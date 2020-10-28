A Heart to Heart with Tressa

https://www.tressalifecoach.com/ - Hello and welcome! I'm Tressa. I know how pivotal it was and is for me to have compassionate and supportive people in my life. That's why I became a Certified Life Coach and Psychotherapist. I believe you can get through anything with faith, a sense of humor and supportive people. Determination and perseverance have also been keys to my own success and growth.To find out more about the program, call today at (603) 964-1700.