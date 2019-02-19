Successfully reported this slideshow.
Trividh Patel, CBAP® Fundamentals of Use Case Modelling Course With an Integrated Case Study Approach || Om Shri Ganeshay ...
Trividh Patel, CBAP® Trividh Patel, CBAP® Mentor – Business Analysis • Over 17 years of experience in business analysis an...
Trividh Patel, CBAP® Purpose To learn to specify and model requirements with Use Cases. Enhance quality of your deliverabl...
Trividh Patel, CBAP® Objective • Acquire skills to – Create Use Case Diagrams – Write detailed Use Case Descriptions – Wri...
Trividh Patel, CBAP® Coverage • Introduction to key concepts • Introduction to Use Case Modeling • Writing Use Case Descri...
1 hour on-demand video | Quizzes | 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee | Lifetime Access
Want to learn Use Case Modelling?
This is an online training on Use Case Modelling and uses an integrated case-study based approach.

About Fundamentals of Use Case Modelling Course:

This is an online training on Use Case Modelling and uses an integrated case-study based approach.

With this business analysis training, you will be able to acquire skills to create use case diagrams, write detailed use case descriptions and scenarios.

You will also be able to talk confidently about use case modelling in your business analyst interviews.

This is a beginner to intermediate level course and hence suitable for fresh as well as experienced business analysts.

This course is ideal for those who want to learn use case modelling but do not want to spend hundreds of dollars or spend extensive time in self study.

Get this course at https://bacentral.teachable.com/p/business-analysis-fundamentals-of-use-case-modelling

Published in: Technology
Fundamentals Use Case Modelling Course

  1. 1. Trividh Patel, CBAP® Fundamentals of Use Case Modelling Course With an Integrated Case Study Approach || Om Shri Ganeshay Namah ||
  2. 2. Trividh Patel, CBAP® Trividh Patel, CBAP® Mentor – Business Analysis • Over 17 years of experience in business analysis and consulting – Worked at onsite/ offshore for clients worldwide – Worked in multiple domains • Insurance • Banking • Lending • Media • Sports – Certified Business Analysis Professional™ (CBAP®) by IIBA®, Canada [Mar, 2012]
  3. 3. Trividh Patel, CBAP® Purpose To learn to specify and model requirements with Use Cases. Enhance quality of your deliverables and differentiate your business analysis capabilities.
  4. 4. Trividh Patel, CBAP® Objective • Acquire skills to – Create Use Case Diagrams – Write detailed Use Case Descriptions – Write Scenarios
  5. 5. Trividh Patel, CBAP® Coverage • Introduction to key concepts • Introduction to Use Case Modeling • Writing Use Case Descriptions • Identifying Actors and Use Cases • Writing Scenarios • Misuse Cases and Security Use Cases
  1 hour on-demand video | Quizzes | 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee | Lifetime Access
Fundamentals of Use Case Modelling Course

