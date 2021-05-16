Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
10 best and affordable resorts in maldives which will save you some money!
10 Best and Affordable Resorts in Maldives
Which Will Save You Some Money!
There is no doubt that Maldives is a living example of serenity, beauty and
nature’s finest escapade. With over 1200 islands, this surreal nation in the
Indian Ocean offers a chance to experience all the luxury at one go. From
the water villas to the very own “house reefs”, there is a lot to explore. But
beyond that there is a long list of budget resorts in Maldives which offers all
the luxury and makes the visitors experience the best time away from their
home. To make a sane decision, here is a list of some of the best resorts
which will give all the best facilities without making a hole in the pocket.
1. Paradise Island Resort
Located at the North Nale ‘atoll, this beautiful resort is considered one of
the budget resorts in Maldives. Away from the hustle-bustle, this luxurious
accommodation can be reached by riding a speedboat from the Velana
international airport. Holding the accolade of the World Luxury Hotel
Awards and World Travel Awards. Featuring around 282 well-furnished
inside the superior beach bungalows and also water villas which is a win-win
deal. Alongside that there is a beautiful Ocean Suites which is perched at the
edge of the reef.
2. KIHAAD Maldives
Next in the list of budget-friendly resorts in Maldives is KIHAAD which stands
out for its beautiful and rich marine life. On top of that there are beautiful
beaches and the family-friendly services which makes the stay quite
comfortable. With the view of the white sand beaches and a plenty of water
bungalows along with spa. Alongside that there is a UNESCO world
biosphere reserve which is best for experiencing diving in Maldives.
3. Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa
Equipped with well-furnished rooms, the Vilamendhoo island resort and spa
is one of the best resorts in Maldives which offers luxury in a budget. There
are 184 rooms and also water villas which are spacious and boasts an
amazing decor which is worth admiring. Alongside that there are white sand
beaches which offer a tranquil view to enjoy. Just a 25 minutes journey from
the Male by seaplane, this resort is one of the best picks to enjoy the best
time on the island.
4. Fun Island Resort
This tropical island is located at the South Male Atoll which is around 37 kms
away from the airport. Easily accessible by a speedboat, this luxurious resort
is known for all the reasons. Boasting around 67 beach-facing rooms and 8
deluxe rooms featuring an open shower area, this property is a good deal to
experience luxury at a budget. Alongside the fancy interiors, the property is
also located at a surreal location which offers a peaceful vacation.
5. Meeru Island Resort
One of the most reliable and also popular Meeru island resorts boasts some
of the beautiful beaches and also freshwater pools. This is one of the oldest
resorts in Maldives which boasts around 286 rooms. Alongside that there
are two pools and also buffet restaurants for a laid back vacation experience.
In inclusion of that there are bars which are open 24 hours. Adding to that
there luxurious rooms which have rustic vaulted wood roofs and also wood
paneling. This is one of the affordable places to stay in Maldives.
6. Kuramathi Island Resort
Located at the remote location of Rasdhoo Atoll, this resort is a beautiful
and pocket-friendly option for the people who want to experience luxury.
This is one of the largest in Maldives, boasting around 290 units. Some of
the best features which make this place better than any else are the dive
centers, a spa and also hidden beach areas where one can sit back, relax and
see the sunset. Alongside that there is a thatched-roof villa which also
boasts a patio and a hot tub.
7. Embudu Village
Resting at a silent and isolated island, this place has all the best things which
Maldives can offer at its purest form. Embuddu village is located at Male
Atoll which is easily accessible by a speedboat. This is the ideal place to
enjoy a simple yet fancy holiday at the beach villas along with high ceilings
and white-washed walls. Staying here one can listen to the rustling sound of
the ocean waves laying down at the four-poster beds in a water villa. Along
With being insanely budget friendly, this place also has a buffet style themed
restaurant which serves all kinds of cuisine.
8. Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives
This is a beautiful and spacious resort which features a 221-room resort
which is located at the Noonu Atoll. Opened in the year 2008, a local
Maldivian family runs this place which was earlier started as Hilton. Spread
across an area of 52 acre island, this resort has everything one needs to
spend the most relaxing time away from all the hustle-bustle. There are
contemporary villas, tropical vegetation and also overwater villas which
makes the vacation more magical. There is also a PADI dive center which is
located at a prime location.
9. Kurumba Maldives
This resort is an ideal place to enjoy the best time away from home. With
around 180-room inside, this is one of the oldest resorts in Maldives. Apart
from being a budget-friendly choice, this place is surrounded by white sand
beaches. Just 10 minutes away from the airport which can be covered by a
speed-boat. There are around eight restaurants and three bars to relax and
chill. Alongside that there two swimming pools and a modern spa to enjoy a
great time away from the hustle-bustle.
10. Ranveli Village
At a low price, this resort is a good deal to pick for that much awaited
vacation in Maldives. Giving all the casual vibes and touch of local ethnicity,
this place is one of the ideal accommodations to look for in this nation.
Featuring around 56 rooms, there are other highlights like beachfront
backyards and balconies with a beautiful view. Alongside that there is a
beach, and also a spa which offers a relaxing time to the visitors to enjoy.
These are some of the best budget resorts in Maldives which one must visit
to enjoy a relaxing time away from the chaos. Along With being a
pocket-friendly option for the visitors, these resorts offer an array of
facilities which can be enjoyed. So while a Maldivian vacation is on your
cards, make sure to keep these luxurious accommodations in your list of
options.
