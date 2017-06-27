Ruined My Love-life I am in hell, a place that if I was asked to choose between staying for a day and in additional my ban...
Ruined my love life

a personal narrative of my life or someone close to me
Essay (Any Type), English, 4 pages

Ruined my love life

  1. 1. Ruined My Love-life I am in hell, a place that if I was asked to choose between staying for a day and in additional my bank account would receive a million dollar or be free and poverty-stricken, I would choose the latter. It is been 7 hours of cold, hunger and foul smell. I am shivering and feeling nausea. The awful stink is 100 times more likely to kill the insects than the insecticides. “Boy you got something for me? aah you can fight me?”. “No bro, don’t be deceived by my baby face bitch throw some,’’ I told him because I knew I had a backup from my friend Stonni but my tormenter had no idea whether we were together since no one had interests to initiate a conversation following that we were both mad at each other from the time we were brought into this weird place. Damn! Stonni knocked the tormenter down and he yells at him, “You think we are mama’s boys?” The guy gets up and dusts off but still nose bleeding. “Steve, give me my dagger I teach some bitches a lesson” The whacked guy yells at one of his friends. “Oh so you want to stab me because you cannot fist fight me?” Stonni challenged his opponent and again he gives him an uppercut that threatens to send him on the follow. This is getting serious and I am half nervous and half composed not to reveal my weakness that will prompt an attack on me by potential enemies. “Steve I told you to give me the dagger don’t you have ears?” The bully says as he staggers to gain balance and recover from the uppercut. “Come here both of you who are fighting” the warden exclaimed. Sir please get me out of here I am looking forward to sit for an example in a couple of days from now. I beseeched the warden to grant me freedom but his reply was enough to rend a hopeful person into depression. “Gentleman, you should be thinking of how you are going to adjust yourself into this kind of environment because the judge is about to send you into a permanent place far worse than this for a couple of months or years depending on the judge’s verdict.” You will regret yourselves for
  2. 2. sexually harassing a female cop.” I am not the one who spanked her booty” I tried to show my innocence but all in all the steward could not salvage me from the situation because he had no capacity whatsoever; only the Judge’s verdict would determine my fate the next days of my life on the planet earth . Meanwhile, Stonni and the bully, whose name I learned late to be Timmy were put in separate cells though a stone throw from each other such that they continued attacking each other this time through verbal abuse. They would insult each other unprintable names and they swore to extend their beef outside the cell or prison life. They even bragged to have come from the most notorious and gang related cities. All that time, Stonni and Timmy are arguing, my head is bombarded with heavy thoughts regarding to the gravity of the allegations that resulted to our arrest. I am also thinking of the meals, cold and the dangerous inmates that I will have to confront. Thoughts of regret of my friendship with Stonni are also consuming my mind. I never thought that Stonni’s problem would lead me to the point of being jailed. The worst case scenario I have ever faced because of Stonni’s predicaments is when I was suspended from high school for a whole month as result of trying to woo a female teacher whom I secretly admired but was not able to pull myself together like a gentleman and woo the female tutor in appropriately manner. I remember telling her how sweet I would have felt if I had a one night stand with her besides telling her words that can only fit in a pornographic context. The degrading words that I told her were as a result of the previous discussion I had with Stonni and some other naughty high school students. The debate was about challenging each other on how well someone mastered the art of enticing girls and I felt like I was the odd one out basing on the experiences of each student in that dialogue. Each of them admitted to have tried wooing female teachers and they were never snubbed in fact Stonni bragged to have laid one. He asked me try
  3. 3. and if I failed to do so he would regard me as the most coward friend among his many associates. Therefore, I felt like my ego was threatened and as result, I admitted to have a crush with the female who resulted to my deferment. Today I am in police custody because Stonni smacked the behind of a female police officer who was in plain clothes last night when we decided to go and have some fun in a night club. Little did I know that the fun that I was seeking would bring me into this quagmire? My friend Stonni is a type of male friend that has an identity crisis and a personality disorder that always leads him into trouble ever since I knew him. He had had several suspensions and expulsions from different schools because of his wanting behavior. If he is not arguing with the teacher, he is busy molesting his colleagues particularly the female ones. He was once was caught trying to force sex to a female student when he was in 5th grade. His behavior has cost me a lot of friendships specifically the female comrades because once people learn that I am friend to Stonni, they always see me in the same light they see him. What pains me most is not even being in custody but, the day he resulted to my parting ways with my lover that I loved to death. His inherent character of sexually harassing females has been a thorn in my flesh.

