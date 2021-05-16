Successfully reported this slideshow.
10 best and affordable resorts in maldives which will save you some money!

There is a lot to explore. But beyond that there is a long list of budget resorts in Maldives which offers all the luxury and makes the visitors experience the best time away from their home.

  1. 1. 10 Best and Affordable Resorts in Maldives Which Will Save You Some Money! There is no doubt that Maldives is a living example of serenity, beauty and nature’s finest escapade. With over 1200 islands, this surreal nation in the Indian Ocean offers a chance to experience all the luxury at one go. From the water villas to the very own “house reefs”, there is a lot to explore. But beyond that there is a long list of budget resorts in Maldives which offers all the luxury and makes the visitors experience the best time away from their home. To make a sane decision, here is a list of some of the best resorts which will give all the best facilities without making a hole in the pocket. 1. Paradise Island Resort Located at the North Nale ‘atoll, this beautiful resort is considered one of the budget resorts in Maldives. Away from the hustle-bustle, this luxurious accommodation can be reached by riding a speedboat from the Velana
  2. 2. international airport. Holding the accolade of the World Luxury Hotel Awards and World Travel Awards. Featuring around 282 well-furnished inside the superior beach bungalows and also water villas which is a win-win deal. Alongside that there is a beautiful Ocean Suites which is perched at the edge of the reef. 2. KIHAAD Maldives Next in the list of budget-friendly resorts in Maldives is KIHAAD which stands out for its beautiful and rich marine life. On top of that there are beautiful beaches and the family-friendly services which makes the stay quite comfortable. With the view of the white sand beaches and a plenty of water bungalows along with spa. Alongside that there is a UNESCO world biosphere reserve which is best for experiencing diving in Maldives. 3. Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa Equipped with well-furnished rooms, the Vilamendhoo island resort and spa is one of the best resorts in Maldives which offers luxury in a budget. There are 184 rooms and also water villas which are spacious and boasts an amazing decor which is worth admiring. Alongside that there are white sand beaches which offer a tranquil view to enjoy. Just a 25 minutes journey from the Male by seaplane, this resort is one of the best picks to enjoy the best time on the island. Also Read: Guide If You Are Travelling To Kasol Region 4. Fun Island Resort This tropical island is located at the South Male Atoll which is around 37 kms away from the airport. Easily accessible by a speedboat, this luxurious resort is known for all the reasons. Boasting around 67 beach-facing rooms and 8 deluxe rooms featuring an open shower area, this property is a good deal to
  3. 3. experience luxury at a budget. Alongside the fancy interiors, the property is also located at a surreal location which offers a peaceful vacation. 5. Meeru Island Resort One of the most reliable and also popular Meeru island resorts boasts some of the beautiful beaches and also freshwater pools. This is one of the oldest resorts in Maldives which boasts around 286 rooms. Alongside that there are two pools and also buffet restaurants for a laid back vacation experience. In inclusion of that there are bars which are open 24 hours. Adding to that there luxurious rooms which have rustic vaulted wood roofs and also wood paneling. This is one of the affordable places to stay in Maldives. 6. Kuramathi Island Resort Located at the remote location of Rasdhoo Atoll, this resort is a beautiful and pocket-friendly option for the people who want to experience luxury. This is one of the largest in Maldives, boasting around 290 units. Some of the best features which make this place better than any else are the dive centers, a spa and also hidden beach areas where one can sit back, relax and see the sunset. Alongside that there is a thatched-roof villa which also boasts a patio and a hot tub. 7. Embudu Village
  4. 4. Resting at a silent and isolated island, this place has all the best things which Maldives can offer at its purest form. Embuddu village is located at Male Atoll which is easily accessible by a speedboat. This is the ideal place to enjoy a simple yet fancy holiday at the beach villas along with high ceilings and white-washed walls. Staying here one can listen to the rustling sound of the ocean waves laying down at the four-poster beds in a water villa. Along With being insanely budget friendly, this place also has a buffet style themed restaurant which serves all kinds of cuisine. 8. Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives This is a beautiful and spacious resort which features a 221-room resort which is located at the Noonu Atoll. Opened in the year 2008, a local Maldivian family runs this place which was earlier started as Hilton. Spread across an area of 52 acre island, this resort has everything one needs to spend the most relaxing time away from all the hustle-bustle. There are contemporary villas, tropical vegetation and also overwater villas which makes the vacation more magical. There is also a PADI dive center which is located at a prime location. 9. Kurumba Maldives This resort is an ideal place to enjoy the best time away from home. With around 180-room inside, this is one of the oldest resorts in Maldives. Apart from being a budget-friendly choice, this place is surrounded by white sand beaches. Just 10 minutes away from the airport which can be covered by a speed-boat. There are around eight restaurants and three bars to relax and chill. Alongside that there two swimming pools and a modern spa to enjoy a great time away from the hustle-bustle. 10. Ranveli Village At a low price, this resort is a good deal to pick for that much awaited vacation in Maldives. Giving all the casual vibes and touch of local ethnicity,
  5. 5. this place is one of the ideal accommodations to look for in this nation. Featuring around 56 rooms, there are other highlights like beachfront backyards and balconies with a beautiful view. Alongside that there is a beach, and also a spa which offers a relaxing time to the visitors to enjoy. These are some of the best budget resorts in Maldives which one must visit to enjoy a relaxing time away from the chaos. Along With being a pocket-friendly option for the visitors, these resorts offer an array of facilities which can be enjoyed. So while a Maldivian vacation is on your cards, make sure to keep these luxurious accommodations in your list of options. Resource URL:- https://trendz4friend.wordpress.com/2021/05/15/10-best-and-afforda ble-resorts-in-maldives-which-will-save-you-some-money/

