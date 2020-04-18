01. estrategia empresarial

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Planeación Financiera 2018 Celso Miguel Melo Melo
Actividades Estrategias Metas Objetivos Políticas Misión Visión Sistema de Gestión de la Calidad Pasos para lograr las met...
Partes integradas y sus objetivos Parte interesada Objetivos generales Perspectiva del sistema de gestión Socios, accionis...
Dirección de expertos DOFA Plan Estratégico Conocimiento del Negocio Análisis de Competitividad Entorno empresarial O.B.F.
PLAN ESTRATÉGICO Previsión Fijación de objetivos Elección de estrategias Selección de proyectos y programas Formulación, e...
Formular estrategias, incluye la identificación de las debilidades y fortalezas internas de la ORGANIZACIÓN, la determinac...
La Ejecución: La ejecución de estrategias requiere que la ORGANIZACIÓN establezca metas (objetivos a corto plazo), diseñe ...
La Evaluación: La evaluación de estrategias comprueba los resultados de la formulación y ejecución, por medio de indicador...
VISIÓN Es el estado deseado en el largo plazo, contribuye al enfoque de los esfuerzos organizacionales a la dedicación y d...
VISIÓN Una visión sin acción, es simplemente un sueño y una acción sin visión carece de sentido. Al final de cuentas, una ...
La formulación escrita de la misión : a. Asegura unanimidad de propósitos dentro de la ORGANIZACIÓN. b. Proporciona una ba...
CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES QUE DEBE TENER UNA MISIÓN a. Clientes. Quiénes son los clientes de la Organización ? b. Produc...
CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES QUE DEBE TENER UNA MISIÓN f. Filosofía. Cuáles son los valores, creencias y aspiraciones funda...
POLÍTICAS Se puede definir como la forma por medio de la cual las metas fijadas van a lograrse, utilizando las estrategias...
CARACTERÍSTICAS DE UNA BUENA POLÍTICA - Claridad - Presentación escrita - Difusión en todos los niveles - Respaldo gerenci...
METAS Definimos la palabra metas como el "aterrizar" los objetivos, definiéndolas en cortos y medianos plazos, como punto ...
METAS Deben ser: · medibles, cuantificables, · verificables, realistas, · estimulantes, coherentes y · prioritarias. Deben...
ELEMENTOS BÁSICOS DE UN PLAN ESTRATÉGICO • VISIÓN • MISIÓN • OBJETIVOS • METAS • ESTRATEGIAS • POLÍTICAS INDICADORES
Posición estratégica Ver la naturaleza del entrono Revisar las influencias del entrono Identificar las fuerzas competitiva...
Amenaza de Productos sustitutos Competidore s potenciales Amenaza de entrada Proveedores Poder de negociación Productos su...
FACTORES EXTERNOS Económico Político Ecológico Social Tecnológico
FACTORES INTERNOS Estados Financieros: • Balance General, • Estado de Resultados, • Flujo de Efectivo, • Estado de Costos ...
Objetivo Financiero • Estrategias planeadas de generación de utilidades • Apoyo participativo de las demás áreas de la emp...
Objetivo Financiero • Estrategias planeadas de generación de utilidades • Apoyo participativo de las demás áreas de la emp...
Utilidades Rentabilidad Flujo de Caja Permanencia y Crecimiento Generación de Valor
×