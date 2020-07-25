Hsbd _192002 nguyen_thithuytrang

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
WEL COM
PHẢN ỨNG OXI HÓA – KHỬ Nguyễn Thị Thùy Trang 43.01.201.057 Bài 17:
I. Định nghĩa II. Lập phương trình hóa học của phản ứng oxi hoa – khử III. Ý nghĩa của phản ứng oxi hóa – khử trong thực t...
I. Định nghĩa Phản ứng đốt cháy Magie trong Oxi: Mg + O2 𝑡0 MgO2 2 0 0 +2 -2 tăng số oxh giảm số oxh
Nhận xét: Mg  Mg + 2e 0 +2 Chất khử O2 + 4𝑒 2O -20 Tăng số oxh Giảm số oxh Chất oxh Nhường e Nhận e QT oxi hóa QT khử Kết...
Ví dụ: Xác định số oxi hóa và vai trò của các chất trong phản ứng sau: Cu + O2 𝑡0 CuO 2Cu + O2 𝑡0 2CuO 0 0 +2 -2 Tăng Giảm...
II.Lập phương trình hóa học phản ứng oxi hóa – khử Các bước tiến hành: Xác định số oxh. B1 Viết QT khử và QT oxh; Cân bằng...
Bước 1: Xác định số oxi hóa các chất trong phản ứng: P + O2 𝑡0 P2O5 0 0 +5 -2 II.Lập phương trình hóa học phản ứng oxi hóa...
Bước 2: +Viết QT khử và QT oxi hóa. +Cân bằng mỗi phương trình. P + O2 𝑡0 P2O5 0 0 +5 -2 P +5  P 0 + 5e +4e 0 O2 2O -2 I...
Bước 3: Tìm hệ số cân bằng. + 5e +4e  0 O2 2O -2 P 0  P +5 20 II.Lập phương trình hóa học phản ứng oxi hóa – khử: x4 x5
Bước 4: Đặt hệ số vào pt. Cân bằng phản ứng. - II.Lập phương trình hóa học phản ứng oxi hóa – khử: P + O2 𝑡0 P2O55 24
Lập phương trình phản ứng của phản ứng sau: - Fe + Cl2  FeCl32 3 2 0 0 +3 -1 II.Lập phương trình hóa học phản ứng oxi hóa...
- II.Lập phương trình hóa học phản ứng oxi hóa – khử Trò chơi ôn tập
lad
Team A Team B
10 nguyên liệu 5 hình có câu hỏi 5 hình không có câu hỏi Đúng +100đ Sai Cơ hội đội khác Đúng +50 Mất lượt
Chất tăng số oxh sau phản ứng là chất khử. Đúng hay sai? ĐÁP ÁN Đúng AN BAC KTIME
Chất có số oxi hóa giảm sau phản ứng là chất gì? ĐÁP ÁN Chất oxi hóa AN BAC KTIME
Thế nào là phản ứng oxi hóa khử? ĐÁP ÁN Là pưhh có sự thay đổi số oxh của một số nguyên tố AN BAC KTIME
ĐÁP ÁN Chất khử AN BAC KTIME Xét phản ứng Cu + O 𝟐 CuO Cu là chất khử hay chất oxh?
ĐÁP ÁN Quá trình oxi hóa AN BAC KTIME Xét phản ứng: Cu + O 𝟐 CuO O2  O 0 - 2 Là quá trình gì?
III.Ý nghĩa của phản ứng oxi hóa khử trong thực tiễn Hãy kể tên một số hiện tượng hay quy trình trong đời sống có xảy ra c...
III.Ý nghĩa của phản ứng oxi hóa khử trong thực tiễn Các phản ứng xảy ra trong lò luyện gang thép.
III.Ý nghĩa của phản ứng oxi hóa khử trong thực tiễn Các phản ứng trong điều chế Axit Sunfuric
III.Ý nghĩa của phản ứng oxi hóa khử trong thực tiễn Trong đời sống Cung cấp năng lượng • Đốt cháy nhiên liệu • Quá trình ...
Chúc các em học tốt
Hsbd _192002 nguyen_thithuytrang
Hsbd _192002 nguyen_thithuytrang
Hsbd _192002 nguyen_thithuytrang
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hsbd _192002 nguyen_thithuytrang

31 views

Published on

PPT_PhanUngOxiHoa_Khu

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Hsbd _192002 nguyen_thithuytrang

  1. 1. WEL COM
  2. 2. PHẢN ỨNG OXI HÓA – KHỬ Nguyễn Thị Thùy Trang 43.01.201.057 Bài 17:
  3. 3. I. Định nghĩa II. Lập phương trình hóa học của phản ứng oxi hoa – khử III. Ý nghĩa của phản ứng oxi hóa – khử trong thực tiễn: MỤC LỤC
  4. 4. I. Định nghĩa Phản ứng đốt cháy Magie trong Oxi: Mg + O2 𝑡0 MgO2 2 0 0 +2 -2 tăng số oxh giảm số oxh
  5. 5. Nhận xét: Mg  Mg + 2e 0 +2 Chất khử O2 + 4𝑒 2O -20 Tăng số oxh Giảm số oxh Chất oxh Nhường e Nhận e QT oxi hóa QT khử Kết luận: Phản ứng oxi hóa khử là phản ứng hoá học, trong đó có sự thay đổi số oxi hóa của một số nguyên tố.
  6. 6. Ví dụ: Xác định số oxi hóa và vai trò của các chất trong phản ứng sau: Cu + O2 𝑡0 CuO 2Cu + O2 𝑡0 2CuO 0 0 +2 -2 Tăng Giảm Chất khử QT oxi hóa Chất oxh QT khử Khử tăng O giảm. Chất gì tính nấy. Quá trình ngược lại
  7. 7. II.Lập phương trình hóa học phản ứng oxi hóa – khử Các bước tiến hành: Xác định số oxh. B1 Viết QT khử và QT oxh; Cân bằng mỗi pt. B2 Tìm hệ số cân bằng. B3 Đặt hệ số vào pt. Cân bằng pư. B4
  8. 8. Bước 1: Xác định số oxi hóa các chất trong phản ứng: P + O2 𝑡0 P2O5 0 0 +5 -2 II.Lập phương trình hóa học phản ứng oxi hóa – khử:
  9. 9. Bước 2: +Viết QT khử và QT oxi hóa. +Cân bằng mỗi phương trình. P + O2 𝑡0 P2O5 0 0 +5 -2 P +5  P 0 + 5e +4e 0 O2 2O -2 II.Lập phương trình hóa học phản ứng oxi hóa – khử QT khử QT oxh
  10. 10. Bước 3: Tìm hệ số cân bằng. + 5e +4e  0 O2 2O -2 P 0  P +5 20 II.Lập phương trình hóa học phản ứng oxi hóa – khử: x4 x5
  11. 11. Bước 4: Đặt hệ số vào pt. Cân bằng phản ứng. - II.Lập phương trình hóa học phản ứng oxi hóa – khử: P + O2 𝑡0 P2O55 24
  12. 12. Lập phương trình phản ứng của phản ứng sau: - Fe + Cl2  FeCl32 3 2 0 0 +3 -1 II.Lập phương trình hóa học phản ứng oxi hóa – khử
  13. 13. - II.Lập phương trình hóa học phản ứng oxi hóa – khử Trò chơi ôn tập
  14. 14. lad
  15. 15. Team A Team B
  16. 16. 10 nguyên liệu 5 hình có câu hỏi 5 hình không có câu hỏi Đúng +100đ Sai Cơ hội đội khác Đúng +50 Mất lượt
  17. 17. Chất tăng số oxh sau phản ứng là chất khử. Đúng hay sai? ĐÁP ÁN Đúng AN BAC KTIME
  18. 18. Chất có số oxi hóa giảm sau phản ứng là chất gì? ĐÁP ÁN Chất oxi hóa AN BAC KTIME
  19. 19. Thế nào là phản ứng oxi hóa khử? ĐÁP ÁN Là pưhh có sự thay đổi số oxh của một số nguyên tố AN BAC KTIME
  20. 20. ĐÁP ÁN Chất khử AN BAC KTIME Xét phản ứng Cu + O 𝟐 CuO Cu là chất khử hay chất oxh?
  21. 21. ĐÁP ÁN Quá trình oxi hóa AN BAC KTIME Xét phản ứng: Cu + O 𝟐 CuO O2  O 0 - 2 Là quá trình gì?
  22. 22. III.Ý nghĩa của phản ứng oxi hóa khử trong thực tiễn Hãy kể tên một số hiện tượng hay quy trình trong đời sống có xảy ra các phản ứng oxi hóa- khử?
  23. 23. III.Ý nghĩa của phản ứng oxi hóa khử trong thực tiễn Các phản ứng xảy ra trong lò luyện gang thép.
  24. 24. III.Ý nghĩa của phản ứng oxi hóa khử trong thực tiễn Các phản ứng trong điều chế Axit Sunfuric
  25. 25. III.Ý nghĩa của phản ứng oxi hóa khử trong thực tiễn Trong đời sống Cung cấp năng lượng • Đốt cháy nhiên liệu • Quá trình điện phân • Phản ứng trong pin, ắc quy… Trong sản xuất Là cơ sở của các quá trình sản xuất hóa học
  26. 26. Chúc các em học tốt

×