4. 4. Capital Structure & Analyst Coverage TSX: TLG OTCQB: CHXMF FRA: CM5R 52-week share price: C$0.52-$1.16 Basic Shares Outstanding: ~88M Market Capitalization: ~C$63M Options/Warrants: 250k / 14M Cash: ~C$16.5M* Richard Gray Cormark Ian Parkinson Stifel|GMP Tom Gallo Canaccord Jacques Wortman Laurentian Bank Pierre Vaillancourt Haywood Philip Ker PI Financial Stuart McDougall Mackie Research Ryan Walker Echelon Analyst Coverage Tight capital structure Strong cash position Increasing visibility    | 4* March 2020
  5. 5. Confidence in Troilus’ future demonstrated by growing insider ownership | 5*As at March 2020 Shareholder Distribution ~10% Troilus Insider Ownership: Caisse de Dépot Maple Leaf Funds Sprott Asset Mgmt Strong Institutional & Insider Ownership Retail CanaccordChibougamau Drilling Goodman Gold 2000 Qc. Institutional (SIDEX, ARX, FTQ, JBIB) Strong Quebec Ownership Institutional (Apogee, Don Smith, Middlefield, AGF)
  6. 6. $9.4 $5.4 $4.2 $4.2 $3.7 $4.9 $5.0 $3.7 $1.8 $1.3 $0.4 $0.4 $0.4 $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 $0.2 $0.2 $0.3 $0.2 $0.0 $2.0 $4.0 $6.0 $8.0 $10.0 $12.0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 YTD EquityRaised(C$Bn) New Issues (ex FT) Flow-Through | 6 Equity Financing Activity: 2010-2019 Source: Stifle GMP / FPInformart, financings with total proceeds greater than C$1.5M Lowest in 20 years Equity Raised Since 2010 Troilus has remained well-financed despite mining equity raises being at a 20-year low.
  7. 7. Favourable Jurisdiction for Mine Permitting & Development Recent Permitting Timelines of Regional Projects Project ESIA filed Permit Awarded Time for Permit Lac Bloom (iron mine) December 2006 February 2008 14 months Osisko (gold mine) September 2009 September 2010 12 months Goldcorp (gold mine) October 2009 October 2011 24 months BlackRock (iron and Va) December 2011 December 2013 24 months Stornoway Diamond Corporation December 2011 December 2012 12 months Mine Arnaud (apatite) March 2012 March 2015 36 months Royal Nickel November 2012 November 2015 36 months Hydro Quebec (electric line 161 kV) December 2012 April 2014 16 months Nemaska Lithium March 2013 September 2015 30 months Arianne Phosphate June 2013 December 2015 30 months Waskaganish (quarry opening for agregates) June 2014 September 2015 16 months | 7
  8. 8. | 8 Frotêt Evans Greenstone Belt Long-term district-wide potential. The Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt remains significantly underexplored compared to the Abitibi.
  9. 9. Main Access Road 5 km Troilus – Extensive Inherited Infrastructure | 9 16,000 ha property (160km2) Extensive network of well-maintained access roads Active Mining Lease Maintained from production era Z87 and J4 pits Z87 Ramp to Underground 450m decline 2 3 4 5 6 71 8 Former mill site 50MW Substation, Main office, Core logging facility, Core storage 60-person camp (completed in 2018 & extended in 2019) Former mine camp Permitted tailings facility Reclaimed and revegetated Operating water treatment facility 9 Z87 Pit J4 Pit +85 km operating power line maintained by Hydro-Quebec 4 5 6 7 8 9 +40 km network of well-maintained roads 500m 3 2 1
  10. 10. | 10 Existing infrastructure is expected to translate to a material reduction in CAPEX and reduced time to production* *Please refer to the cautionary language on slide 2 related to the completion of a feasibility study.
  11. 11. 2019 Mineral Resources | 11 Total Mineral Resources³ Tonnes Grade Gold Equivalent Contained Gold Equivalent Indicated 159.1 Mt 0.92 g/t 4.71 Moz Inferred 52.7 Mt 1.04 g/t 1. 76 Moz ‘000ouncesgoldequivalent 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 2,500 3,000 3,500 4,000 4,500 5,000 2016¹ 2018² 2019³ 0.7 Moz AuEq 2.05 Moz AuEq 1.17 Moz AuEq 3.92 Moz AuEq 1.76 Moz AuEq 4.71 Moz AuEq 1. See Technical Report on the Troilus Gold-Copper Mine Mineral Resource Estimate, NI43-101 Report June 30, 2016 (RPA) 2. See Technical Report on the Troilus Gold-Copper Mine Mineral Resource Estimate, NI43-101 Report January 1, 2019 (RPA) 3. See Mineral Resource Table Slide 39, and/or Technical Report on the Troilus Gold-Copper Project Mineral Resource Estimate, NI43-101 Report December 20, 2019 (RPA)  +74,500 metres drilled in 24 months  Indicated mineral resource grows 129% to 4.71 Moz AuEq  High-grade trend identified  Several growth targets outlined adjacent to resource area and along 20km trend
  12. 12. 2019 Mineral Resource (facing NE) | 12 Zone J5 Zone J4 Zone Z87 / Z87 South 0 200 Meters OPEN OPEN OPEN OPEN
  13. 13. Mineral Resource Growth: 2016-2019 | 13 Zone J5 Zone J4 Zone Z87 / Z87 South OPEN OPEN OPEN OPEN 2016 2019 0 200 Meters 0 200 Meters ~300m ~500m Z87 pitJ5 pit
  14. 14. | 14 Active Mining Lease Z87 SouthZ87J ZoneAllongé Former Z87 open pitFormer J4 open pit Lake Allongé Edge 2018 drill hole trace 2019 drill hole trace Extent of 2018 Mineral Resource Extent of 2019 Mineral Resource Longitudinal Section (facing east) OPEN OPEN OPEN 2018/2019 - Exploration Success On Strike & Down Dip  Discovery of zone Z87 South  Mineral boundaries significantly extended to the West and SW  High-grade gold trend identified
  15. 15. Limit of Resource Shell J5 J4 Z87 UG Z87 South 495m525m 870m from surface g/t AuEq. 0.3 – 0.5 0.5 – 0.9 > 0.9 2019 Mineral Resource – Grade Distribution | 15 Above 0.3 g/t AuEq (open pit) & above 0.9 g/t AuEq (underground) Total Open Pit and Underground Indicated 159.06 0.92 0.78 0.09 1.19 3.97 301.15 6.07 4.71 Inferred 52.74 1.04 0.90 0.08 1.01 1.53 94.89 1.71 1.76 Tonnes (Mt) Gold Equiv. (g/t) Gold (g/t) Copper (%) Silver (g/t) Contained Gold (Moz) Contained Copper (Mlb) Contained Silver (Moz) Contained AuEq (Moz) Classification 0.30 g/t OP and 0.90 g/t UG NE SW See Mineral Resource Table Slide 33
  16. 16. 495m525m Z87J4 J5 230m 180m Z87 South | 16 2019 Mineral Resource Open Pit Above 0.6 g/t AuEq NE SW g/t Aueq. 0.3 – 0.5 0.5 – 0.9 > 0.9 The picture can't be displayed. AuEq Au Cu Ag Contained Contained Contained Contained (g/t) (g/t) (%) (g/t) AuEq Gold Copper Silver (Moz) (Moz) (Mlb) (Moz) Indicated 1.11 0.95 0.10 1.40 2.63 2.25 156.07 3.32 Inferred 0.92 0.80 0.07 1.31 0.51 0.44 26.18 0.73 Classification 0.60 g/t OP Tonnage (Mt) Total Open Pit 73.7 17.3 See Mineral Resource Table Slide 33
  17. 17. | 17 2019 Mineral Resource Open Pit Above 0.9 g/t AuEq 495m525m Z87J4 J5 230m 180m Z87 South NE SW g/t Aueq. 0.3 – 0.5 0.5 – 0.9 > 0.9 The picture can't be displayed. AuEq Au Cu Ag Contained Contained Contained Contained (g/t) (g/t) (%) (g/t) AuEq Gold Copper Silver (Moz) (Moz) (Mlb) (Moz) Indicated 1.54 1.33 0.12 1.65 1.73 1.50 96.35 1.86 Inferred 1.28 1.14 0.08 1.50 0.24 0.22 10.09 0.28 Total Open Pit 35.1 5.9 Classification 0.90 g/t OP Tonnage (Mt) See Mineral Resource Table Slide 33
  18. 18. High-Grade Gold Trend | 18 ~30g/t gold Research program initiated in May 2019 with Western/Laval Universities to study gold on the property and at a regional scale. Troilus contributes $750k over 3 years, receives 36% back from tax incentives with the possibility of NSERC & grants matching funding 4:1. Troilus’ net spend is $480k for $3M worth of work.
  19. 19. Section N14250 * For a summary of complete results, please see press release dated May 7, 2019 | 19 J Zone - Typical Section
  20. 20. AuEq Au Cu Ag Contained Contained Contained Contained (g/t) (g/t) (%) (g/t) AuEq Gold Copper Silver (Moz) (Moz) (Mlb) (Moz) Indicated 1.86 1.62 0.15 1.16 1.09 0.95 58.45 0.68 Inferred 1.82 1.63 0.12 0.67 0.97 0.87 43.60 0.36 Classification 0.90 g/t UG Z87 Tonnage (Mt) Total Underground 16.6 18.3 | 20 2019 Mineral Resource - Underground 870m Z87 350m Z87 South Resource Shell NE SW Above 0.9 g/t AuEq  Remodeled Z87 Undergound in 2019 with improved geological understanding  Results: Improved grade from 1.5 g/t to 1.86 g/t, tonnage decreases 24% and ounces increase - without drilling!  Same exercise currently being applied to the rest of the deposit
  21. 21. 495m 870m from Surface Z87 UG Z87 South Z87 South Expansion OPEN OPEN  Z87 South mineralization has broadened over 600m along strike and over 350m down dip  Remains OPEN Quartz-chlorite sulfide-rich veinlets in a sericitized and silicified felsic dike Py-Po-Sph layers parallel to the volcanic bedding. | 21
  22. 22. 2019 Drill Program – Z87 South Typical Section Section N12800 * For a summary of complete results, please see press release dated August 19, 2019 | 22
  23. 23. Southwest Zone – New Gold Zone, at Surface Z87 South Z87 J Zone +20km mag low geophysics trend 2019 Resource Ind.: 4.71 Moz AuEq Inf.: 1.76 Moz AuEq Resource Growth Exploration Targets Allongé 5 km Southwest Zone | 23  Southwest Zone located 3.5 km from mineral resource area (accessible via existing road)  2,500 metre drill program recently completed; another 4,000-5,000 planned in Q1 2020  All seven drill holes intersected gold  High-grade intersections, at surface, incl.: 2.26 g/t AuEq over 24 metres  Similar geology to Z87
  24. 24. Southwest Zone – Resource Growth Target | 24
  25. 25. Southwest Zone | 25 New Results, Jan. 2020:  2.26 g/t AuEq over 24m, incl. 2.87 g/t AuEq/17m (TLG-ZSW19-177)  1.02 g/t AuEq over 31.7m, incl. 2.31 g/t AuEq/7m (TLG-ZSW19-173)  1.40 g/t AuEq over 17m, incl. 6.87 g/t AuEq/1m, 3.67 g/t AuEq/2m and 1.97 g/t AuEq/2m. 2.51 g/t AuEq over 5m, incl. 10.78 g/t AuEq/1m (TLG-ZSW19-175)  0.97 g/t AuEq over 38m, incl. 10.20 g/t AuEq/2m (TLG-ZSW190179) * For complete results, please see press release dated January 28, 2020
  26. 26. Southwest Zone | 26 * For complete results, please see press release dated January 28, 2020
  27. 27. | 27 Stakeholder Engagement Signed Pre-Development Agreement (PDA) with the Cree Nation of Mistissini, the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istche) and the Cree Nation in July 2018¹  Establishes the framework for the on-going and mutually beneficial relationship regarding business and employment opportunities for the Cree  Facilitates continued support for exploration activities and preparation of the ESIA studies  Illustrates the completion of the Impacts and Benefits Agreement (IBA) to show the economic viability of the Troilus Project (1) See news dated July 17, 2018 At Z87 during the Cree Site tour with council and Chief Thomas Neeposh Justin Reid, CEO and John Matoush, Mistissini Community Liaison At Z87 during the Cree Mineral Exploration Board’s student site tour
  28. 28. Troilus is Significantly Undervalued | 28Source: GMP Securities. Market data as at February 26, 2020; AuEq mineral resources calculated using LT consensus prices of US$1,348/oz Au, US$17.54/oz Ag, US$3.10/lb Cu, US$1.11/lb Zn, US$0.96/lb Pb and US$9.07/lb Mo. Company data sourced from: FactSet, company disclosure, available equity research. Enterprise Value / Gold Equivalent Ounce Price to Net Asset Value Source: GMP Securities. Market data as at February 26, 2020; AuEq mineral resources calculated using LT consensus prices of US$1,327/oz Au, US$18.37/oz Ag, US$3.15/lb Cu, US$1.11/lb Zn, US$0.97/lb Pb and US$9.11/lb Mo. Company data sourced from: factSet, company disclosure, available equity research.
  29. 29. | 29 Troilus Development Plan 2020 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate - Nov 2019 Acquisition of claims from 03 Mining Inc. (Osisko) Submission of application for pit dewatering permit Recently Completed Drilling & Regional Exploration work Throughout 2020 Baseline studies (to be included in EIA, 2020) Near Completion Permit for Pit Dewatering H1 2020 Pre-feasibility study H2 2020* Trade-off studies for mining process, metallurgical test work, tailings deposition H1 2020 Upcoming Catalysts *Results from ongoing drilling could impact the timing of a feasibility study
  30. 30. | 30 Troilus Gold – Led by a Proven Team Senior Management Quebec Team Justin Reid, CEO & Director Paul R. Pint, President Denis Arsenault, CFO/SVP Qc. Blake Hylands, SVP Exploration Ian Pritchard, SVP Technical Services Catherine Stretch, VP Corporate Affairs Brianna Davies, Corporate Secretary Caroline Arsenault, VP Corp. Communications Daniel Bergeron, VP Quebec Operations Jacqueline Leroux, Director of Environment Bertrand Brassard, Senior Project Geologist John Matoush, Community Liaison Mistissini An accomplished management team with a history of successful mine development and strong shareholder return | 30
  31. 31. Board of Directors Diane Lai, ICD.D, MBA - Chairperson Seasoned executive and entrepreneur with +20 yrs of global marketing experience Andrew Mark Cheatle, P.Geo. FGS, MBA 30 yrs of international mining experience; consulting Geologist; former CEO of PDAC Jamie Horvat, M.Sc. +20 yrs of experience in asset management, particularly resources and precious metals Thomas Olesinski, CPA, CMA 20 years of finance and management experience; former forensic accountant Justin Reid, M.Sc., MBA Geologist and capital markets executive with +20 yrs of experience in the mineral resource space Hon. Pierre Pettigrew, p.c. Former Minister of Foreign Affairs to three Prime Ministers; current Executive Advisor at Deloitte Dr. John Hadjigeorgiou, PhD, P.Eng, ing, FCIM, ICD.D Pierre Lassonde Chair in Mining Engineering at UofT; consultant to many major mining companies Dr. Eric Lamontagne, Eng.PhD. Former Superintendent of the Troilus mine; GM Greenstone JV (Centerra/Premier) | 31
  32. 32. Thank You. Corporate Headquarters 400-36 Lombard Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 2X3 Paul Pint President +1 (416) 602-1050 | paul.pint@troilusgold.com
  33. 33. Mineral Resource Summary – All Zones | 33 Indicated 159.06 0.92 0.78 0.09 1.19 3.97 301.15 6.07 4.71 Inferred 52.74 1.04 0.90 0.08 1.01 1.53 94.89 1.71 1.76 Total Open Pit & Underground Total Open Pit Indicated 140.78 0.80 0.67 0.08 1.19 3.02 242.70 5.39 3.61 Inferred 36.17 0.67 0.56 0.06 1.17 0.66 51.30 1.36 0.78 Total Underground Indicated 18.28 1.86 1.62 0.15 1.16 0.95 58.45 0.68 1.09 Inferred 16.57 1.82 1.63 0.12 0.67 0.87 43.60 0.36 0.97 Notes: 1. CIM (2014) definitions were followed for estimated mineral resources. 2. Open pit mineral resources were estimated at a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t AuEq and were constrained by a whittle pit shell. Underground Mineral Resources were estimated at a cut-off grade of 0.9 g/t AuEq. 3. Mineral resources were estimated using long-term metal prices of US$1,400 per ounce gold, US$3.25 per pound copper, and US$20 per ounce of silver; and an exchange rate of US$1.00 = C$1.25. 4. High grade capped values vary from 2 g/t Au to 14 g/t Au and 1 g/t Ag to 9 g/t Ag based on mineralized lens 5. 87 Zone gold equivalent was calculated with formula AuEq = Au grade + 1.546 * Cu grade + 0.01 * Ag grade, and J Zone (J4-J5) gold equivalent was calculated with formula AuEq = Au grade + 1.47 * Cu grade + 0.013 * Ag grade 6. A recovery of 83% for gold, 92% for copper, and 76% for silver was used at Z87; a recovery of 82% for gold, 88% for copper, and 76% for silver was used at J Zone (J4-J5). 7. Bulk density varies from 2.77 g/cm³ to 2.86 g/cm³ 8. Numbers may not add due to rounding Tonnes (Mt) Gold Equiv. (g/t) Gold (g/t) Copper (%) Silver (g/t) Contained Gold (Moz) Contained Copper (Mlb) Contained Silver (Moz) Contained AuEq (Moz)
  34. 34. Mineral Resource - Sensitivities & Assumptions | 34 Z87 Underground Resources Indicated 1.5 10,246 2.35 2.06 0.18 1.46 679,879 40,274,125 480,931 775,491 0.9 18,280 1.86 1.62 0.15 1.16 951,784 58,451,029 684,115 1,090,410 Inferred 1.5 7,420 2.68 2.46 0.14 0.82 586,765 22,619,395 196,672 639,730 0.9 16,570 1.82 1.63 0.12 0.67 869,921 43,596,562 356,444 971,779 Cut-off AuEq (g/t) Tonnes (Mt) Gold Equiv. (g/t) Gold (g/t) Copper (%) Silver (g/t) Contained Gold (Moz) Contained Copper (Mlb) Contained Silver (Moz) Contained AuEq (Moz) Indicated 0.9 21,921 1.64 1.39 0.15 1.90 980,261 73,231,135 1,335,624 1,158,726 0.6 38,359 1.25 1.05 0.12 1.62 1,299,270 99,681,479 1,993,647 1,543,950 0.3 63,830 0.94 0.78 0.09 1.41 1,597,627 130,579,022 2,890,372 1,920,936 Inferred 0.9 2,081 1.82 1.18 1.18 0.09 78,901 3,919,591 122,007 88,958 0.6 6,795 1.54 0.80 0.80 0.07 173,934 9,819,156 336,701 199,439 0.3 12,616 1.48 0.59 0.59 0.06 241,089 17,105,241 600,877 285,664 Z87 Open Pit Indicated 0.9 13,208 1.35 1.22 0.08 1.23 518,888 23,123,290 522,786 575,255 0.6 35,376 0.96 0.84 0.07 1.16 951,435 56,389,546 1,321,898 1,089,507 0.3 76,950 0.68 0.57 0.07 1.01 1,421,031 112,120,476 2,496,200 1,693,844 Inferred 0.9 3,789 1.25 1.12 0.07 1.32 136,778 6,169,761 161,154 152,099 0.6 10,489 0.92 0.80 0.07 1.17 268,903 16,364,549 393,459 309,100 0.3 23,549 0.66 0.55 0.07 1.00 414,461 34,192,710 754,347 497,569 J Zone Open Pit *See mineral resource table slide 33
  35. 35. | 35 Gold M&A Activity: 2018-2019 Note: Mergers of Equals (MOE’s) have been left out of the average premium calculations Source: Stifle GMP / FactSet, Bloomberg, company disclosure, available equity research Total Average Acquiror Target Mkt Value (US$mm) Spot Premia (%) P / NAV (ratio) EV / MI&I (US$/oz Au) Primary Region Country Producers / Producing Assets Evolution Red Lake $375 n/a 0.88x $54 North America Canada Kirkland Lake Detour Gold $3,707 23.8% 1.09x $168 North America Canada Calibre Mining El Limon and La Libertad $100 n/a 0.58x $40 North America Nicaragua St. Barbara Atlantic Gold $536 40.5% 1.21x $272 North America Canada Newmont Goldcorp $10,004 18.3% 1.15x $124 North America Canada, Mexico Equinox Gold Mesquite $158 n/a 0.53x $65 North America USA Northern Star Pogo $260 n/a n/a $63 North America USA Bonterra Metanor $55 28.0% n/a $43 North America Canada Hecla Mining Klondex Mines $507 88.2% 1.21x $96 North America USA, Canada Total / Average North America $15,703 39.8% 0.95x $103 Total Rest of World $10,578 Developers / Development Assets Osisko Gold Royalties Barkerville $174 26.2% 0.59x $32 North America Canada Ascot Resources IDM Mining $29 42.9% 0.52x $34 North America Canada Americas Silver Pershing $57 39.4% n/a $73 North America USA Coeur Mining Northern Empire $80 17.9% 0.86x $100 North America USA Total / Average North America $340 31.6% 0.66x $60 Total Rest of World $1,940
  36. 36. Troilus Property Geology | 36 Main Mineralized Zones: Z87, J Zone (J4, J5), & Z87 South Proximal Mineral Extension Zones: Allonge Southwest Zone Mineral Extension
  37. 37. Thank You

×