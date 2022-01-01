How To Sell Books On Amazon KDP

Amazon is the largest retail site in the world. In order to compete with the other online retailers, Amazon wants to have a larger inventory of books available for customers. More and more people are using their computers and mobile devices rather than going to physical bookstores, so it makes sense for Amazon to focus on selling eBooks through their KDP program. Amazon KDP is a great way for authors to sell their books online, but it can be difficult to get started. There are several steps that must be taken before uploading your manuscript to the site, including selecting the right category, choosing the price for your book, and designing your book's cover. Setting up all of these features and more will ensure that you take full advantage of Amazon KDP and start promoting your book as soon as possible.