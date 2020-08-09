Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Edinburgh Product Design Portfolio By Travis Peter Bennett UCAS ID: 1387528206
  2. 2. Index This portfolio contains three different projects that I have made over my courses in Design Technology, including my jewellery project, Stadium project and A level coffee table project. It also contains pages on my interests beyond college, with an overview regarding why I have included them, what I have learnt and my struggles in the projects which are shown in a black text box. Page Number 1 Research 2-3 Development 4 Final Design 5 Personal Interests
  3. 3. Research Product 1: Product 2: These ear rings are quite aesthetic because they use sharp geometric shapes that stand out with a simple colour of different shades of black, but the frame of the ear rings doesn't look that good because as its to large and doesn't suit the design. It is slightly textured on certain sides which makes it more interesting and stand out. The ear rings are also quite noticeable because they are long and wide and parts of it stick out with a chunky frame. The consumer of this product would be adult women because it requires a particular taste of fashion as its unique, simple and quite large. The cost of these are unknown but it would be quite high as the techniques Chu has used to create these geometric shapes are complicated and the materials would be expensive to use. These earrings are made out of stone which isn't that environmentally friendly because they are a finite source which will eventually run out, but as this piece is likely a one off piece, not much stone would be used. The size of these earrings are quite large because there long and quite wide and they are not very safe because they have pieces sticking out of it which can hit you in the eye. The function for these are to look good The aesthetics of these earrings is very good because they are quite small with a lot of detail in them. The pattern on them use red on a clear stone which has been engraved with shades of red imprinted on different sided of the cube. The earrings look like they have got a texture on them which is nice as they stand out and are different. The customer of these would be girls and women of all ages because its design is quite simple, being a cube, and the pattern on them would suit all ages. The colour is simple as well along with the shape meaning that that they don’t stand out that much and can be worn in most occasions. The environmental factors of these earrings are that they would harm it because it uses glass which will run out at a point and the production of glass releases fossil fuels into the atmosphere causing global warming. The transport of them also does this as it uses cars and planes. But they are very small and easy to make meaning thy won’t put a large pressure on the environment. The safety of these earing is quite good because they are very small, but a small child can eat these because they are small. To attach these earrings it uses a sharp pin also which can stab someone and hurt them especially a baby if their playing with them. The function of them is to look good and suit the uses fashion and style choices. The materials it made out of are glass that has been coloured shades of red and a small piece of glass to attach them to the ear. Aesthetics: The looks of this table is quite good because it uses a simple approach to having a coffee table with extra storage. The table legs of this product look especially good because they use a detailed design that draw focus to it and makes it stand out. The colour isn’t that appealing because it has an natural oak top with a clear protective varnish on, but the body of the table doesn’t suit the rest of it because it’s a cream colour that doesn’t suit the top. There is a good open space in the middle of the table for storage which I like because it is easy to access and gives a minimalistic and simple feel to the table. Safety: This table has had some safety features incorporated into the design, this includes the edges of it not being sharp or pointed. This means that there will be no injury if someone walks into the side of it and hits the corner because its not sharp enough to pierce the skin and bruise it. The structural integrity of the table is also a safety feature because it won’t collapse when there is a large weight on it from books or people sitting on it and therefore people won’t get hurt if they are sitting on it or have their feet in it because it won’t collapse. But there are some sharp corners in this table, such as on the legs, which pose a threat to people, especially children, if they run into it because it can be quite sharp for them. Customer: This table is marketed for adults because it is used for a coffee table that will go in the customer’s living room, therefore most adults are the target audience because they have a home to put this in. This could also be available to family's because it’s a simple design that will fit into a cluttered home and it has a surface protector on it to stop things like food or drinks from damaging the wood. It has a lot of storage space further making it ideal for family’s because they can store books and remotes inside it to make their home look neater and tidier. I’ve included a detailed research page because it shows that I have gone beyond my own work and analysed designs in the world to take away inspiration that I can use for my own work. On the left it shows jewellery made by Zhenwei Chu, with her modern designs that I’ve used as a starting point during my jewellery course. The right side shows a mood board of existing tables and an analysis of my coffee table, which helped me understand the features and aesthetics of modern tables.
  4. 4. These drawings show my thought process when thinking about different directions my design could go. The brief was to design and make a coffee table for a chosen client. During my initial ideas I sought to explore different designs for the legs, the surface and the storage for the table to make the table interesting and appealing so that it goes beyond a mundane table. The final image shows the culmination of the elements to give a design that I can develop further. Development
  5. 5. Developments To develop my coffee table I used modelling to find faults with the design, such as the shelf underneath caving in or the legs being unstable, therefore I changed the design and remodeled it. I also drew different designs for the legs through feedback from my client and modelled the final design to give me an idea of the size, shape and aesthetic compared to the rest of the design. I chose these images because they highlight my use of modelling and drawing skills as well as using an iterative design process because I went back and changed elements of the design to further the overall product. 1. 2. 3.
  6. 6. Final Design I used CAD software to model my stadium and table which I then built. I modelled the stadium because it was used to show a client and help with a presentation so that they had an accurate 3D representation of what it would look like, with the colour, size, materials and aesthetic being on show. This also let me evaluate my work better and find faults in the design so that they can be fixed in the future, part of an iterative process. I included these images because they highlight my skill to use CAM software, carpentry and modelling which allows me to turn my sketches into a final design.
  7. 7. Personal Interests One of my personal interests is carpentry which I have used to build a weight rack for a gym and an outdoor bar over lockdown. To build these I took inspiration from other projects I found online, shown in the mood boards, from these I created my own work from rough designs, being adapted where needed. Some of the struggles I faced when making the weight rack included the wood bending from the weight which I solved by putting a support pillar in the center, also the lip of the rack would become damaged as the wood was exposed, so I had to reinforce it with metal to stop this. I’ve chosen to include images of the outdoor bar because they highlight my carpentry skills as well as following a brief, which was to build an outdoor bar, in which I went beyond what they wanted in all areas, such as building a roof, building shelves and weatherproofing it.

