Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
7KH/RQHVRPH*RGVIUHHDXGLRERRNVDSS_7KH/RQHVRPH*RGVDXGLRERRN >03@7KH/RQHVRPH*RGVIUHHDXGLRERRNV_>03@7KH/RQHVRPH*RGVERRNVRQWDSH...
7KH/RQHVRPH*RGV ‡,DP-RKDQQHV9HUQHDQG,DPQRWDIUDLG· 7KLVZDVWKHER¶VPDQWUDDVKHSORGGHGWKURXJKWKHGHVHUWDORQHOHIWWRGLHEKLVYHQJHIX...
7KH/RQHVRPH*RGV
7KH/RQHVRPH*RGV
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Lonesome Gods free audio books app The Lonesome Gods audiobook

7 views

Published on

The Lonesome Gods free audio books app The Lonesome Gods audiobook

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Lonesome Gods free audio books app The Lonesome Gods audiobook

  1. 1. 7KH/RQHVRPH*RGVIUHHDXGLRERRNVDSS_7KH/RQHVRPH*RGVDXGLRERRN >03@7KH/RQHVRPH*RGVIUHHDXGLRERRNV_>03@7KH/RQHVRPH*RGVERRNVRQWDSHIUHH /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125’2:1/2$’%22.
  2. 2. 7KH/RQHVRPH*RGV ‡,DP-RKDQQHV9HUQHDQG,DPQRWDIUDLG· 7KLVZDVWKHER¶VPDQWUDDVKHSORGGHGWKURXJKWKHGHVHUWDORQHOHIWWRGLHEKLVYHQJHIXOJUDQGIDW 9HUQHZDVVRRQWREHUHVFXHGERXWODZVEXWQRRQHFRXOGVDYHKLPIURPWKHODVWLQJPHPRURIKLVJUDQGID HHVIXOORILPSHQHWUDEOHKDWUHG5DLVHGLQSDUWE,QGLDQVWKHQEHIULHQGHGEDPVWHULRXVZRPDQ-RKDQ XSWREHFRPHDUXJJHGDGYHQWXUHUDQGDQHGXFDWHGPDQ%XWHYHQQRZVWUHQJWKHQHGEWKHORYHRID JROGHQKDLUHGJLUODQGZHOORQKLVZDWRPDNLQJDIRUWXQHLQEXVWOLQJHDUOGD/RV$QJHOHVWKHSDVWPDU WKUHDWHQKLVIXWXUHRQFHPRUH$QGWKLVWLPHRQOWKHDQFLHQWJRGVRIWKHGHVHUWFDQVDYHKLP
  3. 3. 7KH/RQHVRPH*RGV
  4. 4. 7KH/RQHVRPH*RGV

×