Infrastructure Design, Integration, & Migration A complex framework simplified Innovate Vancouver
System Integration System integration is defined in engineering as the process of bringing together the component sub-syst...
INTEGRATION BUSINESS CASE This includes the following components: Hardware Software Technology Examples include the follow...
INTEGRATION MATURITY ASSESSMENT Architecture Ownership Development Management Ops Consumption Model Infrastructure Runtime...
TYPES OF INTEGRATION Several Integration Architectures are often used to design and manage the follow of cross-system data...
Principles of Cloud Native Architecture Design The following principles can be used as a architecture design scorecard for...
Software Integration Process The following describes a generic high-level design and planning roadmap for software integra...
INTEGRATORS There are many types of physical and digital integrators. The type selected will often depend on software, the...
TYPES OF DATA INTEGRATION Data Lake Data Hub Data Virtualization/ Federation Data Warehouse Operational Data Store The fol...
DATA GOVERNANCE Data Governance Models 1. De-centralized Execution – Single Business Unit 2. De-Centralized Execution – Mu...
Types of Migration Rehosting Workloads Replatforming Workloads Adopting SaaS, IaaS, etc. Refactoring Workloads Retiring Wo...
MIGRATION PLANNING Application Inventory: 1. Identify All Applications 2. Determine the Application Owners 3. Document App...
MANAGING THE INTEGRATION PROCESS Backlog Grooming Sprint Planning. Daily Scrum. Sprint Review. Sprint Retrospective. Softw...
Designing for the Business Model Information Technology Architecture needs to be designed to fit the needs and requirement...
Infrastructure Design, Integration, & Migration Framework

IT Infrastructure Design & Integration Roadmap:
A generic approach
A generic approach

Travis Barker, MPA GCPM
Innovate Vancouver
https://innovatevancouver.org
Consulting@innovatevancouver.org

#design #infrastructure #informationtechnology #architecture #innovation #iot

Infrastructure Design, Integration, & Migration Framework

  1. 1. Infrastructure Design, Integration, & Migration A complex framework simplified Innovate Vancouver
  2. 2. System Integration System integration is defined in engineering as the process of bringing together the component sub-systems into one system (an aggregation of subsystems cooperating so that the system is able to deliver the overarching functionality) and ensuring that the subsystems function together as a system,[1] and in information technology[2] as the process of linking together different computing systems and software applications physically or functionally,[3] to act as a coordinated whole. - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/System_integration
  3. 3. INTEGRATION BUSINESS CASE This includes the following components: Hardware Software Technology Examples include the following technologies and tools: Application Programming Interface API's Infrastructure Platform as a Service Enterprise Service Bus Data Sources include the following examples: SQL Database Point of Service POS Data Inventory Financials & Payments Purchase Records What Needs Integrating? What Integration Tool Does the Business Need? Which Type of Data Requires Integration? Benefits include the following examples: Merging Disparate Systems Increasing Functionality 4Migrating from Legacy Systems to Modern Apps Increasing Data Driven Insights Benefits of Integrating https://anyconnector.com/en/software-integration.html
  4. 4. INTEGRATION MATURITY ASSESSMENT Architecture Ownership Development Management Ops Consumption Model Infrastructure Runtime Security Model AI Augmentation IBM recommends using the following checklist to evaluate your company's integration maturity readiness, as well as the maturity level of your IoT Architecture: 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. https://www.ibm.com/cloud/architecture/assessments/modern-integration
  5. 5. TYPES OF INTEGRATION Several Integration Architectures are often used to design and manage the follow of cross-system data exchange. Examples include the following architectures: 1. Star Integration 2. Horizontal Integration 3. Vertical Integration 4. Common Data Format Integration Each has their strengths and weaknesses, and are suited for different company configurations and structures. https://anyconnector.com/en/software-integration.html
  6. 6. Principles of Cloud Native Architecture Design The following principles can be used as a architecture design scorecard for evaluating the following KPI's: Principle 1: Operational Excellence Pillar Principle 2: Security Pillar Principle 3: Reliability Pillar Principle 4: Performance Efficiency Pillar Principle 5: Cost Optimization PIllar https://aws.amazon.com/architecture/well-architected/?wa-lens-whitepapers.sort-by=item.additionalFields.sortDate&wa-lens-whitepapers.sort-order=desc
  7. 7. Software Integration Process The following describes a generic high-level design and planning roadmap for software integration and delivery: 1. Collect Definitions, Requirements, and Specifications 2. Analyze the Information 3. Develop Architecture and Management Plans 4. Create the Software Integration System 5. Begin Using the Integration System 6. Evaluate System Performance Periodically
  8. 8. INTEGRATORS There are many types of physical and digital integrators. The type selected will often depend on software, the type of data objects, IT infrastructure, business requirements, use cases, and communication protocols supported. A few examples of integrators include the following: Microservices Application Programming Interface (API) Enterprise Service Bus Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) WebHooks Integrated Service Component (ISC) Orchestrations https://blog.vivantio.com/4-types-of-integration-methods-with-your-it-service-management-software
  9. 9. TYPES OF DATA INTEGRATION Data Lake Data Hub Data Virtualization/ Federation Data Warehouse Operational Data Store The following models for data integration are evaluated and selected based on the type and location of data prioritized for migration and/or integration: 1. 2. 3. 4. 5.
  10. 10. DATA GOVERNANCE Data Governance Models 1. De-centralized Execution – Single Business Unit 2. De-Centralized Execution – Multiple Business Units 3. Centralized Governance – Single or Multiple Business Units 4. Centralized Data Governance & Decentralized Execution Data Governance Planning Process 1. Establish Data Governance Organization 2. Identify Strategic Master Data Objects 3. Allocate Ownership 4. Identify Master Data Maintenance Rules 5. Establish Master Data Maintenance Procedures 6. Establish Tools for Master Data Maintenance 7. Establish Rules and Jobs for Master Data Archiving https://nttdata-solutions.com/us/local-blog/grc-and-security-local-blog/inside-data-governance-part-1-an-introduction/ https://nttdata-solutions.com/us/local-blog/grc-and-security-local-blog/data-governance-models-%e2%94%82four-models-and-how-to-choose-which-is-best-for-your-organization/ https://nttdata-solutions.com/us/local-blog/grc-and-security-local-blog/inside-data-governance-part-3-the-7-steps-to-steer-you-towards-an-effective-data-governance-plan/ Maintaining the data involves a lot of work. Ignoring this component of data migration and integration will result in duplication, faulty reporting, low-quality analytics, and can impact product design and development, inventory management, customer relationship management, and more....... This is why data governance is so important. The following sections depict common data governance models and the planning process.
  11. 11. Types of Migration Rehosting Workloads Replatforming Workloads Adopting SaaS, IaaS, etc. Refactoring Workloads Retiring Workloads Infrastructure design also includes consideration of where the applications and data will be stored, if migration is required, risks, and cost-benefit analysis of existing options. Migration takes into consideration whether an existing application should be retained or replaced with a new option, with possibly more features. It also takes into consideration subscription fees, export pathways, conversion risks and compatibility, data storage, and retrieval costs, and maintenance requirements. Migration to the cloud includes the following approaches: 1. 2. 3. 4. 5.
  12. 12. MIGRATION PLANNING Application Inventory: 1. Identify All Applications 2. Determine the Application Owners 3. Document Application Versions, Requirements, and Dependencies 4. Establish whether or not an Application is Still Used Prioritization: 1. Figure Out which Applications Should be Migrated First: Necessity, Benefit, Ease of Migration Plan: 1. Migrate in Batches or Individually 2. Which Migration Method will be Used 3. What Order of Steps Need to be Performed 4. What Tools are Required in Order to Complete the Migration Process 5. Do you have the Required Cloud Subscription Information Needed 6. Time Frame of the Migration: Critical Path & Dependencies (Testing, Pilot, Availability, etc.) 7. Contingency Plan for the Migration (risk mitigation) Source: https://www.linkedin.com/learning/design-a-cloud-migration-strategy/building-a-plan-of-attack?u=109339402
  13. 13. MANAGING THE INTEGRATION PROCESS Backlog Grooming Sprint Planning. Daily Scrum. Sprint Review. Sprint Retrospective. Software development and configuration projects often use what is referred to as an Agile Scrum framework. This includes two-week sprints and the scrum ceremonies mentioned on the right. Agile Scrum is the planning and delivery framework of choice for most software projects because it supports iterative planning, ongoing stakeholder and team consultation and engagement, requirements validation, incremental delivery, with an emphasis on quality and cost controls.
  14. 14. Designing for the Business Model Information Technology Architecture needs to be designed to fit the needs and requirements of the business, customers, and external stakeholders. It needs to drive scalable, efficient, and effective insights, processes, and systems. It needs to provide a return on investment, particularly because it involves so much effort to design, install, implement, and maintain. Many frameworks are available to further help design a model that systems the business ecosystem. Take a look at the Business Model Canvas, Enterprise Architecture Development Model, or the Information Technology Infrastructure Library to support service management, asset management, and integration of business systems.

