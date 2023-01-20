Successfully reported this slideshow.
ITIL Service Lifecycle - Innovate Vancouver.pdf

Jan. 20, 2023
ITIL Service Lifecycle - Innovate Vancouver.pdf

Technology

Assessing whether an organization is ready involves evaluating the interactions between all related components. This involves the synergistic dependencies among the following tools, processes, assets, and competencies. The Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) lifecycle highlights the competencies, services, and functions needed to plan, dessign, transition, operate, and continuously improve project, product, and service delivery with an emphasis on the end user.

Contact Innovate Vancouver to help with your next project!

Travis Barker, MPA GCPM
http://innovatevancouver.org
consulting@innovatevancouver.org

  1. 1. 1 2 3 4 5 1. Service Management for IT Service 2. Financial Management 3. Service Portfolio Management 4. Demand Management 5. Business Relationship Management 1. Design Coordination 2. Service Level Management 3. Availability Management 4. Capacity Management 5. IT Service Continuity Management 6. Information Security Management 7. Service Catalogue Management 8. Supplier Management SERVICE STRATEGY SERVICE DESIGN 1. Transition Planning & Support 2. Service Asset and Config Management 3. Release and Deployment Management 4. Change Management 5. Change Evaluation 6. Service Evaluation & gtesting 7. Knowledge Management SERVICE TRANSITION 1. Incident Management 2. Problem Management 3. Access Management 4. Event Management 5. Request Management 6. Service Desk 7. Technical Management 8. Application Management 9. Information Technology Management SERVICE OPERATIONS 7 Step Process Improvement 1. CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT ITIL Service Lifecycle Service lifecycle management (SLM) describes the strategy and software for managing the maintenance and repair of products and maximizing the profit opportunities from these activities. SLM requires looking at service as an ongoing process rather than a discrete event or series of events

