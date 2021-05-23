Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ORGANIC CONTENT CAMPAIGN BY: TMC VIRTUAL SERVICES
Organic Social Media Marketing TARGET AUDIENCE E-commerce Business Owners Women Business Entrepreneurs GOAL To provide exc...
RECOGNIZE TOP FANS Give reward, a two-weeks free admin service to top fans to build a personal relationship with the targe...
RE PURPOSE & PROMOTION Caption Post: Can a virtual assistant really LESSEN YOUR BURDEN? One-minute read testimonial from a...
Organic Plan No. 3 RELATABLES Perks of hiring a virtual assistant! Top picture: Client enjoying a family vacation Bottom p...
USER-GENERATED CONTENT Create memes where the target client or other virtual assistants can relate. Organic Plan No. 4 HAS...
Organic Plan No. 5 APPEAL TO WHYS Caption: Why do clients love hiring virtual assistant? One-minute read testimonial. Link...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Social Media
40 views
May. 23, 2021

Social Media Marketing Plan by TMC Virtual Services

Visit my webiste
https://calinisantriciamae.wixsite.com/website

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Social Media Marketing Plan by TMC Virtual Services

  1. 1. ORGANIC CONTENT CAMPAIGN BY: TMC VIRTUAL SERVICES
  2. 2. Organic Social Media Marketing TARGET AUDIENCE E-commerce Business Owners Women Business Entrepreneurs GOAL To provide excellence admin service to target clients Brand awareness Service promotion SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNEL Instagram HASHTAGS #tmcvirtualassistant #tmcvirtualadminassistant #tmcvirtualservices #tmcvirtualservicescanhelp #hiretmcvirtualservices
  3. 3. RECOGNIZE TOP FANS Give reward, a two-weeks free admin service to top fans to build a personal relationship with the target clients. Organic Plan No. 1 MECHANICS Keep the top fan badge for three weeks starting 6 June 2021 - 26 June 2021 WINNERS Two selected top fans will be announced on Monday, June 27 2021 at 8:00 P.M. START OF FREE SERVICE Monday, 5 July 2021
  4. 4. RE PURPOSE & PROMOTION Caption Post: Can a virtual assistant really LESSEN YOUR BURDEN? One-minute read testimonial from a client. Lead to Action Post: See it for yourself! Feel free to send me an email and let's discuss your needs further :) Organic Plan No. 2 Link: https://outsourceworkers.com.au/4-ways-a- virtual-assistant-can-change-your-life-forever/ HASHTAGS #tmcvirtualassistant #tmcvirtualadminassistant #tmcvirtualservices #tmcvirtualservicescanhelp #hiretmcvirtualservices
  5. 5. Organic Plan No. 3 RELATABLES Perks of hiring a virtual assistant! Top picture: Client enjoying a family vacation Bottom pictures: Two virtual assistants taking care of the work responsibilities of the client HASHTAGS #tmcvirtualassistant #tmcvirtualadminassistant #tmcvirtualservices #tmcvirtualservicescanhelp #hiretmcvirtualservices
  6. 6. USER-GENERATED CONTENT Create memes where the target client or other virtual assistants can relate. Organic Plan No. 4 HASHTAGS #tmcvirtualassistant #tmcvirtualadminassistant #tmcvirtualservices #tmcvirtualservicescanhelp #hiretmcvirtualservices
  7. 7. Organic Plan No. 5 APPEAL TO WHYS Caption: Why do clients love hiring virtual assistant? One-minute read testimonial. Link: https://passiveincomemd.com/top-5-ways-a- virtual-assistant-improves-my-life/ HASHTAGS #tmcvirtualassistant #tmcvirtualadminassistant #tmcvirtualservices #tmcvirtualservicescanhelp #hiretmcvirtualservices

×