11RIPPLING.COM 1. Rippling Overview
2 ENGINEERING ↳ Source Control ↳ Ticketing System ↳ Cloud Hosting H.R. ↳ Payroll ↳ Health Insurance ↳ FSA ↳ HSA ↳ Commuter...
3 Explosion of SaaS apps creates productivity tax and security risk ~130average # software apps per company 89% 60% 49% of...
4 Hired someone, Had a baby, Got divorced, Requested time off, Changed departments, Changed work locations, Converted to W...
5 Rippling is growing fast across a broad portfolio of products ITBenefits Core HRIS Payroll Reseller Double Digit Million...
6 MM SMB Customer and corporate highlights “Payroll done right. Sleek, modern look and ease of use! Payroll made for the 2...
77RIPPLING.COM 2. SaaS Metrics (Template only) Note: slides that follow include illustrative numbers only, not actuals.
8 [Acme Company] Key Metrics [Acme Company] Key Stats June 2020 Total Bookings ARR $2.0M 12 -month Total ARR growth 3.0x M...
9 Illustrative numbers shown, not actuals Monthly Net New ARR by Bookings Type Source: [Acme Company] Internal Data. Note:...
10 Illustrative numbers shown, not actuals Sales Team Cash In / Cash Out Payback Ratio Currently Around 1.0x What do we me...
11 Illustrative numbers shown, not actuals Quick Ratio Source: [Acme Company] Internal Data. Note: Bookings ﬁgures as of 2...
12 Illustrative numbers shown, not actuals Source: [Acme Company] Internal Data. Note: Bookings ﬁgures as of 2020-06-30. M...
13 Illustrative numbers shown, not actuals Net Dollar Retention Rate of Customers Acquired 12+ Months Ago Source: [Acme Co...
14 Illustrative numbers shown, not actuals Net Dollar Retention by Cohort Month Based on recent cohort trend we estimate ~...
[Rippling just raised a $145M Series B. Here is what we sent investors."]

Here is the deck Rippling used to raise a $145M Series B.

[Rippling just raised a $145M Series B. Here is what we sent investors."]

