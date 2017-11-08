A TALE ABOUT OPTIMIZING MOBILE CONTENT DON'T MAKE ME ZOOM
You have adopted a mobile-first strategy.� Congratulations! But have you thought about converting your existing content fo...
Why should you care? 62% When people have a negative brand experience on mobile, they are 62% less likely to purchase from...
Why should you care? 51% of people are likely to recommend a brand after a positive brand experience on mobile.
HOW? THIS IS HOW START NOW
UPLOAD YOUR CONTENT AND MAKE IT PERFECT For more information please visit us at www.pubbly.nl
A tale about optimizing your content for mobile viewing. Simply upload your PDF files to our web-based platform and make it magical again. For more information please visit us at www.pubbly.nl

