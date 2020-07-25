Successfully reported this slideshow.
Năm học: 2019 - 2020 Học kì: 2 Họ và tên người soạn:Trần Thị Thùy Trang MSSV: 43.01.201.058 Điện thoại liên hệ: 0333767091...
- Biết quý trọng, sử dụng tiết kiệm các những vật phẩm thiết yếu của cuộc sống như lương thực, thực phẩm, thuốc chữa bệnh....
- Máy chiếu - Máy tính - Bảng V. Tổ chức hoạt động dạy học Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động của GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật Hoạt...
sau đó GV sẽ nhận xét và giải thích. của câu hỏi 2 4 2. Những vấn đề đang đặt ra cho nhân loại về lương thực, thực phẩm - ...
học trong việc giải quyết các vấn đề đó. Hoạt động 3: Hóa học và vấn đề may mặc 6 1. Vai trò của may mặc đối với cuộc sống...
đề may mặc. Hoạt động 4: Hóa học với việc bảo vệ sức khỏe của con người 9 - GV cho HS xem video và yêu cầu HS trả lời nhữn...
- GV tuyên truyên cho HS về việc phòng chống ma túy. - Gv đưa ra những tổng kết về mặt lợi và hại của Hóa chất đồng thời c...
Khbd

15 views

Published on

kế hoạch bài dạy bài 44 Hóa học và vấn đề xã hội

Published in: Education
Khbd

  1. 1. Năm học: 2019 - 2020 Học kì: 2 Họ và tên người soạn:Trần Thị Thùy Trang MSSV: 43.01.201.058 Điện thoại liên hệ: 0333767091 Email: tranthithuytranggcd@gmail.com KẾ HOẠCH BÀI DẠY Tên bài soạn: HÓA HỌC VÀ VẤN ĐỀ XÃ HỘI (Lớp: 12 ) I. Mục tiêu bài học 1. Kiến thức  Học sinh biết: - Sự tồn tại của các chất hóa học trong cuộc sống của conngười. - Hoá học đã góp phần thiết thực giải quyết các vấn đề về lương thực, thực phẩm, tơ sợi, thuốc chữa bệnh, thuốc cai nghiện ma tuý.  Học sinh hiểu: - Một cách tổng hợp về vai trò của hóa học đốivới vấn đề lương thực thực phẩm, sức khỏe, ma túy, an toàn vệ sinh thực phẩm. - Tác hại của các chất gây nghiện đối với co thể. - Tác hại và lợi ích của hóa chất đốivới cuộc sống con người. 2. Kĩ năng - Tìm thông tin trong bài học, trên các phương tiện thông tin đại chúng và xử lí thông tin để rút ra kết luận về các vấn đề trên. - Giải quyết một số tình huống trong thực tế về thuốc chữa bệnh, lương thực, thực phẩm. 3. Thái độ KHOA HÓA HỌC
  2. 2. - Biết quý trọng, sử dụng tiết kiệm các những vật phẩm thiết yếu của cuộc sống như lương thực, thực phẩm, thuốc chữa bệnh. - Có ý thức phòng chống và tích cực tham gia tuyên truyền phòng chống các tệ nạn xã hội. - Tự giác học hỏi, tìm tòi, tự học. - Biết lắng nghe, tôn trọng ý kiến người khác. - Chủ động sáng tạo trong việc tiếp cận kiến thức mới qua đời sống. - Chú ý học tập tích cực xây dựng bài. II. Trọng tâm Hóa học và vấn đề lương thực thực phẩm  Vai trò của lương thực, thực phẩm đối với conngười  Vai trò của Hóa học đối với việc giải quyết vấn đề lương thực, thực phẩm. Hóa học và vấn đề may mặc  Nhu cầu may mặc là một trong những nhu cầu chủ yếu của con người.  Vai trò của Hóa học đối với việc giải quyết vấn đề may mặc Hóa học với việc bảo vệ sức khỏe con người  Dược phẩm: Hóa dược là ngành sản xuất có liên quan đến an toàn sức khỏe cho cả cộng đồng.  Vai trò của Hóa học đối với việc bảo vệ sức khỏe conngười  Một số chất gây nghiện, chất ma túy, phòng chống ma túy.  Ngăn chặn không cho ma túy xâm nhập vào nhà trường.  Phải sử dụng các loại thuốc đúng trường hợp, mục đích, liều lượng, cách sử dụng. III.Chuẩn bị 1. Giáo viên - Máy tính, giáo án, máy chiếu. 2. Học sinh - Phấn, sách giáo khoa, vở ghi chép. IV. Phương pháp – Phương tiện 1. Phương pháp: - Đàm thoại - Thuyết trình - Trực quan 2. Phương tiện:
  3. 3. - Máy chiếu - Máy tính - Bảng V. Tổ chức hoạt động dạy học Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động của GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật Hoạt động 1: Dẫn vào bài học 1 - Gv cho HS xem các hình ảnh về các vấn đề xã hội của con người và yêu cầu HS kể tên các vấn đề đó. - HS kể tên. - Từ đó Gv dẫn vào bài. - Mỗi lần nhấp chuột sẽ hiện ra một hình ảnh. 2 - Gv tổng kết lại các vấn đề xã hội có liên quan đến Hóa học: Hóa học và vấn đề lương thực thực phẩm, Hóa học và vấn đề may mặc, Hóa học với việc bảo vệ sức khỏe con người. - Mỗi lần nhấp chuột sẽ hiện ra một khung chứa nội dung Hoạt động 2: Hóa học và vấn đề lương thực, thực phẩm 3 1. Vai trò của lương thực, thực phẩm đối với con người - Gv đặt câu hỏi cho HS: + Dựa vào SGK hãy kể tên các loại chất hữu cơ có trong lương thực, thực phẩm cần thiết để duy trì sức khỏe ? + Lương thực, thực phẩm có vai trò như thế nào đối với cuộc sống của chúng ta ? + Hậu quả của việc ăn uống thiếu chất ? - HS trả lời câu hỏi. - Gv cho HS khác nhận xét, - Nhấp chuột 1 lần hiện ra 1 câu hỏi, nhấp chuột lần nữa hiện ra câu trả lời. - Sau khi hiện ra câu hỏi 1 và câu trả lời của nó thì nhấp chuột sẽ hiện ra câu hỏi 2, nhấp tiếp hiện ra câu trả lời
  4. 4. sau đó GV sẽ nhận xét và giải thích. của câu hỏi 2 4 2. Những vấn đề đang đặt ra cho nhân loại về lương thực, thực phẩm - Gv yêu cầu HS kể tên các vấn đề liên quan đến lương thực, thực phẩm mà con người đang gặp phải. - HS kể tên. - GV cho HS xem các hình ảnh về các vấn đề đó. - Gv tổng kết các vấn đề về lương thực, thực phẩm mà con người gặp phải. - Nhấp chuột một lần hiện ra tiêu đề - Nhấp chuột lần nữa sẽ hiện ra câu hỏi 5 3. Hóa học góp phần giải quyết vấn đề lương thực, thực phẩm. -Gv đặt ra câu hỏi cho HS “ Chúng ta có thể áp dụng Hóa học như thế nào để hạn chế và ngăn chặn các vấn đề đó ? ” - HS dựa vào SGK trả lời câu hỏi. - Gv cho HS xem lại các hình ảnh về các vấn đề - Gv giải thích vai trò của Hóa - Nhấp chuột một lần hiện ra tiêu đề - Nhấp chuột lần nữa sẽ hiện ra câu hỏi
  5. 5. học trong việc giải quyết các vấn đề đó. Hoạt động 3: Hóa học và vấn đề may mặc 6 1. Vai trò của may mặc đối với cuộc sống con người - Gv yêu cầu HS kể tên các loại tơ đã học. - HS trả lời. - Từ các loại tơ đã học, GV cung cấp cho HS vai trò của may mặc đối với cuộc sống. - Nhấp chuột một lần sẽ hiện ra tiêu đề. - Nhấp lần nữa hiện ra câu hỏi. - Nhấp lần tiếp theo hiện ra đáp án. 7 2. Những vấn đề đang đặt ra về may mặc - Gv yêu cầu HS kể tên các vấn đề đang đặt ra về may mặc. - HS dựa vào hiểu biết của bản thân và SGK để trả lời. - Gv nhận xét và tổng kết lại các vấn đề. - Nhấp chuột một lần sẽ hiện ra tiêu đề. - Nhấp lần nữa hiện ra câu hỏi. - Nhấp lần tiếp theo hiện ra đáp án. 8 3. Hóa học góp phần giải quyết những vấn đề may mặc cho nhân loại - GV đặt câu hỏi cho HS : “ Hóa học có những đóng góp gì trong việc giải quyết các vấn đề may mặc ? ” - HS dựa vào hiểu biết của bản thân và SGK để trả lời. - GV nhận xét và tổng kết lại những đóng góp của Hóa học trong việc giải quyết các vấn - Nhấp chuột một lần sẽ hiện ra tiêu đề. - Nhấp lần nữa hiện ra câu hỏi. - Nhấp lần tiếp theo hiện ra đáp án.
  6. 6. đề may mặc. Hoạt động 4: Hóa học với việc bảo vệ sức khỏe của con người 9 - GV cho HS xem video và yêu cầu HS trả lời những hình ảnh đó đang nói về từ khóa gì. - HS Xem video - HS trả lời. - GV nhận xét và giới thiệu về dược phẩm và nguồn gốc của chúng. - Nhấp chuột sẽ hiện ra câu hỏi. - Nhấp chuột để chuyển slide và nhấp thêm lần nữa để phát video. 10 - Gv cho HS quan sát hình ảnh các chất gây nghiện và yêu cầu HS nêu tên các chất gây nghiện có trong nó và tác hại của chúng. - GV kết luận lại các chất gây nghiện. - Gv tổng kết lại các chất hóa học đã học và yêu cầu HS phân lọai chúng vào chất có lợi hay có hại cho sức khỏe con người. - Nhấp chuột một lần hiện ra hình ảnh, nhấp lần nữa hiện ra tên các chất gây nghiện.
  7. 7. - GV tuyên truyên cho HS về việc phòng chống ma túy. - Gv đưa ra những tổng kết về mặt lợi và hại của Hóa chất đồng thời cho HS xem biểu đồ, số liệu thống kê để dẫn chứng -Gv kết luận: Không phải tất cả hóa chất đều có hại cho con người. Một hóa chất có lợi hay có hại cho con người được quyết định là do mục đích sử dụng, cách sử dụng, liều lượng và trường hợp sử dụng. Hoạt động 5: Dặn dò 11 - GV dặn dò HS

